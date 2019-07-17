Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Lisa wins Calgary, VSV, youth rodeos, relays, ropings, barrels

The weather just doesn’t let up with the exciting thunderstorms, does it? Some pretty major highways were damaged in northwestern S.D. last night and that’s not going to be a quick fix. It sure impedes north/south traffic, especially the major arteries to the oil field in N.D. I haven’t heard any reports of damage in northeastern Wyoming where the tornado was at. Just wind and rain where I’m at, but could see the storms north and south of me that were full of hail and lightning.

Congrats to Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., and her lovely mare Rosa on winning Calgary’s $100,000! I will say that three thousands of a second is sanding it down pretty fine!

Many events are requiring a current (72 hours or less) health and Coggins to check in for events. Be sure your paperwork is in order and find out if your particular event needs the more current health papers. This is due to the VSV and EHV-1 risks.

If you are from New Mexico, Texas or Colorado, you won’t be crossing the Canadian border with your horses any time soon. They have closed the border to them to try to keep the VSV our of Canada. If you haul across the border, stay up to date with your state veterinarian about border requirements, no matter what state you are from.

The Oglala Youth Rodeo in Memory of C.J. Clifford will be Thursday, August 1, 11 a.m. It’s for ages 0-18 with $5/event entry fees. Please pre-enter July 23-25, 3-6 p.m. by calling 605-454-1380. For info call Donnel Ecoffey at 605-454-6635.

It’s short notice I know, but the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making an appearance in Sturgis, S.D. on July 24. They will stage/hitch up at the Public Works office on Dudley St., then go down Main to the Harley Davidson Rally Point on the west end of Main St. by 6 p.m. They’ll be there for an hour for viewing and pictures, so don’t be late. If you haven’t seen them, you should. They are magnificent.

There will be an Open Team Roping July 24 at Stadheim Arena east of Belle Fourche, S.D. It’s enter at 5 p.m. or as soon after the slack at Deadwood as possible. On August 2, 4 p.m., there will be an Open Breakaway jackpot with two rounds and a short go. For either roping call Lynn at 605-430-1543. For team roping only call Levi O’Keeffe at 701-721-9248 and breakaway only Delyssa Stadheim at 605-499-9358.

The Whitehall Rancher’s Roundup, Whitehall, Mont., will be July 27, 6:30 p.m. It will have five man teams (one woman required), $1,000 added, $400/team to enter. Events are team branding, team sorting, trailer loading/doctoring, and wild cow milking. Ranch Broncs will have $250 added, $75/entry with 100 percent payout. Call Bobbi Neumann at 406-491-2877.

Prices will be having a roping out west of Buffalo, S.D. on July 28. You can enter at noon, rope at 1, food to follow.

Entries will open July 30 for the 2nd Annual Newell Bronc Match at Newell, S.D., on August 30, 2 p.m. They’ll buck the futurity colts at 2 p.m., broncs at 5 p.m. There will be World Futurity Association classes for 2 and 3 year old dummy bucking with $500 added, and a saddle bronc class of two horses with $1,500 added, 80 percent payout and $2,500 added for the bronc riders. Bronc riders will have $100 entry with 100 percent payout. To enter, bronc riders need to call Matt Mangis at 605-415-3462 or Cleve Schmidt at 605-430-7319.

The Bobbi Johnson Memorial Barrel Race will be August 3 at the Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche, S.D. It’s a one run only 5D if there are 50 or more entries, $55 entry fee. Exhibitions will run from 9 a.m. To noon with the race starting at 1 p.m. It’s NWBRA approved.

The Phillips County Fair Indian Relay Races will be August 4 at Dodson, Mont. Qualifying heats and kids races will start at 11 a.m., then at 5 will be the calcutta, ladies race, Indian Mile, Chief’s Race, chariot race, consolation and championship races. For more info call Francine Kill Eagle at 406-390-7761.

There are lots of county fairs happening all over the area and they are a great family event. Be sure and take one in and see what kids are doing with their time out here in the flyover states.

Have a great week and be sure and send me your upcoming events and information worth sharing. It’s always good to hear from you anyway. My email’s at the top of the column.