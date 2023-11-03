Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: NFR send off parties, Expo, fundraisers, clinics

What a difference a week makes! It’s a beautiful fall day here. Last week is was black ice, snow and wind. The roads were so bad last week that I canceled selling calves. This looks like a much nicer week to get them hauled.

There will be an NFR Send Off Party Nov. 10, 5 p.m., at the Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. There will be fun for all with a dinner, calcutta and autographs.

Thar Ranch Sorting will be Nov. 11-12 at the East Pavilion, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Entries are open 8-8:30 a.m., with the sort to start at 9 a.m.

There’s a Cutting Jackpot series coming up in eastern S.D. with classes for all levels and ages. On Nov. 11 and Dec. 16 it will be at McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13 and Feb. 10 at Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16 and April 13 at Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D. For more details, you can check it all out at the Facebook page Midwest Cutters.

The Sheridan Cowgirls Association awards banquet will be Nov. 17, 6 p.m., at The Elks, Sheridan, Wyo.

The McCook Farm and Ranch Expo is Nov. 17-18 at the Red Willow Co. Fairgrounds, McCook, Neb. There are lots of events and fun to be had! On the 18th is the Mini Bucking Bulls and Pee Wee Mutton Bustin’. Entries are open now and close Nov. 16 for the bulls. Enter by email at runningironminiroughstock@gmail. Check-in at 11 a.m., starts at noon. Mutton Busters can enter at 308-883-1940 with Gene Jolly. There will also be horse training demos and a Working Ranch Horse and Prospect sale on Nov. 17, 6 p.m.

There will be an NFR Send Off Party and Calcutta at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis, S.D. on Nov. 18. Doors will open at 5:30 with the calcutta at 7 p.m.

A Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic with Jayde Trump will be at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. on Nov. 18. It’s $350/student. Call 308-870-5202 to get signed up.

There’s going to be a Medical Benefit Soup Supper and Silent Auction for Justin Hanks on Nov. 18. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m., silent auction and supper 5-7 p.m., aand live auction at 7 p.m. Cash bar, too. It will be at the New Underwood Community Center, New Underwood, S.D. Auction items can be dropped off at Cammack’s Ranch Supply in Union Center, S.D., or or FMG or Moe’s. Call Page Meinen at 605-515-3334 or Chris Anders at 605-515-0201 to arrange drop off with them.

There will be a Breakaway and #12 Muley Slide Roping at the Cam-Plex Nov. 18 during the NRCA finals. Breakaway is enter at 8 a.m., rope at 9 a.m. and can enter multiple times. It’s $100 entry for two head and top 20 back for the short go. Team roping is enter at 11 and rope at noon, $150/man. Both are open to everyone. For more info, call Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755.

The Bronc’s Battle Benefit Team roping will be at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., on Nov. 19. The family will receive 100% of the proceeds to help with travel and living costs during Bronc’s cancer treatments in Denver. There will also be a silent auction. It’s a #12.5 slide, 10.5 slide, and 9.5 handicap roping. Enter at 9:30 a.m., rope at 10:30. For more info, contact Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555.

Also to benefit Bronc’s Battle, there’s a Ranch Rodeo on Nov. 25 at the Sheridan College Agri-Park in Sheridan, Wyo. For more info, call Ashley Bassett at 307-620-5830.

The Crossroads 4D barrel race has $1700 added over the weekend of Nov. 24-25. It will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

The 2023 Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational will be Nov. 25, 6 p.m., at the Ag Expo Indoor Arena, Watford City, N.D. There will be top bareback, saddle bronc and bull riders, plus barrel racers from junior high, high school and on up through the PRCA levels. A calcutta will be held. If you have questions, call 701-898-9801.

Well, that’s my sunny circle for this week. I hope your fall works are going smoother since it’s warmed up a bit. Please pray for our nation, pay attention to what’s happening, and may God Bless America!

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Nov. 11; Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BHSU BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS: 5:30 signup, starts at 6 p.m., Nov. 12; Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Nov. 11, Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Nov. 12, Dec. 17, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT SERIES: 10 a.m., Breakaway, Tie Down, open and youth; team roping; Nov. 12, 26; Dec. 3.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9:Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>LADIES OPEN BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: noon, Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26; Dec. 3; Ogallala Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Nov. 5,19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Nov. 12; Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.