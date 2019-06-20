Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Memorial for Jo Beth Swires, ranch rodeos, Lockwood wins Deadwood, mini broncs

There have sure been some wild thunderstorms in the region this month. Kind of reminiscent of the “olden days” when it rained in May and June. The grass looks great over a lot of country and there should be a good hay crop if they can ever get it put up.

A memorial service for Jo Beth (Reeves) Swires will be June 29, 10:30 a.m. At the Bingo Hall in Eagle Butte, S.D. They want you to bring your stories and memories of Jo Beth and share them with everyone while there. She was a good lady and a fine horsewoman and will be missed by so many. She passed away in May.

The Spur of the Moment Ranch Rodeo will be June 27 at Terry, Mont. Call in entries are June 25, 6-8 p.m. at 406-557-2313.

Volberg, Mont.’s Jess Lockwood won the PBR tour event at Deadwood. He was the only one to post a score in the championship round and did it with a whopping 91 points! Lockwood, 21, is back after an injury in February sidelined him for a while. He got back on the bulls the beginning of May and is sure enough in peak condition.

Entries are open now for the Mini Bronc Riding at the 2019 Mercer County Ranch Rodeo in Beulah, N.D., on July 14. It’s open to bronc riders 8-12 years of age and entries are $25. Call or text Paula Jo at 701-870-1406 to enter your kiddo.

Attention all current and former Belle Fourche High School Rodeo Club Members! A reunion will be held this July 4 at the Black Hills Roundup parade, Belle Fourche, S.D. Bring a horse if you can or ride on the flatbed. Attire is standard arena attire and if you can wear a purple shirt, that’s even better. Be sure and let Shanna Howell know by messaging her on Facebook if you are coming and whether you’ll be riding a horse or the flatbed.

The 74th Annual Wyoming Ranchers Family Camp is July 11-14 at Bottle Creek Campground, southwest of Encampment, Wyo. Pastor Brandon Buller, Glendo, Wyo., will be the camp speaker with Pastor Shon McIntyre, Farmington, Minn., leading the Bible studies and the music. Everyone is welcome! Call 307-321-1645 or 307-363-8293 for info.

July 13-14 are the dates for the Sandhills Championship Ranch Rodeos at Arthur, Neb. The Invitational is on the 13th at 5 p.m., open to ranches from Neb., S.D. and Wyo. The Championship is on the 14th and starts at 10 a.m. Call Kelley Haythorn at 970-485-1013 to learn more. The event is WRCA approved.

The 2nd Annual Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming Ranch Rodeo will be July 27, 6 p.m., at the Platte County Fairgrounds, Wheatland, Wyo. They’ll take 10 4-man teams, 15 ranch broncs, plus there will be kids’ events. Entries are $400/team, $100 for ranch broncs. For info or to enter, call Starla at 307-351-0559 or Mark at 307-340-2361.

Every few years Haythorn Land and Cattle Company have a production sale and this is the year. The dates are August 30-31, offering 50 broodmares, 50 weanlings, 30 yearlings, 25 two year olds, 10 three year olds, 10 proven stallions and 35 ranch geldings. You can look it all over at http://www.haythorn.com. For info call 308-355-4000.

The Tour of Champions Indian Relays will be at Ft. Pierre, S.D. on June 28-30. It’s the Sioux Nation Challenge. Check it out at http://www.horsenationsrelay.com.

The 3rd Annual Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth rodeo will be June 28, 6 p.m., with four age divisions ranging from 0-18. Great watching and great fun for the kiddos. Entry forms can be found at http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com.

Fulton Family Performance Horses have a new date for the 19th annual sale. It will be August 9 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. You can check out the sale lineup at http://www.FultonRanch.com.

Be making plans now for the 27th Annual S.D. Mule Ride August 2-4 at Moon, S.D., in the heart of the beautiful, historical Black Hills. Horses are also allowed, so all are welcome. Call Jack or Bridgette at 605-381-0097 for info.

Speaking of mules, there will be a Ty Evans Mulemanship Clinic at Hermosa, S.D. on August 22-24. Call Bridgette Banks-Thomas at 605-381-0097 for info. You can also visit http://www.tsmules.com to see what it’s all about.

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. Have a great week and be safe out there.