Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Great summer series of all sorts, draft horses, bronc riding, kids rodeos

The summerlike temps have sure got the grass growing. It’s a welcome sight after the long winter and cold spring. It’s looking like a good hay year ahead too, so prospects are shiny.

The ConneXion summer series Three Man Team Doctoring and Ranch Roping has set the dates. They are June 15, July 20 and August 17 at Park City, Mont. You can enter from noon to 1 p.m. and rope at 1. For more info call 406-855-0051.

The 13th Annual Custer Ranch Rodeo at Custer, Mont. Will be June 22. The grand entry and calcutta will start at noon. There will be free events for the kids, FFA will have concessions and a brisket dinner, and there will be great teams coming to compete. You can still enter the muley roping with open, ladies and mixed divisions for $100/run, prepaid by June 15. Call 406-851-1741 to enter or for information.

June 22 is the date for the 5th Annual Buckin’ On The River at Pierre, S.D. The main event will be Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with 20 byulls and 10 broncs, $7500 added money. On Friday night will be the goat roping, enter at 5:309, rope at 6, 10 teams of two. On Saturday there will also be mutton bustin’ at 10 a.m., for the long go, then the short go will be during the main event. For info you can call 605-220-2278 or check it out at http://www.buckinontheriver.com.

There’s a big weekend coming up at Broadus, Mont. On June 22 there will be a 4D barrels race and youth 3D. Exhibitions will be at 9 a.m., jackpot at 10:30 and an open and youth 3D pole bending after the barrels. At 1 p.m. there will be a #12 handicap team roping, and when that it done, an open crepe paper race with all parents and grandparents encouraged to enter. On June 23 will be the Little Levi Rodeo which will have the rodeo royalty pageant at 7 a.m., then the youth rodeo starts at 9 a.m. Entry forms and details on that can be found on the Facebook page Broadus Little Levi Rodeo.

If teams of horses are an interest to you, then you need to be at the Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show at the Swiftel Center Indoor Arena, Brookings, S.D., on June 22-23. Doors open at 11 a.m., show starts at 1 p.m. You can look at the teams in the barn from 11-noon. There will be many classes ranging from single horse to six horse hitches, youth divisions and farm team classes. For more information call 605-941-1300.

The Ernest Tooke Memorial Match Bronc Ride will be Sunday, June 23 at Ekalaka, Mont. There will be a 2 p.m. calcutta with the event starting at 3. The Match broncs entry fee is $100 with $5000 added, ranch broncs $75 with $1000 added. Call Janet to enter at 406-775-6386. Take your dancing shoes as there will be a dance that night on Main Street.

SESDHSA show dates are set for June 23 and 30 (double judged) at Alexandria, S.D.; July 13, 28 and August 4 at Hartford, S.D. You can find details about the show on Facebook at SESDHSA.

The 20th Annual Lemmon (S.D.) Playday Series dates are June 23, July 6 and Finals august 4. Entries open at 8 a.m., event begins at 9:30. Age divisions range from 0-15 and older. Call 605-374-3684, 605-374-5105 or 605-430-7980 for info.

June 22 and 23 are the dates of the 15th Annual Jim Byrne Memorial Roping at Hulett, Wyo. Saturday entries open at 10 a.m., rope at noon. Sunday entries open at 8, rope at 10. The 2nd Annual Goat Roping will be Saturday at 6 p.m. Call Calvin Wolf at 307-290-1086 for details.

There will be an Instructional Team Sorting Clinic at the Rocknb Arena at Stevensville, Mont on June 22-23. The instructor is Kevin Dunham with day one for beginners and day two for any level. There will be a jackpot in the afternoon as well. It’s $150/day, limited to 16 people. Contact Candi at 406-396-1675 to get signed up.

The Newell (S.D.) Summer Series playdays will start on June 24, then July 8, 15, 22. Enter at 3-4 p.m., starts at 4:30. They may add breakaway if they can find some calves. Call Shannon at 605-380-6023 for more information.

Really watch your fatter horses for grass founder. My sweet neighbor girl’s good old gelding was showing lots of pain in his front feet when she rode over for a visit the other day. He’s being properly cared for to prevent it from getting worse, but once they’re foundered they cannot be out on green grass again.

That’s my circle for another week. Have a fantastic week and enjoy the lovely weather.