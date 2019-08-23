Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Labor Day events, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, bull roping, all girl ropings

The haze of smoke from the western fires is clouding the horizon once again. It’s been a few days since rain has cleared the air. It looks like August, though the recent cool temperatures sure makes it feel like September. I guess it will be here before we know it.

Duane Reichart, New Underwood, S.D., has been nominated for a PRCA Lifetime Achievement Award. I can’t think of anyone more deserving. Duane has been a rodeo clown for decades and he and his contract acts and trained animals have entertained crowds and school kids nationwide. I sure hope he gets chosen when the final votes are made in October.

There will be a Labor Day weekend breakaway match roping on August 31, starting at noon. It will be a tournament style roping and will be at Buffalo, S.D. It’s limited to the first 24 entered and entries are filling fast. There’s $250 added with a $100 entry fee. Some of the toughest breakaway ropers in the country call Buffalo home, so it should be a fast one. You must be entered by August 28. Call or text Jessica Holmes at 605-641-5301 to enter.

Don’t forget the Indian Relay Races at Gillette, Wyo on August 31-Sept.1. There’s a calcutta and the races will start at 2 p.m. both days. Might just see you there.

The 31st Annual Don King Days are Sept. 1-2 at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn, Wyo (just south of Sheridan). The gates open at 9 a.m., it starts at 11. It’s a whole different foremat as the events are held out in an open field on the grass with the spectators as the “fence”. There will be a polo match, steer roping and then saddle broncs, mounted right out on the grass like the old days. It’s a great event to watch and sure seperates the men from the boys in the bronc riding with just the getting mounted. It also keeps the spectators quick on their feet!

Sept. 1 will be the Badlands Last Chance Roping All Girls Breakaway, tie down roping and team roping. It’s a WPRA sanctioned event. It will be held in conjunction with the Hermosa Riding Club’s team roping and timed events at the Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. It starts at 2 p.m. Pre-entries are open now by calling 605-871-9056. They need to have you pre-enter so they know stock needs.

The 2nd Annual Bucksild Ranch Broncs and Bull Roping will be Sept. 14, 3 p.m., at the Killdeer Rodeo Grounds, Killdeer, N.D. There will also be Buzzard Bait Bucking ponies for the little bronc riders. Entries are due Sept. 1. There are a few spots open in the ranch broncs and ponies, so call Tanner Olson at 701-495-3837 or Austin Buchner at 701-260-3973. Bull roping is full.

Livingston, Mont., is where the 3rd Annual League of Legends Invitational Horse Sale will be on Sept. 6-7, at the Heart K Land and Cattle Co. arena. There will be select horses for all from the recreational rider to seasoned competitors with 73 head offered. To get a catalog call 406-381-2347 and you can check out the lineup at http://www.turnerperformancehorses.com.

The PRQHBA 42nd annual sale will be Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. There will be a preview at 10 a.m. And the sale at 1 p.m. For a catalog call Dan Davis at 406-427-5420. You can look it over on-line at http://www.prqhba.com.

Entries are open Wed., Sept. 4 for the Bordertown Arena Steer Roping, Kilgore, Neb., on Sept. 8. It will start at 9 a.m. There’s $1000 added, $400 entry/4 head. Call Ora Taton at 605-484-2131 to enter or to learn more.

The 22nd Annual Stirling Family Memorial WSRRA sanctioned Ranch Rodeo and 8 Seconds Tour Ranch Broncs will be Sept. 14, 5 p.m. There will be a free will BBQ on Saturday, silent auction of rodeo teams, and ranch rodeo at 6. There will also be a silent auction for donated items that day from 4:30 to 8 p.m. On Sunday there will be Ranch Broncs at noon, mutton busting after long go of broncs, then the top six bronc riders will come back for the short go. There will also be a silent auction from noon to 3 p.m. You must be entered by Sept. 6 and entries are open now. Call Sandy Sivertsen at 605-870-2472 to enter. Details at http://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com. All proceeds benefit families and inviduals who are fighting cancer.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a great week and let me know if I can help you spread the word about an event.