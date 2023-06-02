Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Lots of series, college and state finals, clinics, ranch rodeo, bull riding

The rains continue in my area and many others that have needed it desperately. Now flooding is the issue, but I’m not hearing too much complaining about it from the ranchers. They’ve waited a long time for too much moisture.

Buffalo Youth Rodeo Series at Buffalo, S.D. will be kicking off this week. Dates are June 7, 21; July 12, 19; Aug 2. June and July rodeos will be at 5:30, Aug. at 4 p.m. Go to their Facebook page for entry info.

The Sheridan Cowgirls Association Rodeo series dates are June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20, and Aug. 10. Makeup date is July 27. All at Sheridan, Wyo.

Dubois Friday Night Rodeo Series dates are June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; all at 7:30 p.m. at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena, Dubois, Wyo. Must enter the Thursday before each by calling 307-721-7080, 7-9 p.m.

The Mt. Rushmore Rodeo at Palmer Gulch, near Hill City, S.D. has set dates. All will be at 6 p.m., June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26. Events are barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs (open and rookie divisions on all three), bull riding, breakaway youth and open barrels. For more info, call 406-498-9249.

The College National Finals Rodeo will be in Casper, Wyo., June 11-17.

Rapid City Boots and Saddles Playday will be June 11, at the Central States Fairgrounds arena, Rapid City, S.D. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., lead-line and ride along (5-6 years) at 9 a.m., remainder at 10:30.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be having Summer Trail Practice on Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., for $30/rider. You can reserve your spot by calling Ashley at 307-680-5362. Also, the Summer Trail Challenge at KPH will be June 11, 25, and July 9. Practice 9 to noon, Challenge Run at noon. It’s $15 for 10 minutes on the course to practice, and $40 for the Challenge with a jackpot. For details, go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, Gordon, Neb., will be June 13, 2 p.m. For more info, call Link at 308-282-9998 or Gordon Livestock at 308-282-1171.

The SDHSRA State Finals will be June 13-18 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

Sundance Youth Rodeo’s first of three rodeos will be June 13 at the fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo. Non horse events start at 5:30, the rodeo events at 6 p.m., with four divisions. The entry link will be posted on the Sundance Youth Rodeo Facebook page the week before each event.

Entries are open now for the Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies and Barrels at Richardton, N.D. On June 14. Call Kerry at 701-880-8372 to sign up.

Make plans now for the 14th Annual Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Bill Harding Memorial Ranch Bronc Ride on June 17 at Miles City, Mont. The Youth and Women’s divisions will start at 10 a.m., with the Open and Ranch Broncs, plus some other fun events, at 1 p.m.

The Bobby Felton Memorial Benefit Bull Riding will be June 17 at Crawford, Neb., 5 p.m. Bobby was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and it took his life recently. He leaves his wife and children to carry on without him under a burden of medical and funeral expenses. This benefit will go entirely to that family.

Entries are open now for the Eagle Butte Hometown Days Bull Riding which will be July 14, 6 p.m. There are Jr. Bulls for $50 entry, open bulls $100. To enter, call Karisa Curtis at 605-639-3143. For more info in general, call John Farlee at 605-200-0690, R.J. Lawrence at 605-220-9052, or Marty Burgee at 605-363-6068. Bothwell, Farlee and Woodward stock with $10,000 added!

There will be a Barrel Jackpot at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. on June 15. Open 4D, High Stakes 3D and a sidepot off the open. Open starts at 6 p.m. Call Lindsey at 307-401-2555 or Britta at 307-763-1255 for info.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope you’re getting just the right amount of rain where you are, and please pray for those who are still waiting for some. Pray also for our nation, as she is in deep distress, and may God Bless America.

June 3, 2023

EVENT SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: June 6, 7; July 12 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., June 14; Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: June11, 23; July 7, 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: June 10, Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: June 7, 14, 28; July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL CHALLENGE: June 11, 25; July 9; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., June 22, 29; July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: June 7, 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: June 8, 22, 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., June 10, 17; Aug.3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: June 19, 26; July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 7, 21, 6 p.m.; July 1, 4p.m.; Oelrichs, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES:June21, July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m.,June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 14, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> NDHSRA Finals, June 7-11, Bowman Co. Fairgrounds, Bowman, N.D.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> Frontier Days Women’s Ranch Broncs, June 9-10, Culbertson, Mont.

> Lee Smith Horsemanship/Cow Work clinic, June 9-11, DX Ranch, Gettysburg, S.D.

> 76th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 10-11, Hulett, Wyo.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, June 10-11, Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> Rapid City Boots & Saddles Playday, June 11, 8:30 a.m., Central States Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Celebrity Bull Riding, June 12, 7 p.m., Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, June 13, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies and Barrels, June 14, Richardton, N.D.

> Barrel Jackpot, June 15, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 16, Crawford, Neb.

> Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, June 16-17, Bottineau, N.D.

> Bobby Felton Memorial Benefit Bull Riding, June 17, 5 p.m., Crawford, Neb.

> Intro to Cow Work Clinic w/Morgan Pennington, June 17, Soaring H Ranch, Casper, Wyo.

> 8th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding, June 17, Rapid City, S.D.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, June 17-18, White Earth, N.D.

> Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo, June 18, 1 p.m., Camp Crook, S.D.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18, Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Cowgirl Heaven Camp, June 19-21, Timber Lake, S.D.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 23-24, Richey, Mont.

> Owl Bonnet Roughstock Shoot Out, June 24, 2 p.m., St. Francis, S.D.

> Roundup Open Horse Show, June 24, 8 a.m., Ridge Riders Arena, Roundup, Mont.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> Ernest Tooke Mem. Match Broncs, futurity, ranch broncs, stray gathering, June 25, Ekalaka, Mont.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Eagle Butte Hometown Days Bull Riding, July 14, 6 p.m., Eagle Butte, S.D.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.