Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse diseases on the rise, ranch rodeos, bull riding, goats, breakaway, Neubert clinic

The rain just keeps on coming for most of the region. I know it’s been a very challenging haying season so far, but I can clearly remember the drought and buying hay, so rain is still good. Webbed feet hardly show in boots, right?

The N.D. Department of Agriculture has announced the first case of EHM (equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy), the neurologic form of EHV-1. The horse has been isolated and is being treated at home.

Vesicular stomatitis has also returned to the southwest. There are two cases in N.M., one in Texas, and as usual, it can spread like wildfire with the movement of livestock and the ever present flies of summer. It’s the disease that causes the lesions on the muzzles, mouths, tongues and udders of all hooved livestock. It’s not generally fatal, but is very debilitating as they have difficulty eating and is miserable.

Both of the above diseases, and most others, can be combatted by practicing careful management of your stock when traveling. Fly control is essential, plus the usual don’t share buckets, public watering areas, hoses, halters, bridles, etc…If I were traveling to shows or rodeos I’d park so far from anyone else that they’d have to call me to let me know when the next event started.

Dr. Mindy Yates, DVM, Ekalaka, Mont., is asking for information on any horses in that region (including northwest S.D. and southwest N.D.) that are exhibiting any symptoms of upper respiratory illness. Over the past weeks there have been incidents of influenza-like symptoms in several area horses and she’d like to take nasal swabs of any horses that have developed clinical signs within 3-5 days. Symptoms of influenza include nasal discharge, difficulty breathing, fever, lethargy, anorexia, and sometimes a harsh, dry cough. Influenza is highly contagious and if the strain of the influenza can be discovered, treatment can be more quickly addressed. If you have a horse or know of one, please contact Dr. Yates at 406-975-6233 or 406-775-6564.

Now, on to more uplifting news. 3MC Trippin’ The Latch on Summer junior barebacks, junior bulls, and open bull riding will be July 10 at 3 Mile Creek Arena, Kyle, S.D. Entries are $25 for juniors, $50 for opens. Call 605-891-1422 or 605-441-1019 to enter or for info.

The Daniels County Fair Ranch Rodeo will be at Scobey, Mont., on July 19, 5 p.m. There will be four man teams, $400/team, and entries will be taken July 8-12. They are also taking 20 ranch bronc riders for $100 fee. Call to enter at 406-783-8868 or 406-724-7080. Entries must be paid in advance so they can pay for the prizes, so when you enter, send your money to DC Fair Association, Box 466, Scobey, MT 59263.

The entry deadline is July 17 for the 7th Annual Ty Tuff Challenge 4D goat tying on July 27. There is $7,000 added money and will be at the Dakota Winds Arena, Bowman, N.D. Entry forms are available at http://www.Tytuff.com. For info, call 701-523-6996, There will also be open and junior breakaway with $1,000 added.

There is a Bryan Neubert Horse Clinic July 19-22 at the Wibaux County Fairgrounds, Wibaux, Mont. It will have colt starting, horsemanship and cow working offered. There are still a few openings in the horsemanship and auditors are welcome. Call Jen Obrigewitch at 701-260-2108. Bryan is an outstanding horseman from Alturas, California.

The 6th Annual Custer County Classic Bull Riding at Hermosa, S.D. will be August 10, 7 p.m. It’s a $60 entry and entries will be open July 23, 8 a.m., to July 31 and is limited to 25 riders, tops six to the short go. To enter call 402-336-6106. For any other info, call Jason at 605-431-2490.

I hope you had a lovely Independence Day celebration and recalled what is was all about. We shouldn’t ever take our freedom for granted and be ever ready to stop the tyranny once again. It was citizens, whether farmers, blacksmiths, merchants or sailors, who took up musket, axe and club to defend and free our naton from the grasp of England. If need be, we can do it again. God bless the U.S.A.

Have a great week and send me any upcoming events and items of interest that you have. My email is at the top of this column every week.