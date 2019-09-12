Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Nasty weather, good roping, benefit events, youth rodeo school, high school extravaganza

My heart sure aches for the areas that are getting too much rain and flooding, plus the tornadoes at Sioux Falls, S.D. It’s been a wild, harsh weather year.

Buffalo, S.D.’s Sawyer Gilbert will be once again competing at the Jr. American in Ft. Worth, Tex. She was there last year and did very well. She’s a tough roper and comes from a good ranching family. I’ll bet her grandparents are fair bustin’ their buttons.

A beautiful yearling bay Thoroughbred daughter of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and out of the great producer Leslie’s Lady, just brought $8.2 million at the Keeneland sale. I wonder if they have her wrapped in bubble wrap?

Less than a month before the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress in Ohio, the Ohio Dept. of Ag banned horses from any county, anywhere, that had a positive case of VSV. Those states include Colo., Neb., N.M., Wyo., and Utah. The show will start Oct. 1. It sure a shame for those who hauled and qualified for the show and can’t go. They’d be some pretty tough competition too, so it does make one wonder.

Rookie tie down roper Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., won the PRCA ProRodeo Tour Finale in Puyallup, Wash., on Sept. 8, against the top 24 pro calf ropers. Meged is 21 years old and before the $8633 paycheck, he had winnings of $109,613 to hold the #2 spot in the 2019 season so far. The season ends Sept. 30 and he’s hitting all the big rodeos he can. I’m so tickled to have a calf roper from our “neck of the woods” not only qualified for the finals but so high in the standings as well.

The Huskerland Breeders Production Sale will be Sept. 21 in Kearney, Neb. The preview will be at 9 a.m., CST, with the sale at noon. It will be at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and will offer a big selection of horses carrying the blood of the Hancock, Driftwood, Blue Valentine and Blanton lines. See. their Facebook page for details.

Also on Sept. 21 will be the Legend Buttes Horse Sale at Crawford, Neb. They’ll have a great offering of ranch, roping and all around horses. The preview will be at 10 a.m., sale at 1 p.m. You can look at all the horses on the website at http://www.crawfordlivestock.com/horse-sale.

There will be a benefit to raise money to help with the search for Chance Engelbert on Sept. 27 at Lintz Bros Pizza, Hermosa, S.D. from 5-7 p.m. Chance disappeared near Gering, Neb., on July 6. The search for him is ongoing and this will help to finance that. It will also go to help his family, as he has a young wife and baby boy at home. There will be an auction of some wonderful items at the benefit. I can’t even begin to imagine what his family has and is going through not knowing what happened or where he is. My prayers continue.

Sept. 27 will be a Jr. Rodeo Camp for ages eight and up at Omaha, Neb., for barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls and it’s free! It will be at the Health Center in Omaha, check-in at 12:30 p.m., CST. Instructors will be NFR qualifiers. You can get your kiddo registeerd at http://www.prorodeo.com/jrrodeo.

The CPRHA Great Plains Derby will be Sept. 25-29 at Kipplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. It’s NRHA, AQHA, CPRHA approved. For more information call Connie at 402-841-1660, Sherman at 402-239-3776 or Serena at 402-841-8389.

There will be a benefit Ranch Rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, Casper, Wyo., on Sept. 28. The proceeds will go to help those affected by the Pedro Fire at Alcova. Entries are $500/team (5 person team), plus there will be a seperate ranch bronc ride with $500 added money. For info call or text Dominick at 307-340-1460 or Matt at 970-596-7046.

The SDRA finals will be Oct. 11-13 at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. In conjunction there will be, on the 12th, the High School Extravaganza rodeo at 11 a.m. Entries are open to any high school rodeo contestant who competed during the 2018-19 school year, with 12 taken per event. Entries are open Sunday, Sept. 29, 7-10 p.m. with call backs on Monday, Sept. 30, 7-10 p.m. Entries number is 605-730-2088 or 605-680-9961. Preference will be given to those highest in rankings for the season. For general info, call the first number or email andersonsdra@gmail.com.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be careful out there and send me any events you’d like to see shared here.