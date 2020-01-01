Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: New Year, ropings, Miss Rodeo S.D. coronation, packing class, skijoring, BHSS events

A New Year. Almost 365 days to start anew, live a better life, and fulfill promises to ourselves. Or…as many, like me will do, continue on, head down, leaning into the collar, maintaining the expected amount of wit and wisdom for all to enjoy and being the same ray of sunshine that I was all through 2019. I hope you didn’t choke on your coffee reading that.

The Hammond Roping Club Winter Series has kicked off. It started in December with the first one, then will continue on Jan. 5, 12, 13; Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. They will enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m. You must attend three of them to be eligible for prizes. It’s a #2 Handicap Drawpot, Round Robin format roping. Call Britt Williams at 406-580-2112 or Myles Gardner at 406-853-1300 for info.

January 11 will be the Miss Rodeo South Dakota Coronation at the Sturgis Armory, Sturgis, S.D. It will be starting at 5 p.m. with a dinner served, along with silent and live auctions and a dance. It will help raise money to help with travel expenses for Miss Rodeo South Dakota Martina Loobey, Sturgis, S.D., as she goes to rodeos and events in the region in preparation for the Miss Rodeo America competition held during the WNFR in Dec. 2020. Tickets can be purchased with an RSVP card for $20 or for $25 at the door. If you want to donate items for the auctions, please contact Martina at 605-490-9685.

The 58th Annual Horse and Mule Packing Class at Missoula, Mont., will be Jan. 18 through March 10. All stock and equipment are provided and it’s open to all ages and experience levels. It’s a three hour class, one time per week for eight weeks and costs $250 for the course. It’s held at Smoke Elser’s barn at the edge of the Rattlesnake Wildnerness northwest of Missoula. Instructors are Smoke Elser and Jordan Knudsen. Contact Jordan or Jennifer Knudsen at 406-207-1893 or 9388.

Here are the details I promised about the Skijor Butte event at Butte, Mont. It will be held in conjunction with Butte’s Winter Festival on Jan. 18-19. The Skijor will be a 3D format with 100 percent payout. Signup is in the Butte Plaza Inn on Jan. 17, 7-9 p.m. For more details, go to the Skijor Butte Facebook page.

The Dawson Jackpot Association awards banquet will be Jan. 19, 2:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, Glendive, Mont. It’s an ice cream social so bring your favorite toppings!

The BHSS is fast approaching and one of my very favorite events is the Broncs to Breakfast on Feb. 5 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It kicks off with a biscuits and gravy breakfast at 8 a.m., then the calcutta at 9, and the ranch broncs at 10, top 8 back for short go. They’re taking 32 ranch bronc riders and entries will be taken until full or Jan. 20. There’s $6,000 up and they’d better come loaded for bear because it will be the salty, talented Burch Broncs they’ll be getting down on. It’s WSRRA sanctioned and the entry fee is $225. Entry forms can be found at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com.

The South Dakota Cutting Horse Association annual meeting will be at the BHSS, Thursday, Jan. 23., shortly after the last class of the cutting that day. The cuttings will be held Jan. 22-24.

There’s a new location this year for the 15th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame Scholarship Fundraising Banquet and Gathering on Jan. 25. It will be at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, Billings, Mont. For Banquet reservations, call 406-256-6515. For room reservations call 800-537-7286.

The BHSS Stallion Row has been moved, along with the two day horse sale, to the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Stallions can be views Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Preview of stallions will be at 1:20 each day before the sale.

Well, That’s my very first circle for 2020. As usual, I welcome input from all of you and you can send that and any upcoming events to the email at the top of this column. Have a great week and a wonderful start to the new decade. May it be the best ever.