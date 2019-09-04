Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Mini broncs, horse sales, The Feud, Big Sky finals, NDRA finals, Amberley Snyder

Time is flying along. Lots of folks are pre-conditioning calves and busy getting hay moved off of the fields. I hear that a respiratory crud is afoot in the calves. That on top of a summer spent doctoring footrots and pinkeye has about worn ranchers out. I sure can sympathize.

Attention Mini Bronc Riders! They will be having two days of mini broncs during the Oelrichs, S.D. SDRA rodeo Sept. 14-15. For entry info, call Tim Allen a t 605-877-0980.

Open Box Rafter Ranch Annual Production Sale will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D., at 1 p.m. Jim and Joni have a great program and will offer horses of all ages. Also, Frenchman’s Quarter Horses will also be there with their top of the line horses. Go to http://www.Rafter Ranch.com to see the lineup or call 605-538-4450 for a catalog.

The Feud will be held Sept. 14, 1 p.m., at Ekalaka, Mont. You can enter on site. There will be 4D barrels $40/entry, text Kris 406-749-2649; calf roping, 4 head/$200 entry, call Shane P. at 406-853-8376 to enter; ladies breakaway, open to any age, 3 head/$130 entry, Men’s Breakaway 3 hd/$130, top three from both will rop two calves and two steers.

Sept. 14 is the date for the Big Sky Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Finals at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. It will be at 1 p.m. and will have 12 teams, 10 ranch broncs plus kid’s stray gathering and boot race.

The KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be hosting a Marilyn Randall Ranch Riding clinic on Sept. 15. It’s $125/rider. Marilyn is a judge in all of the big associations and is from Bridger, Mont. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362 for info.

Bowman, N.D.’s All Seasons Indoor Arena will be the place to be Sept. 20-22 for The Blitz. There will be $12,000 added to the open 5D barrels, $60 entry fee. Also, there will be youth dummy roping on Saturday. $1,000 added American Qualifiers, $10,000 Future Fortunes Bonus money and more. There will be over $25,000 total added money! For more information call 605-490-7661. Forms and details can be found on The Blitz Facebook page.

The 24th Annual Production Sale for Weaver Quarter Horses will be Sept. 21, 11 a.m., at the Montana Expo Center, Great Falls, Mont. Catalogs are available, as well as an on-line preview of horses, at http://www.weaverhorses.com.

The 2019 NDRA Finals will be Sept. 27-28 at the MacKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D. There will be a wild ride each performance and on Saturday, a local contestant ranch rodeo in the afternoon. For ranch rodeo information, call Morgan Wisness at 701-421-7547.

This is a great opportunity to go and listen to a very inspiring person. Amberley Snyder will be in Glendive, Mont., at the Toepke Auditorium, Dawson Community College, on Sept. 25, 6 p.m. She will share her story of overcoming the tragedy that paralyzed her and of her return to competition as a WPRA barrel racer. Tickets are only $8/adults, $6/students, no charge for kids under five or D.C.C. students. I’ve heard from folks who have heard her speak and it was lifechanging.

Ruzsa Quarter Horses Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale will be Sept. 28, 1 p.m., at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Catalogs are available now. Go to http://www.ruzsa.com/fall-extravaganza or call 605-848-0887.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting will be held Sept. 28-29 at the East Pavillion, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Enter 8-8:30 a.m., sort starts at 9. call Zan at 307-660-9501 or check it out at http://www.TharRanchProductions.com.

There will be a Playday Jackpot on Sunday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m., at Bismark, N.D. It’s for all ages with many fun events in the lineup. Call Katie Oakland at 701-367-6136 to learn more.

Tickets are on sale now, and I recommend you get them reserved right away, for the 24th WRCA Finals Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo, Texas held Nov. 7-10. You can get your tickets by calling 806-398-3096.

We’ll call this circle ridden. Have a wonderful week and be safe out there.