Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse dental work, jackpot series of every kind, playday series, clinics, sendoff parties

UPCOMING EVENTS > Ranch Class Show, Nov. 7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > National Finals Steer Roping, Nov. 6-7, Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane, Kansas > NRCA Finals, Nov. 6-8, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Ranch Horse Clinic, Nov. 8, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > NFR Sendoff Party, Nov. 7, Wasta Bar and Grill, Wasta, S.D. > RESCHEDULED!!! Headless Horseman Barrel Race, Nov. 7-8, Bowman, N.D. > WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo, Oct. 12-15, Amarillo, Texas > WPRA World Finals, Nov. 12-15, Waco, Texas > NFR Send Off Party, Nov. 14, Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Rushmore Classic Wrangler Team Roping, Nov. 14-15, Rapid City, S.D. > Last Out First Out Barrel Race and Pole Bending, Nov. 14-15, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BHSS Foundation NFR Send Off Calcutta, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D. > Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, Nov. 21, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rodeo Bible Camp, Nov. 20-22, MCCC, Miles City, Mont. > SDRA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Nov. 21, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Nov. 22, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > Fall FunDay Series, Nov. 28, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Jr. Roughstock World Finals, Dec. 3-7, Ft. Worth, Texas > WNFR, Dec. 3-12, Arlington, Texas > WNFR Cowtown Christmas, Dec. 3-12, Ft. Worth, Texas > Ranch Rodeo, Dec. 5, W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. > Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, Dec. 12, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Fall FunDay Series, Dec. 12, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Dec. 20, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > New Year’s Buck and Ball, Dec. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Jan. 17, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > BHSS, January 29-Feb. 6, Rapid City, S.D. > Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

If finally warmed up again and has thawed a bunch of the recent snow. Now that it looks like it won’t be here all winter, I’m feeling thankful for the good moisture and the settling of the dust and fire danger. I’m sure ready for another round of Indian Summer before winter arrives for good.

This is a good time to get the teeth done on your horse. All horses need checked over, but young horses often don’t shed their “baby” teeth and are left with caps on their permanent molars, making it tough to chew, and older horses need the hooks and uneven surfaces addressed. A horse’s teeth never stop growing, so if something happens to the tooth that a molar is to grind against, that tooth can grow without being worn off, eventually causing damage to the opposing jaw and cheek. Old horses have enough problems just being old, so bad teeth to try to chew with can be a life ender for them. A good vet with dental experience is your best friend when horses have mouth problems.

The Hutchinson Arena and Top Hand Ropes Winter Jackpot Series at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo., has been rescheduled for Nov 1 and Dec. 6. You’ll enter at 10 and rope at 11 a.m. There’s open and youth breakaway, open and youth tie down roping, mixed roping, #11 slide drawpot, and #13 slide. Cash only entries. Call or text Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755. There will also be an NRCA Jackpot team roping on Nov. 7 at the Cam Plex.

Another date change is the It’s Freezin’ Jackpots at Baker, Mont. The barrel jackpot will be Nov. 6, 7 p.m., and the breakaway jackpot will be Nov 7, at noon. There must be 12 or more to have the breakaway, so let them know. On Nov. 15, noon, will be the barrel jackpot and futurity sidepot. Remaining dates are as previously advertised. You can find more information and the full schedule at Diamond J Productions on Facebook.

There will be a Ranch Horse Clinic with Justin Henderson on Nov. 8, 9 a.m., at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. It’s for all levels and will cost $150/rider. Space is limited to call Ashley to get your spot saved at 307-680-5362.

The Samantha Flannery Barrel Racing Clinic at Harm and Tully’s Event Center in Bloomfield, Neb., is Nov. 8. It’s $350/riders, $100/audit. The focus will be on understanding the feel in your horse. Contact Shanna Schulz via Messenger on Facebook.

Arthun Barn, Gillette, Wyo., has taken on the 2020 Community Jackpot Series and the dates are Nov. 14, 28; Dec. 12, 19. It’s enter at noon, rope at 1p.m. There will be open breakaway, open and youth tie down roping. Dec. 19 will include an Ugly Sweater Contest, a lovely award for the ugliest sweater. There will also be open and high school goat tying. Call Zane at 307-660-9501 or Stacey at 307-660-8466.

The Rushmore Classic Team Roping Championship will be in Rapid City, S.D. on Nov. 14-15. There’s $3000 guaranteed, enter at 9, rope at 10. Call Travis Tryan for info at 940-210-9130.

Nov. 21 is the date for the BHSS Foundation NFR Send Off Calcutta at the Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D. Doors will open at 5:30 and the calcutta will be at 7 p.m.

The Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday series at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D., has set the dates. They are Nov. 21, Dec. 12, March 13 and April 17. The classes are barrels, poles, keyhole, and two novelty events. There’s a $10 barn fee per riders. Playdays will start at 10 a.m. The Dec. 12 one will have an Ugly Sweater Theme. For more information, call Bobbi at 605-484-5650 or Darlene at 605-390-0787.

Get entered now for the Ranch Rodeo at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. on Dec. 5. Events are trailer loading, branding, wild cow milking, and team penning. The calcutta will be at 7 p.m. with the event to start after that. $400/team, cash only. To enter cll Jared Lynch at 605-212-8917.

The Ty Tuff Goat Tying clinics are setting dates now and it’s not a bad idea to get your name on the list for the one you want to go to. They are Wright, Wyo. Feb. 20-21; Glendive, Mont., March 13-14; Belle Fourche, S.D. March 20-21; Bowman, N.D. April 5; Stanley, N.D. April 10-11; Buffalo, S.D. June 2-3; and Beach, N.D. June 9-10. Call 605-641-3618 or go to tytuff@sdplains.com for more information.

Well, that’s my circle for the week. Take care and have a good week. Don’t forget to vote! America needs you! F