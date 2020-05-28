Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: More cancellations, changes, great upcoming events, youth rodeos

I’ve gotten to take part in a couple of brandings of late. It’s been some different weather for some folks. I wore a jacket and vest one day and shirt sleeves the other. I’ve seen pictures of brandings with winter coats, gloves and caps on instead of hats. Some have gotten rained out and one I saw had snow flurries going through but they got finished. Spring on the northern plains is quite an adventure.

Cancellations this week are big news. The governor of Wyoming had a meeting with the other neckties and they decided to cancel the following PRCA rodeos: Cheyenne, Cody, Casper, Sheridan, Laramie and Thermopolis. I understand some of their reasoning but my fear is that their fear is playing right into the animal rights movement’s hands. Rodeos, horse races and suchlike cancelled is a dream come true for them. Other states are allowing rodeos and racing to continue, along with other events. I also heard that the great PRCA rodeo at Crawford, Neb., is also cancelled. The big cities like Cheyenne will take a hit from loss of revenue from not having the rodeo, but those smaller towns may never have another. I still don’t know whose right or wrong on this, but, it’s sure a disaster for the events.

Wyoming horse racing news isn’t much better. The powers that be cancelled the meet at Gillette, but will run at Evanston instead and then another 12 day meet at Rock Springs. I don’t know what the reasoning is behind that and people who are involved in the races really don’t either.

There are a few camping spots still available at Ft. Pierre’s Stanley County Fairgrounds for the SDHSRA Finals. Call Scott Deal at 605-280-9775.

There will be no Special Rodeo at the SDHSR finals this year. They will be back with a bigger and better on next year though!

S.D. 4-H rodeo back numbers won’t be mailed out for a while. They’ll post on social media when they are mailed. They are awaiting a decision on June 11 as to whether there will be 4-H rodeos this year. As it stands, there definitely won’t be any until after July 1.

The Hermosa Roping Club will be having practice nights at 7 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Friday nights, except on jackpot nights. Memberships are due July 1. They will be at the fairgrounds in Hermosa. Call Jack Dye at 605-381-5302 or Matt Steen at 605-519-4676. Details are on the Facebook page.

Trio Tuesdays Barrel series will be at Dickinson, N.D. Fairgrounds on the following dates: June 2, 9, 23; July 7, 14, 21; August 4, 11, 18; and September 8, 15. Peewee, Youth and Open divisions and entries must be in by 7 p.m. the Monday before. Text entries to Lisa Heiser at 701-290-0293.

Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls, New Salem, N.D. Will be June 7, 2 p.m. This is a points event so goes toward the year end awards. There are four age groups with appropriately sized stock for each. Entries close June 3. For bulls call Hunter Kluver at 612-223-0759, for broncs call Kerry Diede 701-880-8372.

June 5 is the date of the L7 Arena Junior American Breakaway, Tie down roping and Steer wrestling at the L7 Arena, Buffalo, S.D. Breakaway will start at 8 a.m. With tie down and steer wrestling to follow in that order. Text entries by June 3 to Lloyd Gilbert at 605-641-0987. Entries fees are $150/event, Jr American sidepot is $250.

Entries are open until June 9 for the Hulett Rodeo Ranch Broncs, Rookie Saddle Broncs and Rookie Bulls. To ask questions or enter, call 307-467-5929. Mutton busters and steer riders need to get entered right away as there is a limited number being taken.

Three Event Youth Rodeo Clinic will be June 10-11 at the Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D. Breakaway, calf roping and goat tying will be offered for $225/events, with $100 deposit. Instructors are Robert Sperry and Kayle Nelson Spickelmeir. You must reserve your spot and get your deposit in to come. Only 20 students being taken. Potluck meal both days. Call Robert Sperry to sign up at 701-565-2013. For info, call Kayla at 605-641-3618. Send your deposit to 16336 Co. Line Rd, Beach, ND 58621.

Entries are open now and must be in by June 10 for the Broadus Little Levi Rodeo on June 20-21. Entry forms can be downloaded from the Facebook site Broadus Little Levi Rodeo and they aren’t mailing any out. Rodeo secretary is Bridget Howell at 605-210-0957, or call Ashley Day at 605-390-5100 or Britt Williams at 605-580-2112.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a great week!