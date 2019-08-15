Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse sales, wagon trains, barrel races, ranch rodeos, bull roping

There were more storms and wild weather all over the region this past week. The hail has been unbelievable all summer with lots of folks losing windows and roofs, having vehicle damage, grass and crop damage plus darned hard on livestock. It’s certainly been an odd summer. The last one I can remember that had this sort of weather was in 2003 with continual rain and flooding and very cool temps. I hope it gets it out of it’s system and gives us an easier than average winter.

Nebraska has now had a VSV horse diagnosed. It surprised the state vet as it didn’t follow transmission patterns and was in none of the surrounding counties. This case was in Lincoln County which is where North Platte is, though the premises address isn’t revealed. It’s now in five states with all but two animals affected being horses. Cows in Texas and Colorado have had it. Of course, wildlife can get it too and since it’s not fatal, usually just hole up until it passes, so one can’t usually tell if its affected. We’re one day closer to hard freezes that will stop the flies and gnats that spread it, so there’s relief on the horizon.

August 24 is the date for the Weber and Company Performance Horse Sale at the ranch one mile north of Valentine, Neb. They’re selling 100 head of arena and ranch horses and some terrific young prospects. There will be a preview at 9:30 a.m., sale at 2 p.m. Call Rick at 402-389-1406 or Missy at 402-376-5356 for a catalog. You can also view the horses at http://www.WeberQuarterHorses.com.

The GiddyUp Open Horse Show will be August 24, starting at 8 a.m. It will be at the Rockin’ H Arena south of Piedmont, S.D. It’s a fun show with events for all ages, both English and Western, plus driving classes. For more info call 605-578-1498 or go to http://www.giddyupopenhorseclub.com.

The Anaconda Saddle Club Annual 3D Pole Bending Double Header will be August 24 at Anaconda, Mont. There’s $300 added in each performance with average awards in adault and youth divisions, with an 80% payout.

Edgemont, S.D.’s the place to be for the Logan VanEaton Memorial Roping and Ranch Rodeo. The Stray Gathering will be August. 30 at 4 p.m., Ranch Rodeo August 31 at 1 p.m. You can listen to Paul Bogart on the 30th as well. For more info call Jessica VanEaton at 60890-1490 or Wyatt VanEaton at 605-890-2369. Proceeds from the events will go to Edgemont High School Scholarships and a new crow’s nest at the fairgrounds.

The Evelyn Hohn Memorial Barrel Race will be August 31 at the Rounds Arena, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Exhibitions will be from 10 to noon, peewees at 12:30, 3D youth and then open 5D at 1 p.m. It’s NWBRA approved. Entries will be taken there from 10 a.m.-noon or you can make the secretary love you by pre-entering August 30, 6-9 p.m. Call 605-890-1100 to enter. For info, call Donna March at 605-890-1100 or Gale Beebe at 605-673-4028.

Signup has started for the 8th Annual Dakota Western Heritage Wagon Train at Ft. Pierre, S.D. They need to be returned by August 31 for the Sept. 13-15 event. It’s $40/person and you can either bring a team or a saddle horse. There will be great trails to follow plus wonderful cowboy entertainment and speakers. Call 605-280-8938 for more information.

Feek’s Vision Film Clips, Social and Auction will be August 31, 7 p.m., at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in Medora, N.D. There will be an auction to help raise funds to complete the making of the film and there are wonderful items being offered.

The 2nd Annual Buckwild Ranch Broncs and Bullroping will be at Killdeer, N.D. There will also be Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies for the younger bronc riders. It will all start at 3 p.m. Entry fees are $100/$125 non-members for the ranch broncs, $150/team for bull roping teams, and $50 for the ponies. I think the ranch broncs is already full but there may be a few spots in the bull roping and little broncs. Call Cheyanne at 701-870-2148.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be safe out there and be sure and let me know about any events that you’d like to have me help you promote.