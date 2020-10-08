Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Jackpot series, Iron Cowgirl, groundwork clinic, SDCHA cutting, NRCA finals

UPCOMING EVENT > Montana Barrel Daze, Oct. 16-18, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. > John Eaton Memorial No Lopin’ Ropin’ and Ranch Broncs, Oct. 17, Wheatland, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs In The Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 17, Watford City, N.D. > Ethel Whitcher Memorial Iron Cowgirl and Calcutta, Oct. 17-18, Rapid City, S.D. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Oct. 18, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > Gordon Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Oct. 18, Gordon, Neb. > Rancher’s Relief Range Roping, Oct. 18, Noyes Ranch, Tullock Creek, Mont. > Open Barrel Race, Oct. 23, N.D. Winter Show, Valley City, N.D. > One Man Doctoring, Oct. 24, Alice Indoor Arena, McCook, Neb. > Bonanza Breakaway and Tie Down Roping, Oct. 24, James Arena, Rawlins, Wyo. > Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Oct. 24-25, Cam Plex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. > Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Oct. 23-25, Rapid City, S.D. > SDCHA Spooktacular Cutting, Awards Banquet, Oct. 30-Nov. 1, Rapid City, S.D. > Ranch Class Show, Nov. 7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > National Finals Steer Roping, Nov. 6-7, Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane, Kansas > NRCA Finals, Nov. 6-8, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo, Oct. 12-15, Amarillo, Texas > WPRA World Finals, Nov. 12-15, Waco, Texas > Last Out First Out Barrel Race and Pole Bending, Nov. 14-15, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rodeo Bible Camp, Nov. 20-22, MCCC, Miles City, Mont. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Nov. 22, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > Jr. Roughstock World Finals, Dec. 3-7, Ft. Worth, Texas > WNFR, Dec. 3-12, Arlington, Texas > WNFR Cowtown Christmas, Dec. 3-12, Ft. Worth, Texas > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Dec. 20, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > New Year’s Buck and Ball, Dec. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls, Jan. 17, DSU, Dickinson, N.D. > BHSS, January 29-Feb. 6, Rapid City, S.D

The weather has been so gorgeous for all the fall work, but a three day rain would sure be welcome, especially where the fires are causing so much damage. My heart goes out to those in the fire areas.

I got word that Johnny and Sharon Holloway have made the difficult decision to cancel the Cowboy Reunion in Deadwood this year. They look forward to seeing all of you back there next year, third Saturday in October.

A Monday Breakaway Jackpot series will be happening at the Reinert Arena, Exit 116 off I-90, Wall, S.D. The dates are Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and 23. They have a 40 entry limit, cash only. There will be open and youth divisions, with the youth for 16 and under. Open is $100/2 head, youth $60/2 head. You’ll need to enter the Sunday before each event by texting Cole Reinert at 605-515-3575. He’s the guy to call with questions too.

The Ethel Whitcher Memorial Iron Cowgirl and Calcutta will be Oct. 17-18. On the 17th, at 10 a.m., will be the Iron Cowgirl long round with cowgirl trail course, brreakaway, goat tying, barrels and sorting. You can ride different horses for each event, but, there’s a superhorse award for the horse that can do the most. Entry fee is $250, with the calcutta at 6 p.m. for the short round. There will also be a 60+ Sr. class too! You need to pre-enter with Amanda and mail in the fee to be postmarked by Oct. 12. Amanda’s number is 605=490-7661. On the 18th will be the 4D barrel race, with peewees too. There’s added money in several divisions. You can get info and forms at http://www.cloverleafbarrelracing.com.

There will be a Badlands Little Britches Rodeo Oct. 23-25 at the J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Entries for it close on Oct. 13.

There will be a Groundwork Clinic at the BS Ranch, Casper, Wyo., on Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s $150/horses and will teach softness, feel, respect and manners for horses of all ages. Call Mattni Becker at 307-262-2743 to reserve your spot. Face it folks, if you can’t control your horse’s feet and body on the ground, you sure can’t when you’re on them. This should be a good clinic.

Gillette College has announced their fall jackpot dates. They are Oct. 18 and 25, Nov. 1 and 15, at the college indoor arena, Gillette, Wyo. There will be open and youth breakaway, plus open and youth team roping and tie down roping as well. Call or text Kayla for details at 307-756-2755.

The Sunday Youth jackpots at Riata Ranch Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo., will be Oct. 25, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. Cash entry, cash payout. Divisions are peewee 8 and under; junior 9-12 and 13-15; and senior 15018. Entries are open now and close Oct. 20. Email entries to producer@fullsendrodeo.com.

The SDCHA Spooktacular Cutting will be Oct. 30-Nov. 1, at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. The awards banquet will follow the cutting. All divisions will be offered under Judge James Wilkens. Call Susia Reed at 506-599-1086 for info.

The 25th World Championship Ranch Rodeo Finals will be in Amarillo, Texas Nov. 12-15. They have added another performance to it to accommodate the crowds and seating restrictions. It will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center. It’s a great show and definitely worth the trip to go watch.

The Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale consignment deadline is Nov. 15. The sale will be held at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D., on Jan. 29-30.

The National Finals Steer Roping will be Nov. 6-7 at the Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane, Kansas.

The Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association Finals will be Nov. 6-8 at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo.

That’s my circle for another week. Don’t forget that you can send me information on upcoming events at the email at the top of this column. I’m always happy to help you promote them. Have a great week, be careful and pray for rain.