Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Grass Founder, entries open, bull riding, ranch broncs, ranch sorting, clinics

It’s finally spring! For this week anyway. Branding season is in full swing, mares are foaling, rodeo season is on, and the grass is growing. In regard to the grass growing, keep an eye on your horses, ponies, mules, and burros as this is a time that is ripe for grass founder. Any equine is susceptible, but especially those that are already too chubby. Some breeds are more prone too, such as the drafters, Arabs, BLM horses and burros, and any pony. If you see your equine standing with their feet extended in front of them, or laying down at the wrong time of day, get them off the grass immediately and call your vet. I like to keep a tube of Bute on hand for such emergencies, because time is of the essence when dealing with founder. Standing the horse in mud or cold water can lower the temperature in the feet, too. Once a horse founders they are prone to it ever after, so an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It doesn’t take much green to do it either.

Belle Jackpot Association will be kicking off the season on Thursday, May 11. Remember, ALL entries are online this year, so get those enries in ahead of time. No entries will be done on site. Go to the Facebook page for the entry form.

The Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, Open Muley Roping ad Women’s Steer Stopping entries open on May 10, close on June 7. The Muley Roping will be June 23, $100 entry, two steers, enter at 3, rope at 4 p.m. Women’s Steer Stopping is June 23 and 24, $75 entry, two steers, enter at 2:30, rope at 3 p.m. both days. The Ranch Rodeo is June 24. Open teams entry is $500, Women’s team $400, Ironman $150. All entries are cash only. This will all be at Richey, Mont. For more info or to enter, call Shania Whiteman at 406-480-1203.

The next Extreme Bar Bull Riding will be May 13 at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m., calcutta will be at 6:30 and the bull riding at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought in advance at the Knuckle.

Hermosa Roping Clubs Team Roping Series at the Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. has set the dates, which are May 14, 21; June 2, 11, 23; July 7, 28; Aug.4, 18 and the finals on Aug. 27. On Sundays you’ll enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays enter at 6 p.m., rope at 7. They’ll be using World Series numbers and entry fees are cash or card (with a fee) only. For more info, call Les Tiltrum at 605-858-9968 or Zach Wilkinson at 308-430-8902.

The Historic Saddle Club Ranch Sorting Clinic with Keith Hall will be May 19, 4 p.m., at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. It will be $40/student for a two hour session, cash only. Sign up early to get in by contacting Dani at 970-371-4799.

Also at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, will be the Ranch Sorting series. Dates are May 20, June 10, Sept. 2-3, all at 10 a.m. Event divisions are youth 12 and under, rancher and open. For more info call Dani Winpegler at 970-371-4799. To enter early, email historicsaddleclubsecretary@gmail.com .

South Dakota Versatility Ranch Horse show dates are May 20-21 at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.; June 10-11 at Lazy Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D.; and Aug. 26-27 at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. You can get further info on the Facebook page.

A Memorial Weekend WSRRA Ranch Bronc Riding will be May 27, 6:30 p.m., at Potter, Neb. It an “8 Second Whiskey Tour Stop”. For more info or to enter, call Naomi at 308-262-1458.

A Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic will be June 6-7 at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. There will be dummy, sled and live steers used. It’s $500, $250 non-refundable deposit required, for one of the limited spots. To get signed up or learn more, call Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555.

The BHSS Summer Horse Sale will be Aug. 20 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Consignment deadline for this sale is June 2. Consignment forms can be found at http://www.BlackHillsStockShow.com or call 605-355-3861.

The 24th Annual Rodeo Bible Becoming Champions Camp and the 4th Annual Horsemanshp Camp at Meteetsee, Wyo. has been scheduled. It’s going be June 5-8 and entry forms can be found at http://www.cowboyswithamission.com , or you can call 307-868-2238 for more info.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Enjoy this spring weather and please pray for rain and our nation. May God bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

May 6, 2023

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Extreme Bar Bull Riding, May 13, 6 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

> Rope For Riches Breakaway and TieDown Roping, May 13-14, Hoar Arena, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting/Cutting Club Sort, May 14, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Ranch Sorting Clinic/Keith Hall, May 19, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> WRA Member Drive Rodeo, May 19-20, Wright, Wyo.

> CSSHA Spring Training Shows 1 & 2, May 19-21, Riverton, Wyo.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, May 20-21, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 307 Chariot Racing Invitational, May 20-21, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, May 20-21, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Open Consignment Horse Sale, May 21, Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, N.D.

> Jones Co. 4-H Livestock Literacy Safety Class, May 23, 9:30 a.m., Murdo, S.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D.

> Buffalo Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, May 24, Buffalo, Wyo.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> WSRRA Ranch Bronc Riding, May 27, 6:30 p.m., Potter, Neb.

> Open Ladies Breakaway Jackpost, May 27, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Hell’s A Roarin’ Horse Driver and Veteran’s Track Chair Fundraiser, May 27, Gardiner, Mont.

> Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls Stache Bash, May 27, 6 p.m., Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Breakaway Roping, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 14th Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, May 27, 1 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> WJRA Rodeo, May 27-28, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 28, Deadwood, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc Riding Clinic, May 28-29, Poplar, Mont.

> 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Breakaway and Tie Down Clinic, May 29-June 1,Sturgis,S.D.

> Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Roughstock Camp, May 30-31, Faith, S.D.

> Jacey Milligan Goat Tying/Breakaway Clinics, May 31-June 1, Historic Saddle Club,Scottsbluff,Neb.

> Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Ranch Bronc Riding, June 2, St. Anthony, N.D.

> Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Broncs, June 3, 4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Top Hand Challenge, June 3, 10 a.m., Hartford, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 3-4, Mobridge, S.D.

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> Lee Smith Horsemanship/Cow Work clinic, June 9-11, DX Ranch, Gettysburg, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, June 10-11, Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 16, Crawford, Neb.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18, Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Cowgirl Heaven Camp, June 19-21, Timber Lake, S.D.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 23-24, Richey, Mont.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

May 6, 2023 SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 11, 24, 31; June 6, 7; July 12 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>GRAHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY BUCKLE SERIES: May 26; Arlee, Mont.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: May 14, 21; June 2, 11, 23; July 7, 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: May 27, July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: May 20, June 10, Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 20; June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: May 10, 24; June 7, 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: May 25; June 1, 4, 8, 22, 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: June 19, 26; July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.



> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>SPRING FLING MULEY JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: May 28, June 4; Fairgrounds indoor arena, Broadus, Mont.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 14, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.