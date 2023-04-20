Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse sales, consignment deadlines, ranch bronc clinics, roping, summer series

The wind is sure whooping it up here today. It’s pretty chilly and spitting a little snow, but the grass is trying to green up, so I think it’s still spring. If not, we had one day of summer and now it’s fall.

The Spring Horse Sale at Sheridan Livestock Auction, Rushville, Neb., will be April 26, 1 p.m. For more info, call 308-327-2406.

A Cowboys and Cowgirls Ranch Bronc Riding School will be April 29, 9 a.m., at Lame Deer, Mont. Instructors will be Brittany Miller and T.J. Camblin. There will be a bucking machine and stock suitable for any level, from beginner to advanced. The clinic is for ages 14 and up. To enter, call Brittany at 406-865-0825.

There’s going to be breakaway ropings at the Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont., on April 29, May 7 and 27. It’s enter at 9:30 a.m., rope at 10. Each will have two full rounds and top 10 back for a short round. You can enter up to two times on the same horse and it’s $125/entry. A Muley Team Roping will follow each one. For more info, call Jason Schaffer at 406-853-4626.

The consignment deadline for the Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale at Buffalo, Wyo., is May 1. The sale is June 22. You can download the form at http://www.buffalolivestockwyo.com .

Belle Jackpot Association series will be kicking off soon. They’ve changed some things and added dummy roping in two age divisions, 0-6 and 7-10. The dummy roping will be at 5:30 near the office. All events are pre-entered this year, so get on the Facebook page and look over the info there. Dates are May 11, 24, 31; June 6, 7; July 12 (rain date).

There are still a few spots open in the Bobby Harris team roping clinic on May 14, Hansen Equine Arena, Gettysburg, S.D. Contact Colleen Harris at 605-871-9737 or email her at colleenharris24@hotmail.com .

Consignments are open now for the Legend Buttes Horse Sale at Crawford, Neb. Deadline is May 15 for the June 16 sale. You can get the forms at http://www.crawfordlivestock.com , or call Robin 308-360-3583 or Cody 308-430-0528.

The RQHBA Sale crew are taking consignments now for the 2023 sale in Aug. Go to http://www.rqhba.com or call

Deb or Gary at 605-347-3294.

There will be a WRA Membership Drive Rodeo May 19-20 at Wright, Wyo. There’s $2000 added per event! Online entries open May 1-7, call-in entries May 8-9. For more info, go to http://www.wyorodeoassociation.com .

Buffalo Livestock Market, Buffalo, Wyo., will have it’s next monthly horse sale on May 24.

The MJ Productions Summer Series at Moorcroft, Wyo., will be May 25, June 1, 4, 8, 22, 29. For more information, call 307-340-0029.

There will be a Ladies Only Ranch Bronc Riding Free clinic on May 28-29, at Poplar, Mont. There’s room for 15 riders, ages 13 and up. Instructor is Brittany Miller. Registration will be at 8:30 a.m., clinic at 9. To sign up, contact Dale Four Bear, 406-768-7063.

The Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles free roughstock camp wll be May 30-31 at Faith, S.D. Students will be camping in the exhibit building. Camp is for ages 14-18. For more info and to sign up, call 605-787-8335.

The Broadus Little Levi Rodeo will be June 18 and entries must be postmarked by June 1. They’ve added new age divisions and extended the age limit. Entry and release forms can be found on the Facebook page. For more info, call Britt Williams at 605-580-2112 or Ashley Fleming at 406-690-1626.

The Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Bronc Match will be June 3, at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. Gates will open at 5 p.m., calcutta at 6 p.m., and bronc match at 7. I believe that will be on CST. You can get advance tickets through the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre.

Well, hay feeding season is about finished, but you know what will last forever? The netwrap that is along the highways and by ways. Please don’t just throw it on to the flatbed. It will blow off. Always. Dispose of it properly as it will be there until Christ’s return otherwise.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I’m going to get off this windy ridge and call it a day. Have a great week, pray for rain for all those who still need it, pray for our nation earnestly, and may God Bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

April 22, 2023

> Sheridan Livestock Auction Horse Sale, April 26, 1 p.m., Rushville, Neb.

> BHSU Yellow Jacket Stampede Rodeo, April 28-30, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> SDCHA Spring Fling Cutting, April 28-30, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Breakaway Roping, April 29, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Cowboys and Cowgirls Ranch Bronc Riding Clinic, April 29, Lame Deer, Mont.

> Cowboy States Reining Horse Assoc. Year End Awards/Meeting, Apr. 29, Big Horn, Wyo.

> EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont.

> Gordon Livestock Old Fashioned Horse Equipment Auction, May 5, Gordon, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, May 6, Gordon, Neb.

> CANCELED! Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race, May 5-6, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Colt Starting Clinic, May 5-7, Acord’s, Weston, Wyo.

> Beginner/10 and under Goat Tying Clinic, May 6, Pierre, S.D.

> Breakaway Roping, May 7, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Rope For Riches Breakaway and TieDown Roping, May 13-14, Hoar Arena, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting/Cutting Club Sort, May 14, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> WRA Member Drive Rodeo, May 19-20, Wright, Wyo.

> 307 Chariot Racing Invitational, May 20-21, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, May 20-21, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Jones Co. 4-H Livestock Literacy Safety Class, May 23, 9:30 a.m., Murdo, S.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D.

> Buffalo Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, May 24, Buffalo, Wyo.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Breakaway Roping, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 14th Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, May 27, 1 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> WJRA Rodeo, May 27-28, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc Riding Clinic, May 28-29, Poplar, Mont.

> 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Breakaway and Tie Down Clinic, May 29-June 1,Sturgis,S.D.

> Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Roughstock Camp, May 30-31, Faith, S.D.

> Jacey Milligan Goat Tying/Breakaway Clinics, May 31-June 1, Historic Saddle Club,Scottsbluff,Neb.

> Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Broncs, June 3, 4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Top Hand Challenge, June 3, 10 a.m., Hartford, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 3-4, Mobridge, S.D.

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 16, Crawford, Neb.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18, Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

April 22, 2023 SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 11, 24, 31; June 6, 7; July 12 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; Dubois, Wyo.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>GRAHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY BUCKLE SERIES: May 26; Arlee, Mont.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: May 27, July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: May 20, June 10, Sept. 2-3; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 30; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 20; June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.



> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>SPRING FLING MULEY JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: April 29; May 7, 28, June 4; Fairgrounds indoor arena, Broadus, Mont.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.



>TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D.

>TRIPLE R TACK SPRING BARREL SERIES: April 30 (makeup date); Circle T Arena, Hermosa, SD

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 14, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.