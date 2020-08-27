Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Jr. Roughstock, PRQHBA sale, bucking horse sale, clinics galore, ranch rodeos and bronc

I’m hoping it’s cooled off a bit by the time you read this. These 100+ degree days are getting old!

The pre-entries for the Jr Roughstock Barebacks and Broncs at Wagner, S.D. closes Aug. 31. The event will be held in conjunction with the Wagner Labor Day Rodeo on Sept. 5-6. There’s a new 9-12 division and this is a qualifier for the Jr. Roughstock Circuit finals which will be Sept. 19 in Ft. Pierre, S.D. Enter at http://www.saddlebook.com. If you needs more info, go to http://www.lazy3srodeo.com.

There will be Ranch Broncs and Bull Riding at the Tripp County Fairgrounds, Winner, S.D., on Sept. 5, 7 p.m. They have $2500 added to each event! To enter, call 605-381-4251.

The PRQHBA Futurity and Sale will be Sept. 4-6 at Broadus, Mont. The 4th will be the 2 year old futurity, the 5th the AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Show, and the 6th will be the horse sale at 1 p.m. For info call 406-427-5420 or go to info@prqhba.com. You can view the sale offering and other details at http://www.prqhba.com.

The Breeder’s Classic Bucking Horse Sale will be Sept. 9-10 at the Dale Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D. They want to invite all bareback and saddle bronc riders to get signed up. There are no entry fees, there are places to camp at the ranch, and if you bring four roughstock riders, they’ll get you a room! They’ll even pay mount money! If there are any bulls consigned, they will also need bullriders, so get your names on the list. To enter, call or text 701-260-0642. To consign or buy, call Dale Kling at 701-260-9880.

Sept. 10-11 will be the Touch of the Master’s Hand Clinic with Ronnie Moyer, Fellowship of Christian Cowboys Chaplain. It will be at Ekalaka, Mont. Call the DeFords at 406-775-6507 to learn more.

The RAM National Circuit Finals will be in Greeley, Colo., Sept. 10-13. It was originally going to be held in April in Florida, but with the circumstances, it was decided that it needed to be moved and the date changed. If you are planning to go, be sure and check beforehand in case it gets cancelled. It is scheduled to return to Kissimmee, Florida in 2021.

There are still some open spots for the Last Roundup Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs at Oelrichs, S.D. on Sept. 11. Entries are $400/team with added prizes, $100 for ranch broncs, 100% payback. They’re taking 10 for each event. Call or text Megan at 605-890-0959 to enter.

The 4th Annual Shell Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo will be at Greybull, Wyo., on Sept. 12. There will be five events and five person teams. Gates will open at 4 p.m., supper will be at 5, and the ranch rodeo at 6. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to benefit local cowboy Bart McCollum, who was injured in a ranch bronc wreck. For entry info, call James Scott at 307-431-0725.

Broncs in the Black Hills Invitational Bronc Ride will be Sept. 12, 7 p.m. There will be 30 bronc riders in a pool format, $20,000 added, with a calcutta and a short round. It will be at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

There will be a Mini Bronc Ride Sept. 12-13 at Oelrichs, S.D. For more information and to enter your kids, call Tim Allen at 605-877-0980.

The NCHA sanctioned SDCHA Fall Cutting will be Sept. 12-13, 8 a.m., at Hall Performance Horses near Edgemont, S.D. Indoor stalls are available so call Kirk Hall to reserve your stall at 605-431-3601. To enter, call Susie Reed at 406-599-1086.

There will be a Reined Cowhorse Clinic with Steven Bond on Sept. 12-13 at Ashley Quarter Horses, Forsyth, Mont. Clinic is $300, 10 riders taken, audit for $25/day. Full payment is required to hold your riding spot. Call Melissa Ashley at 406-351-2579 to enter. There will be and open ranch cutting jackpot after the clinic on Sept. 13.

If driving horses is more your style, there will be a driving clinic with Mike Cushman, Powder River Percherons, on Sept. 19-20 at Glenrock, Wyo. It’s $200 for WDDA members, $300 for non-members. Lunch will be included both days. Sign up by Sept. 16. Call Anita at 307-703-5566 or Kirstie at 30-343-2901.

Well, that’s my hot and sweaty circle for this week. Have a safe week and please pray for those who are in the midst of the awful fires.