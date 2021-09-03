Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: MSU hires Whitaker, PBR moves, clinics, shows, cutting, broncs, ranch rodeos, rodeo Bible camp

The smoke sure has been thick in this area. Weather maps show it coming from California. I can’t even imagine how bad it is there. They are graphically demonstrating, on an annual basis, the disastrous policies of no logging or grazing. I also got word that there was a 5.4 magnitude earthquake south of Wells, Nev. this past week. It really shook things up even 50 miles away. Hurricane Ida in the gulf states did a tremendous amount of damage to the states on the coast. Power will be out for quite some time for tens of thousands of residents and towns are inundated with flooding. My heart aches for all in these disaster areas. Makes me appreciate the out of state smoke here a bit more. It sure could be worse.

Montana State University has hired Kyle Whitaker to be the head rodeo coach for the Bobcats. Whitaker, a long time PRCA all around hand, is a good pick for the job. He won the coveted Linderman Award 10 times in his career for winning money in three events, which in his case, were tie down roping, steer wrestling and saddle broncs.

The PBR just announced that the 2022 season finals will be moving to Ft. Worth, Texas. It has been in Las Vegas, Nev., since it’s inception.

There will be a Tom Curtin Cattle Work and Ranch Roping Clinic Sept. 10-12 at Glasgow, Mont. The cattle work clinic will be in the mornings, ranch roping in the afternoon. Each clinic is $675. You can call Aimee Kirkland at 307-620-1100 to info and to hold your spot. To learn more about Tom, go to http://www.tomcurtin.net .

The 24th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo will be Sept. 11, 1 p.m., at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. The long go will start at 1 p.m., short go and calcutta at 6:00 p.m. CST. This is a fundraiser for people dealing with the expenses of battling cancer. The teams are four person teams in which one must be a woman or person under 16 years, and one must be a ranch bronc rider. Get your team in by calling Teddie at 605-222-9165 or Kayla at 605-295-2057. Learn more about the history of the event at http://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com .

Greybull, Wyo. Is the place to be for the 5th Annual Shell Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo on Sept. 11. It will have five person teams working five events, which are trailer loading, team branding, wild cow milking, ranch broncs and one mystery event. Gates will open at 4 p.m., there’s a free supper at 5, rodeo at 6. To enter, call James Scott at 307-431-0725.

The SDCHA Fall Cutting will be Sept. 11-12 at the Lazy Heart L Arena (formery Hall Performance Horses), Edgemont, S.D. It will start at 8 a.m. Pre-enter with Susie Reed at 406-599-1086. To reserve stalls text or call Lori Allen at 605-877-0965.

Sept. 12 is the date for the Raymond Sutton Ranch 70th Production Sale at Gettysburg, S.D. They will be selling 80 foals by their top notch sire lineup and proven mares. Catalogs can be requested from rsuttonhorses@hotmail.com , or by calling 605-264-5452 or 605-769-0925. You can look over the whole lineup online at http://www.raymondsutton.net .

The Prairie to Pines S.D. to Mont. Wagon Train Ride will be Sept. 12-18. They starting point is near Camp Crook, S.D. and will wind westward through beautiful country into Montana. Meals will be catered and entertainment provided. Cost is $600 Adult, kids 13-18 $300, kids younger are free. Twelve meals per person will be provided. Daily pass is $100, Harding and Carter County residents $60. There’s a limited number of participants being accepted, so contact Kathy Drolc-Gradinaru at 605-391-4080 or Alan loken at 605-645-4444 or Jon Mattson at 605-920-1447.

The 5th Annual FREE Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rodeo Bible Camp will be Nov. 19-21 at the Ag. Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. It will have barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls, in two ages groupds. 14 and up is taking 12, 7-13 is taking six. Meals are provided. Registration opens Sept. 14, 8 a.m., at 406-855-2184. Get your name on the list right away!

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for our nation like never before, all those in the disaster areas, and of course, for rain where it’s needed. God Bless America!

