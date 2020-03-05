Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Lockwood out with injury, S.D. brand renewals, clinics, events, fundraisers more clinics

Yes sir, it’s March. Yesterday it was absolutely a gorgeous day, high of around 50 degrees, breezy, but sun was shining. Late afternoon, thunderheads rolled in and it thundered and had a little lightning, wind came up high and then it started to rain. By dark it was a genuine whiteout snow storm! This morning the ground and the north side of everything was covered with snow. Sure enough, it’s March. If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes.

Bad news for Jess Lockwood, Volberg, Mont. He’s sitting in the #2 spot in the PBR tour but will now be out for about six months due to a hamstring injury. He had surgery to repair it. I remember the last time he was out with an injury and he still won the world, so, this won’t keep him down for long.

I’m sure tickled to hear that the Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche, S.D., is adding the wildly popular breakaway roping to it’s already stellar event lineup. They will also be adding $3500 purse money for the event so will draw the toughs from far and wide to compete, many of whom are from right here in my part of the country, I might add. The Roundup will run from June 30 to July 4.

If you have a South Dakota brand and have moved in the past five years, you had better make sure they have your correct address in the office. Change of address forwarding ends after a year I believe, and if they can’t find you it’s quite possible you will lose your brand. So, if you haven’t gotten a renewal notice, call the brand office at 605-773-3324.

There willl be an open horse sale on Tuesday, March 10, at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb. It will follow the bull sale. Their upcoming catalog sale deadline is March 20 for their April 26 sale. Call 308-282-1171 for info or go to http://www.gordonlivestock.dvaauction.com for a consignment form.

The World Futurity Association’s Badlands Futurity for young bareback and saddle broncs will be March 21, 5 p.m., at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There will be two and three year old dummy bucking classes. It’s cash only on entries with cash payout, and you can enter at http://www.worldfuturity.com/badlands-futurity, or if you can’t get online, text Laurie at 780-623-8734. For event information call Joe Waln at 605-515-0257.

There will be a Breakaway jackpot on March 22 at Reinert Arena, Exit 116, Wall, S.D. Entries will close at 11:30, rope at noon. There will be a warm up roping with a youth sidepot, and an open roping. Call Cole at 605-515-2575 for more information.

The Big Horn Rodeo Circuit will be holding a Circuit Finals Fundraiser on Sat., March 28, 5 p.m., at the Greybull Elks Lodge building, Greybull, Wyo. There will be a great meal served, live and silent auction and a live band dance. Tickets are on sale now. If you want a ticket or have an item to donate or a cash donation, please call 307-272-4567 or 307-250-3611.

There will be a combined Horsemanship Training and Barrel Racing Clinic with Sam Sheppick and Jill Moody, April 4-5, 10 a.m., at the Stanley County Fairgrounds Joe Schomer Indoor Arena, Ft. Pierre, S.D. It’s $300/person, plus $50 for an extra horse. No deposit required but you must get on the list to reserve your spot. You can message them via Facebook at Jill Schimkat Moody or Sam Sheppick.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., is going to be hosting a big series of events April 4-7. First off, there will be a Ranch Show with ranch reining, ranch riding and ranch trail classes. These shows are a series that will continue on May 9 and June 20. There will be Open, Non-pro, Youth, Green Horse and Rookie divisions. It’s $20/class, $35 for the series membership. Call Ashley Kruz at 307-680-5362, or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorse.com.

On April 5 will be a Ranch Horse clinic with Jennifer Bull, the judge from the show. That will be $125/day, $75 non-refundable deposit to hold your spot and limited to 10 riders.

Then on April 6-7 there will be a Western Dressage clinic, also with Jennifer Bull. Western Dressage develops cadence, balance and relaxation through the methods of classic dressage, only it’s under western tack. There is $100 non-refundable deposit to hold your spot in this clinic as well. Private lessons are also available. To learn more about all of the KPH Arena events, call Ashley at 307-680-5362.

Well, that’s my windy, rainy, snow, sunny circle for another week. Have a great week and be careful out there.