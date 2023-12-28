Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Looking back at the year, annual meetings and banquets, event series, bronc match

Here it is, the last week of 2023. It’s been a doozy in some ways but I was incredibly blessed in others. In June I got my very first granddaughter. She’s a pistol, too! Oh what fun she is and will be. She came along after many boys. I had sons, then my son had sons, and now, he has a girl! Yep, Christmas was sure fun watching it through her bright, curious eyes.

I was perusing some sale ads on social media and happened to see some 20 year old stock trailers priced at what I’m sure is double what they cost new. It’s just crazy what used everything costs, much less new equipment. On those same ads, I see dink horses with advertised prices in the $4000-8000 range. I mean, sale barn trader horses, no real skills, no papers, no anything, just someone trying to catch a ride on the magic carpet of horse prices. It makes it tough for someone like a young family, like my son’s for example, who need ranch horses for everyone to use and their string is aging out. A two year old “do it yourself” kit is a little ways out there for the kids to ride for a while, but that’s what’s in the budget. I’m glad for the people in the horse business who have struggled along for years to make ends meet, but, it’s sure tough for the working cowboy and family who really need the horses.

The MonDak Quarter Horse Association Annual meeting is Jan. 6, 5 p.m., at the Ernie French Center, Williston, N.D. It will start with a social at 5 p.m., then the meeting and supper, followed by silent and live auctions. They will be updating by-laws during the meeting.

The 3rd Annual Branding Trap Trade Show will be Feb. 3 at the American Legion in Big Timber, Mont. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can rent booth space and bring your trade bag! There will be a benefit auction and dance to follow. To rent booth space, call Greeley at 406-931-0521 or Mat at 406-930-2666. Also, on Feb. 2 there will be Cowboy Trade Classes offerred. To learn more about those, go to The Branding Trap Trade Show Facebook page. If you’re not on FB, you can probably ask Greeley or Mat about it too.

The Frozen futy on the Plains Bronc Futurity Match will be Feb. 10, 6 p.m., at the Archer Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. You can get details and directions at http://www.frozenfuryrodeo.com .

Gillette College Rodeo will be holding their banquet on Feb. 17, 5 p.m., at the CamPlex Energy Hall, Gillette, Wyo. For more info, contact Casey Rae Sellers at 307-299-0969.

You can get these dates scribbled on your new calender. The Gillette College Rodeo Spring Jackpot Series dates are Feb. 25, March 3 and 10. Goat tying will start at 9 a.m., with both open and youth, then breakaway and tie down roping, both open and youth in those; the mixed team roping will start at 1, then the #11.5 muley slide and #13.5 muley slide. It’s all at the Gillette College Indoor Arena, Gillette, Wyo., and it’s cash only. For details, contact Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755 or Casey Rae Sellers at 307-299-0969.

If you haven’t gotten those stud colts gelded, this is a good time of year to do it. I was just looking at a nice coming three year old that had just been gelded and he wasn’t stiff or swollen at all. The flies were sure not bothering him either, as it was about 20 degrees the day I saw him. Not many stud colts are stallion prospects, so unless you realistically think that your colt is definitely of the quality and pedigree to justify him remaining a stud any longer, just geld him. It prevents some back yarder from buying him and just making more horses, plus it will enhance the colt’s personality not having all those studly thoughts running through his head. Just as most stud colts aren’t stallion prospects, most horse owners shouldn’t be handling a stallion. They’re a challenge for even experienced horse people, no matter how nice he is to handle. That said, I promise, this is the last time this year that I’ll badger you about gelding those colts!

Well, that’s my circle for another week and the last one for the year. Please pray for our nation, for Israel, the border invasion and for our troops who are in the midst of conflicts around the globe. May God Bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

December 30, 2023

> WTRC 2024 Qualifier Team Roping, Dec. 30-31, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> New Years Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> New Year’s Eve Leather & Lace Bulls, Broncs, Bull Fights, Dec. 31, Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> Rick Geisler Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Jan. 1, 9 a.m., Sheridan AgriPark Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Breakaway Practice at Golliher Arena, Jan.3, 3-6 p.m., Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Troy Crowser/Shorty Garrett Bronc Riding School, Jan. 5-7, EWC, Torrington, Wyo.

> MonDak Quarter Horse Association Annual Meeting, Jan. 6, 5 p.m., French Center, Williston, N.D.

> Gordon Livestock Horse Sale, Jan. 9, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> INFR Judging Seminar, Jan. 12-13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Great Falls, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Jan. 12-14, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> SDQHA Annual Meeting and Banquet, Jan. 13, Ramkota Inn, Pierre, S.D.

> 3rd Annual Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies Rough Stock School, Jan. 13-14, DSU, Dickinson, N.D.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

> Presho Livestock Catalog and Open Horse Sale, Jan. 20, 11 a.m., Presho, S.D.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 20, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

> High Plains Farrier Association Day, Jan. 30, 10 a.m., Barnett Field House, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> 3rd Annual Branding Trap Trade Show, Feb. 3, 10 a.m., American Legion, Big Timber, Mont

> Frozen Fury On The Plains Bronc Futurity Match, Feb. 10, 6 p.m., Archer Event Center, Chey., Wyo.

> Gillette College Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 17, 5 p.m., Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Outside The Turn Barrel Clinic, Mar. 1-3, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 15-17, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 29-30, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: Jan. 6, 13, 27 (finals); Feb. 10-11; Afton, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Dec. 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Mar. 9, April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.; Jan. 6, 20; Feb. 3, 17; Mar. 2, 16, 30; Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: school on Jan. 13-14; Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO SPRING EVENT JACKPOT SERIES: 1 p.m., Goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, team roping; Feb. 25, Mar. 3, 10; Gillette College Indoor Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>JOBMAN’S LAZY E7 ARENA TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Enter at 6/rope at 7 p.m.; Jan. 3, 10, 17, 23, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; Bayard, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Jan. 7, 21; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.