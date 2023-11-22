Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse dental issues, $3 mil career earnings, horse sale, schools, clinics

Thanksgiving is behind us and now it’s on to the next big holiday. Retailers, of course, have had Christmas stuff out since October. I prefer one holiday at a time and that they wait in line politely. I’m not even a Grinch, but, the whole over the top Christmas extravaganza seems to me to try to blot out the actual meaning of what we are commemorating: the birth of Christ, our Savior.

I was looking through some pictures taken of the inside of various ages of horses’ mouths. Good heavens there’s a lot that can be wrong in there, then we put a bit in that mouth and expect a positive response. Young horses, ages 2.5 to 4 years, for example, shed 24 caps, or baby teeth if you will, and not all of them just fall out.

The cap has to work it’s way loose, and it can get hung up due to another tooth or an obstruction like a hay stem or something and not come out at all, Then it gets inflamed and it may even create a wound in the cheek or the tongue that gets worse and worse until the cap sheds or is removed. Also, 70% of those young horses will have wolf teeth that are right in the path of the bars of a bit. Imagine being a colt trying to learn all of this new stuff, and someone is sawing on tender gums, tongue, and cheeks with a bit. Bad reactions can occur that can lead to bad habits. My thought it, take them in to a good equine dentist, and have their mouth gone through before starting training. It will need to be done repeatedly as those caps keep shedding. Think of the whole career of the colt, not just the immediate expense. I am an advocate for getting those wolf teeth removed as early as possible and have had most of mine done while they were doped to be branded and/or gelded. They won’t miss them, believe me.

Quarter Horse Racing’s all time money earner crossed the $3 million in career earnings mark with a recent victory. The 2019 bay gelding, KJ Desparado, has had 22 starts and has won 15 times with four secoonds. He’s by Apollitical Jess and out of Tres Veses by Tres Seis. The splendid looking gelding is owned by L & L Cattle of Chandler, Arizona.

Sheridan Livestock Auction, Rushville, Neb., will have an open horse sale on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. It looks like a nice lineup of horses are already consigned, from started two year olds to broke ranch horses. For more info, call 308-327-2406.

The B/S Beef Sling Steer Wrestling will be Dec. 16, 10 a.m., at Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo. To enter, it is $300 for three rounds in the open; $150 for two rounds in the 19 and under; $400 for the American Qualifier sidepot. You can enter two times. For pre-entry, call 720-343-6919.

Bronc rider alert! Tom Reeves will be having a Bronc Riding School on Dec. 22-23 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. When I get more details I will share them in this column. In the mean time, you can call Tom at 918-964-9551.

I realize that this is a long time from now, but if the first half of 2024 goes as fast as all of 2023 did, it’s just around the corner. The 2nd Annual Fred Whitfield Calf Roping and Breakaway clinics will be June 19-22 at Alliance, Neb. It’s two days of each, with the calf roping $700 and breakaway $600, taking 15 for each. I’m sure there is a deposit required, but I haven’t gotten all of that information yet. If you’re a Facebooker, you can message Chance Barnes to learn more. I’ve not been to a Whitfield clinic, but my guess is he not only focuses on roping and groundwork, but also on horse care. A WPRA barrel racer once told me that if reincarnation was real, she’d want to come back as Fred’s rope horse as he takes absolutely incredible care of them.

I’ll be sharing more clinics and schools here as they come along. If you or a young person you know is looking into doing an event, I encourage you to get to a good school to get the right start. You can pay a lot of entry fees trying to learn, then have to unlearn bad habits later. Consider the tuition an investment in your event.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation, our military, and our leadership, and May God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

November 25, 2023

> Sheridan Livestock Horse Sale, Nov. 29, 1 p.m., Rushville, Neb.

> South Dakota Horsemen’s Meeting, Dec. 2, 1 p.m. CST, Youth Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Horsemanship Clinic with Alesa Barner, Dec. 2-3, Barner Arena, Hershey, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> 65th Annual WNFR, Dec. 7-16, Las Vegas, Nev.

> NFR Watch Party, Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, Medora, N.D.

> Rodeo Extravaganza Ranch Rodeo, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D.

> B/S Beef Sling Steer Wrestling, Dec. 16, 10 a.m., Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo.

> Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, Dec. 22-23, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Metra Park, Billings, Mont.

> New Years Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Jan. 12-14, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> SDQHA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Jan. 13, Ramkota Inn, Pierre, S.D.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 20, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

EVENT SERIES:

>ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: Dec. 9, 16, 23; Jan. 6, 13, 27 (finals); Feb. 10-11; Afton, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping;Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Mar. 9, April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Dec. 17 DATE CHANGE to Dec. 10, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT SERIES: 10 a.m., Breakaway, Tie Down, open and youth; team roping; Nov. 26; Dec. 3.

>JOBMAN’S LAZY E7 ARENA TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Enter at 6/rope at 7 p.m.; Nov. 29; Dec. 6, 13, 20; Jan. 3, 10, 17, 23, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; Bayard, Neb.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>LADIES OPEN BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: noon, Nov. 26; Dec. 3; Ogallala Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.