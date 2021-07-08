Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Mini rough stock rodeos, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, Iron Man/Woman broncs

Well, we all survived another 4th of July. Lots of fun was had by most, but there were some very scary fires as well, from natural causes like lightning and from human with fireworks. Hopefully the ninnies with the fireworks will run out soon and we can at least stop sweating about them. The local firefighters got one put out in short order about a mile north of where I live. Not much wind and a nice shower sure helped them, but I’m so grateful for the volunteers everywhere, who drop what they are doing and charge after the fires. God bless them all.

The entries will be open for the July 15 Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls at Richardton, N.D., on July 13. Entries will close at noon that day. To enter the ponies text Kerry at 701-890-8372, to enter bulls text Hunter at 612-223-0759.

Sitting Bull College will be holding a Bronc Riding at Prairie Knights Casino, Ft. Yates, N.D., on July 14, 6 p.m. It will be open to 15 entries. For more information or to enter, call Joe Dunn at 701-854-8068 email joe.dunn@sittingbull.edu .

Ekalaka, Mont., is the place to be on July 17. First there will be the Youth Rodeo. It will start at 10 a.m., and entries are open now. Following that, at 4 p..m., is the Ranch Rodeo. Entry forms for both can be obtained by going to the Facebook page Ekalaka Track and Arena, Inc.

Big Horn Basin Livestock is holding an open Horse Sale on July 17, Worland, Wyo. Ride in horses will sell first starting at 1 p.m., loose horses to follow.

The Upton Fun Days Youth Rodeo will be July 17, at Upton, Wyo. Events are in three divisions, ages 0-18, plus Jr. and Sr. team roping. The rodeo will start a noon, and you can enter there after the parade.

There will be a Versatility Ranch Horse Show at Minot, N.D., on July 21, 9 a.m. Classes are cow work, reining, ranch riding, ranch trail and ranch conformation, in open, limited amateur, and limited youth divisions.

You can learn more at http://www.ndqha.com;ndaqhahorseshows.com .

There’s going to be a Jane Melby Barrel clinic July 19 at Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb. It’s $200/rider, $50 to audit. Message Sarah at 208-849-5323 to get signed up.

The Grand River Ranch Horse Sale is taking consignments until July 20 for their catalog horse sale on Aug. 28, 7 p.m., at Timber Lake, S.D. Preview will be 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. To consign, contact Sutton Sandquist at 605-314-5845.

There’s a Bryan Neubert Clinic July 23-26 at Wibaux, Mont. There’s 4 Day Colt Starting for $600; 2 Day Horsemanship $300; 2 Day Cow Working $300 plus $25 stock charge; audit for $30/day. There’s a 10 person limit in colt and cow clinics, 20 in horsemanship. Call Jen Obrigewitch at 701-260-2108. Check Bryan out at http://www.bryanneubert.com .

So, do you think you are double tough and like riding ranch broncs? Entries are open now for the Iron Man Iron Woman Ranch Bronc Riding July 23-24 at Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. In the Iron Man, there will be 25 bronc riders, five rounds, with five eliminated each round until five are left. Those five will ride for the Sudden Death Championship title. Entry is $500, guaranteed $12,500 purse and taking the first 25 paid, non-refundable entries. The Iron Woman is $100 entry, taking 10, 100% payback. Go to http://www.ironmanranchbr.com to enter.

On July 24, 1 p.m., will be the Laramie Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo Team Scramble at Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. Entries are open now and they’ll take 10 teams. Entry forms can be gotten at http://www.laramiecountyfair.com .

Entries are open now for the Weston Co. Mini Rough Stock Rodeo, July 27, 6 p.m., at the fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. There are no entry fees for the mini ponies, mini bulls, wild pony race or sheep riding. High school age saddle broncs will have an entry fee and it will be added to the prize money. All events will be entered on line at http://www.westoncountyfair.com . They are taking the first 15 entries in each event. You can get more info on Facebook on Weston County Mini Roughstock Rodeo Association page. This is a great event to watch and admission is free!

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I think I’ll go put my sweaty horse up and call this one done. Have a great week, pray for rain and our nation.

Summer Event Series >ARP SUMMER SERIES, June 22; Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, July 18, Aug.15, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BAKKEN BULL BASH, June 23, July 30, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov. 6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION July 14, 18; Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO June 22; July 7, 21, 28; Buffalo, S.D. >BUFFALO (WY)NIGHT RODEO June 16, 30; July 7, 21; Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo >CAMPBELL CO. 4-H PROJECT SHOWS June 14, 28; July 12, 19; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo >COAL COUNTRY RODEO NIGHTS June 17, 24; July 1, 8; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY June 21; July 12, 26, Aug. 2,16; Hermosa, S.D. >DOUBLE B JACKPOTS June 15, 20; July 13, 27; Aug. 3, 17, 31; Sept.14, 18, Kilgore, Neb. >FLANDREAU BARRELS June 15, 29; July 13, 30; Aug.17, 27; Sept.10,12, Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS July 9, 30; Aug 13, 27; Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, July 17, Mobridge, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, June 14, 28; July 5, 19; Aug. 9, 23(finals), Broadus, Mont. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEOS, June 25, July 9, 16; Aug. 6, 13, 27, Sept. 3, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, June 19; July 17; Aug. 21, Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING June 25; Aug. 20, 29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Spring June 19, 26 > Summer July 17, 24; Aug. 21, 28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUNTER MEMORIAL SUMMER RODEOS June 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26; Kyle, S.D. >JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS SUMMER RODEOS June 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Buffalo,Wyo >JS CATTLE CO. CALF ROPING, July 11, 18, 25, Aug.1, Broadus, Mont. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, June 18, 25; July 9, 23; Aug. 13, 27; Kaycee, Wyo. >LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, June 14; July 8, 22; Aug.12, 26; Buffalo, Wyo. >LITTLE EAGLE RODEO SERIES June 18, Crawford, Neb. >MATTSON ARENA TUESDAY NIGHT TEAM ROPING June 22, 29, Sturgis, S.D >M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, June 14, 28; July 5, 19; Aug.9, 23, N.Underwood, S.D. >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS June 26; Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER SERIES June 28, July 5, 12,19; Newell, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAYS June 15 ,22, 29; July 6, 13; New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEOS June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 18, Oelrichs, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS June 9-11; Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPINGS July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4-5, Sheridan, Wyo. >SUNDANCE YOUTH SERIES June 14, 25, July 13, Sundance, Wyo. >TATON STEER ROPING/TEAM TYING June 19-20; July 17-18; Sturgis, S.D >THREE MILE CREEK OPEN BULLRIDING CHUTE OUT, June 16, Kyle, S.D. >WAHOO BARREL SERIES, June 29, July 11 (double); Wahoo, Neb. >WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS June 24; July 6, 20; Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo >WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.