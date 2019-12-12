Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Lots of congrats, ranch roping, team roping, jumping, skijoring

I absolutely can’t believe that December is half over already! The weather has been nice here, cold nights but nice days and not much additional snow. I’m good with that. I’m still sick of last winter’s snow, so am not eager for more.

Congratulations to Sawyer Gilbert on winning the Rope For The Crown Breakaway roping in Las Vegas, Nev. The Buffalo, S.D. roper sure made everyone back home proud and I’m sure I saw some buttons go flying by that might have popped off a grandparent’s chest!

Also, congrats to all the contestants from our region who rode at the Buckin’ To Vegas Jr. Rough Stock finals in Vegas. In the 6-9 year old peewee barebacks, Hayes Weinberger, Breien, N.D. Won reserve champion. Kashton Ford, Sturgis, S.D. was 4th in the 12-14 barebacks, and Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt, S.D. was reserve champion in the 15-17 novice barebacks. In saddle broncs, it was Tyler Tveidt, Estelline, S.D. bringing home the reserve championship in the 10-11 division; 4th in that division was Taos Weborg, St. Charles, S.D. Jackson Ford of Sturgis, S.D. was 4th in the 12-14 division and Sage Kviem, Valley City, N.D. Was 4th in the 15-17 novice. Great job guys!

Also, a big congratulations to the new Miss Rodeo America, South Dakota’s own Jordan Tierney! She’ll do a great job representing the sport of rodeo and our state and I just couldn’t be happier for her! She’s a talented, smart, lovely, ranchy young woman.

I’m glad that Hank Franzen of Powder River Rodeo wasn’t hurt worse when his great young bareback stud Two Buck Chuck had a bit of a meltdown in the chute, reared up and bit Hank on the head before bucking out in the round of the WNFR. Hank had to get a tetanus shot but is too tough to hurt bad. Two Buck Chuck go accustomed to the Big Time and bucked out like the professional he is on his next out. He’s a fabulous young stud but goes to show that they sure bear watching all the time.

The indoor arena at the Southern Campbell County Ag Complex in Wright, Wyo., is taking reservations for personal/group/family riding this winter. It’s such a nice facility with great ground, so that’s a good oppportunity for someone to get good use out of it.Call the town hall at 307-464-1666 to reserve your time.

The Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’ will be Sat., Dec. 21, 1 p.m., at the Rafter MB Arena, 210 Syville, Cr. Rd., Wheatland, Wyo. It’s a three man doctoring, $40/person, and you can bring your own team or they’ll put you in one there. You can bring your trade goods as well. For entries or more info, call Reo at 406-839-7395.

There will be a team roping jackpot at the Reinert Arena near Wall, S.D. on Dec. 21, 11 a.m. There will be open-12slide, mixed, #9 capped, drawpot, and all are progressive. Call Cole at 605-515-3575 or Allen at 605-441-6898 for info.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be hosting a series of Jumping and Flat Work clinics with Taryn Nolte over the winter. Dates are Dec. 28-29, Jan. 11-12, Feb. 1-2, March 14-15. Contact Taryn for info or to sign up at 215-779-0272. You can also check it out at http://www.tarypenequestrian.com.

SDHSRA members remember to turn in your first 30 calendar sale stubs and money by Jan. 1 to qualify for your SDHSRA coat at the state high school rodeo in Ft. Pierre. Get them mailed to Donna today to be postmarked by then.

There will be a Roping on Faith Ranch Roping Practice at the Fallon County Fairgrounds, Baker, Mont., on Jan. 11, 2 p.m. It’s open to all levels to practice all types of ranch roping loops that are used in the branding pen and the pasture. It will be done with breakaway hondos or knot ropes, so be sure and be prepared for that. You will need to fill out an Arena User Information form and pay the $25/annual fee before you participate. Go to http://www.falcofair.com to find one of those forms. Print it off, fill it out and return it to the fair office or to Eric and Mallory Doughaerty the day of the roping.

Not much info on this yet, but if you’re going to be in western Mont., next month, you might want to take in the Skijor Butte competition on Jan. 18-19. I’ll let you know more when I do.

Well, that wraps up my circle for this week. Be safe out there and don’t let the busy-ness of the season overshadow the true meaning. Have a wonderful week.