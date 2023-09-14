Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Medical fund, finals, roping, barrels, Cinch Playoffs, horse show, bull riding, clinics

This lovely cool weather has sure been nice to get some work done in. Folks are busy preconditioning calves, weaning colts, and shipping lambs. It’s been a good year here in my area and I’m grateful.

There’s a medical fund account set up at First Interstate Banks for Justin Hanks. Justin, New Underwood, S.D., had a heart attack on Aug. 11, followed by a stroke on Aug. 16. He’s a young, strong husband and Dad, but he could sure use not only the financial help, but your prayers for healing as well.He’s got a long road ahead to recovery, and the bills keep coming in. You can send or drop off your donations to “Justin Hanks Medical Benefit” at any First Interstate Bank and it will get to them.

The NDRA Finals and Wild West Weekend will be Sept. 22-23, at Watford City, N.D. The Friday performance will be at 7 p.m., Saturday has two at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Also, there’s a High School Cowboys Wild Horse Race in memory of Coy Hepper to be held as well. For more info, call 701-770-8659 or go to http://www.wildwestweekend.com .

In memory of a fine man, there’s to be a Joey Lissolo Memorial Team Roping at Scottsbluff, Neb., on Sept. 23. It’s enter at noon, rope at 1, five head for $125, straight draw and you can enter twice. Open to all. For more info, call 520-678-6168.

The Nebraska Ranch Rodeo Association Finals will be held Sept. 23 at Taylor, Neb. The calcutta will be at noon with the event to follow.

It’s the final weekend of the 2023 PRCA season, so this ought to be a great rodeo! It’s the Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup Rodeo on Sept. 28-30 at the Denny Sanford Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. There’s over $1 million up in purse money! For tickets, go to http://www.cinchplayoffs.com or http://www.ticketmaster.com .

The 4th Annual SunCatcher 4D Barrel Race will be Sept. 30, 11 a.m., at the Rounds Arena, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. All proceeds go to benefit the wonderful SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy. For more info, call the Academy at 605-939-4907.

Oct. 6-7 is the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc riding at the Four Bears Casino and lodge, New Town, N.D. The calcutta will be at 4 p.m. both days, and the doors open to the center at 6 p.m.

The Historic Saddle Club Open Horse Show at Scottsbluff, Neb., will be Oct. 7. Pre-entries are

required by Oct. 6, 5 p.m. at http://www.HistoricSaddleClub.WildApricot.org . For more info, call Chris Cannon at 308-641-1222.

There’s going to be Horse Racing at Ft.. Pierre, S.D. on Oct. 7-8! Post time is 1 p.m., CST, both days and there will be 15 races!

Adon Ranch Productions Winter Series Barrels and Poles will be starting up soon at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. Dates are Oct. 8, Nov. 5, Dec. 10, Jan. 7 and Feb. 11. For more details, call Lexi Bauder at 307-299-3771.

Get you name on the list soon for the Hollers-Golliher All Ages Breakaway Clinic to be held Oct. 13-15, at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. It’s $400 for the clinic. To learn more or to sign up, message Carole Hollers on Facebook.

The Extreme Bar Bull Riding Series at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. will kick off Oct. 14. There will be a calcutta at 6:30, bulls at 7 p.m. Ticket info can be gotten by calling Michele at 605-393-7752. If you want to enter to bull riding, call Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166.

There will be a Joe Frost Bull Riding School in Cody, Wyo. On Oct. 14-15. It’s $750 tuition and will have Buck-Rite, barrel drills, horse riding drills, video reviews and unnlimited stock for all levels.The Frost Legacy Online School is includes. To sign up, contact Greg Cheney at 307-250-3474.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Keep enjoying this great weather. I actually love fall.Once there’s a hard frost the flies and mosquitos are gone and, hopefully, the grasshoppers. Please pray for those who so desperately need rain, and for our great nation. May God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

September 16, 2023

> Wessington Springs Foothill Youth Playday, Sept. 17, noon, Wessington Springs, S.D.

> Gordon Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Sept. 17, Gordon, Neb.

> 21st Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Sale, Sept. 17, Sheridan Co. Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Mountain States Circuit Finals Steer Roping, Sept. 18, noon, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Three Forks Invivitational Open Rodeo, Sept. 22, Three Forks, Mont.

> Legend Buttes Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Crawford, Neb.

> NDRA Finals, Sept. 22-23, Watford City, N.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> Nebraska Ranch Rodeo Assoc. Finals, Sept. 23, noon, Taylor, Neb.

> Joey Lissolo Memorial Roping, Sept. 23, noon, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Buffalo Gap Bull Bash, Sept. 23, 5 p.m., Buffalo Gap Arena, Buffalo Gap, S.D.

> L and S Ranch Rodeo, Sept. 23, noon, Ponca, Neb.

> 26th Annual Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 23, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Open Ranch Horse Show, Sept. 23-24, James River Riders Arena, LaMoure, N.D.

> Catalyst Club Good Neighbor Banquet, Sept. 24, 1 p.m., Community Center, Wall, S.D.

> Draft Horse Clinic, Sept. 26-29, Smith’s Longhorn Ranch, Hermosa, S.D.

> Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup PRCA Rodeo, Sept. 28-30, Sanford Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

> 4th Annual SunCatcher 4D Barrel Race, Sept. 30, 11a.m., Rounds Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Ante Up Productions Breakaway Jackpot, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Sheridan College, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Fall Bull Bash and Kids Events, Sept. 30, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 30, Bowman, N.D.

> No Excuses Connie Combs Barrel Clinic, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Sundance Youth Summer Rodeo Series Awards Banquet, Oct.1,2 p.m., Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc Ride, Oct. 6-7, 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, New Town, N.D.

> Badlands NHSRA Challenge, Oct. 6-8, Bowman, N.D.

> Historic Saddle Club Open Horse Show, Oct. 7, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, 1 p.m., Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> South Dakota Top Hand Challenge, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., Artesian, S.D.

> Hazer MercantileYouth Pole Bending and Barrel Racing Classic, Oct. 8, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Hollers-Golliher All Ages Breakaway Clinic, Oct. 13-15, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Extreme Bar Bull Riding, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Oct. 15, 10 a.m, Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> All Grit No Quit Bull Riding School, Oct. 20-22, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Fall Frenzy 5D Barrel Race, Oct. 21, Scott Ranch, Douglas, Wyo.

> Broncs in the Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Watford City, N.D.

> BJA Awards, Oct. 29, 3 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 34th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, Nov. 4, C. Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> 7th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Free Youth Rodeo Camp, Nov. 17-19, MCCC, Miles City, Mont.

> Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Nov. 25, Watford City, N.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Oct. 8, Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Oct. 22, Nov. 12, Dec. 17, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

IC SADDLE CLUB RUN AND ROPE SERIES:Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 14, Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Sept. 17; Oct. 15; Nov. 5,19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, except for Sept. 19, location TBA., Spearfish, S.D.