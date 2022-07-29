Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Kid rodeos, ropings, county fairs, ranch rodeos, support our community businesses

The brief cool down around here was sure welcome. Some areas got some desperately needed rain too, so I’m sure glad for them. I sure hope they continue.

The Ranch Boss Rodeo for kids will be Aug. 17, 9 a.m., at Union Center, S.D. There are four divisions ranging from 6-14 years with fun timed events. Entries are due by Aug. 10, so call Melissa for entry info at 605-515-0165.

The 7th Annual Otter Creek Invitational Team Roping will be Aug. 13. Enter 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., rope at 10. It will be at the Vivian Arena between Otter and Ashland, Mont. The night before there will be a jackpot , enter at 5:30, rope at 6. It’s cash only for both ropings.

There will be Horse Nations Indian Relays at Lower Brule, S.D. Aug. 13-14. It’s free admission!

The Harding Co. Fair will be Aug. 19-21 at the Harding Co. Fairgrounds, Camp Crook, S.D. Lots of great events going on throughout the fair, plus held in the second biggest town in Harding Co.!

Aug. 21 is the date for the BHSS Summer Horse Sale at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

Interior Roping Club’s Ranch Rodeo, Ranch Broncs, Pork Smoke-Off, and Dance will be Aug. 26 in the beautiful Badlands at Interior, S.D. The calcutta will be at 6 p.m., ranch rodeo at 7, ranch broncs to follow. To enter the ranch rodeo, it’s $400/team; ranch broncs are $75, with a long and short go. To enter either of those, call Whitney at 605-685-4608 or Dana at 605-685-8079. To enter the Smoke Off, it’s $75 and you’ll need to call Austin at 605-441-8832.

The James Heald Memorial Ranch Rodeo will be Aug. 27 at the Recluse, Wyo. Hall. The calcutta will be at 2 p.m., event at 3. They’ll have a steer scramble, rescue race, double mugging, pasture sort/sort and rope, and cowboy polo. It should be a great time with those events! For entry forms, contact Lindsay Wood at Lrt83@live.com . For general info, call 307-670-0171.

The annual Get The Green 4D Barrel Race will be Aug. 27-28 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. You can enter there the day of the race. For more info, call Lorita at 605-645-7592.

The SDRCHA Futurity, Derby and Bridle Spectacular will be Aug. 31-Sept. 4 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

The Romey Gunville Memorial Saddle Bronc Chute Out will be at Eagle Butte, S.D. on Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $100, with a calcutta and the top six back for the $2000 added. Contact Tater Ward to enter at 605-222-3175.

There are lots of county fairs going on in the next few weeks. I encourage you all to go and support the community and the kids that participate. At each fair there will be a livestock sale. Most of you reading this probably produce your own meat for the freezer, but if you don’t, or you’re talking to someone who doesn’t, you can help a kid and yourself at the same time by buying a beef, pig, lamb, or whatever suits your fancy, at the livestock auction. The kids I know have a lot of time and money wrapped up in their projects, and what they sell for at the fair gets rolled into their next project year. I simply love county fairs with their variety of livestock, from fancy chickens to dairy cows, plus the chance to visit with folks you haven’t seen in a while. There’s generally good food offered and some vendors with nice wares as well. While you’re there, if you see someone who is a volunteer, thank them for their time. They’re busy people too and donate their time and usually funds, to get that fair put on every year. Many of them don’t even have kids in it!

Another thing I’ll ask you to do, is to support the business that support our community events. They’re the ones hit up for awards, sponsorship, money, and banners at every event. It’s not the big box stores that support our communities, it’s the local businesses. Please remember that when you’re going to get groceries or whatever.

Well, I’ll quit badgering you. I realized I hadn’t nagged you about anything for a bit so thought I’d better get back on track. I’ll wind up this circle for this week by reminding you to pray for rain and our nation. May God bless America.

