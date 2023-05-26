Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse buying station, clinic, Hulett rodeo entry info, women’s ranch broncs, series schedules

The weather has been beautiful here and the grass is sure growing. Alfalfa fields are looking very close to harvest where I’m at. I was in southeastern Montana last week at a branding and saw lots of newly hatched hoppers and some much dryer range conditions. Rain is still badly needed in that area and many others.

There will be a horse buying station set up at Sidney Livestock Market Center, Sidney, Mont., on May 31, noon to 4 p.m. It sure might save you some road time to just take your horses there.

There will be Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding at the 60th Frontier Days Rodeo at Culbertson, Mont., on June 9-10. The entry fee is $100, with $1000 added and 100% payback. Books open May 27. Please text 817-915-6839.

Women’s Ranch Bronc Riders can also enter two, two day rodeos on one weekend with $8800 estimated payouts! June 16-17 is Bottineau, N.D., June 17-18 is White Earth, N.D. Entries open June 1, $100 entry. To enter, text 817-915-6839. You can get details at http://www.WomensRanchBronc.com .

There will be a Lee Smith Horsemanship Clinic June 9-11 at the DX Ranch, somewhat near Gettysburg, S.D. It will have both horsemanship and cow work. For more info, call Jenn at 605-222-5088 or Melissa at 641-860-0549.

The 76th Annual Hulett Rodeo will be June 10-11. It’s NRCA, WRA approved and you can get details on entry on the website at http://www.HulettRodeoWyo.com . As an invitation to rough stock entries, they will be taking 20 entries for no fee (they will pay it and the gate of $65). It’s for rookie broncs, bull and ranch broncs, saddle broncs, barebacks and bulls. To enter this way, call the entry office on June 5, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 307-467-5929 and request it. Call back is June 6, noon to 8 p.m. You MUST state you are entering the Invitation Rough Stock. For more info, call the entry number any time.

The New Underwood Roping Club playday series at New Underwood, S.D., will be 6 p.m. on these dates: June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11 finals.

Newcastle, Wyo’s Weston Co. Gymkhana Series will be June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8. Rain dates are July 18 and Aug. 3.

The -1- Arena, Sidney, Mont., will be having a summer barrels series June 7, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 16. You can enter there. For more info, call Kenzie at 701-302-0365.

The Oelrichs Youth Rodeo Series at Oelrichs, S.D., will be on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. Pre-entries are required. Dates are June 7, 21 and July 1. For entry forms and info, email oelrichsyouthrodeo@outlook.com or go to http://www.oelrichsyouthrodeoseries.com for forms.

Interior Playday Series at Interior, S.D. will be June 7, 14, 28; July 12, 19, finals Aug. 2. It’s enter at 5 p.m., starts at 5:30. Family membership is $50 and $2/event.

The wonderful Cowgirl Heaven Camp is holding it’s 20th camp this year on June 19-21. June 19 is for beginners, the 20-21 for more advanced riders. Camp includes Bible study, horsemanship, barrels, poles, games and fellowship. Food is provided. Camp is free but donations are accepted and appreciated. Some of my great-nieces have attended this camp every year, and will be this year, and it is just a wonderful time of learning and fellowship on a beautiful ranch near TimberLake, S.D. Find more info on Facebook under Cowgirl Heaven Camp.

Tickets to the 28th Annual WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas will go on sale June 1. The ranch rodeo is Nov. 9-12 but tickets sell out well in advance of that. It’s a wonderful event that supports a great fund that has helped dozens of ranch and cowboy folks out in trying times. Learn more and get your tickets at http://www.wrca.org .

This is my annual reminder to never ever feed lawn mower clippings to horses. It will impact their gut and can kill them the hard way. I had a horse reach under the fence for some and got enough that we put in a pretty rough spell before he was right again.

Well, that’s my circle for this busy week. Hopefully we will get calves branded and out to summer grass this weekend, then it can rain! Please pray for those who still need moisture, for our nation, and may God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

May 27, 2023

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc Riding Clinic, May 28-29, Poplar, Mont.

> Jerry Suhn Memorial Steer Wrestling Jackpot, May 29, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Breakaway and Tie Down Clinic, May 29-June 1,Sturgis,S.D.

> Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Roughstock Camp, May 30-31, Faith, S.D.

> Jacey Milligan Goat Tying/Breakaway Clinics, May 31-June 1, Historic Saddle Club,Scottsbluff,Neb.

> Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Ranch Bronc Riding, June 2, St. Anthony, N.D.

> Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> The Drive Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, June 3, New Town, N.D.

> SDQHA Show, June 3, 8:30 a.m., Aberdeen, S.D.

> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Broncs, June 3, 4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Top Hand Challenge, June 3, 10 a.m., Hartford, S.D.

> NVRHA-WY Clinic/Show, June 3-4, Lusk, Wyo.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 3-4, Mobridge, S.D.

> Sillks and Spurs Bronc Match, June 4, Energy Downs, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> NDHSRA Finals, June 7-11, Bowman Co. Fairgrounds, Bowman, N.D.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> Frontier Days Women’s Ranch Broncs, June 9-10, Culbertson, Mont.

> Lee Smith Horsemanship/Cow Work clinic, June 9-11, DX Ranch, Gettysburg, S.D.

> 76th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 10-11, Hulett, Wyo.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, June 10-11, Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> Celebrity Bull Riding, June 12, 7 p.m., Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, June 13, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Barrel Jackpot, June 15, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 16, Crawford, Neb.

> Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, June 16-17, Bottineau, N.D.

> 8th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding, June 17, Rapid City, S.D.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, June 17-18, White Earth, N.D.

> Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo, June 18, 1 p.m., Camp Crook, S.D.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18, Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Cowgirl Heaven Camp, June 19-21, Timber Lake, S.D.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 23-24, Richey, Mont.

> Roundup Open Horse Show, June 24, 8 a.m., Ridge Riders Arena, Roundup, Mont.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

May 27, 2023 SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 31; June 6, 7; July 12 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., May 31; June 14; Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: June 2, 11, 23; July 7, 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: June 10, Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: June 7, 14, 28; July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., June 22, 29; July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: June 7, 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: June 1, 4, 8, 22, 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., June 10, 17; Aug.3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: June 19, 26; July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 7, 21, 6 p.m.; July 1, 4p.m.; Oelrichs, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.



> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES:June21, July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>SPRING FLING MULEY JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: June 4; Fairgrounds indoor arena, Broadus, Mont.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m.,June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 14, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.