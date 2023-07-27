Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: NHSRA results, horse sales, reining, playdays, fairs, ranch rodeos, bronc riding

Congratulations to all the regional NHSRA finals kids! A big shout out to S.D.’s team with 11 members back for the short go at the finals. Girls team finished in 4th place, boys team in 3rd. South Dakota’s Piper Cordes won the championship in barrels; Eastan West is reserve champion in saddle broncs and Kashton Ford reserve champion in barebacks. Champion bareback rider is Tuker Carricato, Wyo., pole bending is Ella Begger, Mont., breakaway is Kieley Walz, Neb.

Gordon Livestock will have it’s monthly open horse sale Aug. 8, 2 p.m., at Gordon, Neb. For info, call Link at 308-282-9998 or Gordon Livestock at 308-282-1171.

Sperry Quarter Horses Performance, Production and Invitational Horse Sale is Aug. 12-13. Aug. 12 is the ranch horse competition for sale horses at noon. The sale preview will be Aug. 13 at the sale pavillion, with the sale at 1 p.m. all near Beach, N.D. Go to http://www.SperryHorses.com for info or call 701-565-2013 or 701-565-2340.

Cowboy States Reining Association will be holding a Fun Day on Aug. 12, 9 a.m.. On Aug. 13 will be the NRHA Show, 8:30 a.m., with reining, ranch riding, and ranch trail classses. Entry and class info can be found on the website http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com . All this will be at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

The Historic Saddle Club Run and Rope series dates are Aug. 12, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. They’ll have poles, goats, barrels and breakaway for all age divisions. It’s at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. To pre-enter, go to http://www.HistoricSaddleClub.wildapricot.org . , and for information call Val at 520-678-6168.

The Historic Saddle Club will be hosting the All State High School Timed Event Challenge on Aug. 19. It’s not a sanctioned high school rodeo but will have all the timed events for high school kids grades 9-12. Entries close Aug. 12. Open to students from any state. Contact Jerry Weekes at 308-631-5401.

The Faith FFA is holding a Goat Team Roping Aug. 12. It’s enter at 2, rope at 2:30, at the Faith Arena Livestock Barn. Bring your own rope!

Black Hills Sorting and Cutting club’s next event is the Ranch Sort at the Custer Co. Fair, Hermosa, S.D. on Aug. 12. The next practices will be Sept. 17 and Oct. 15, at Tiltrum’s, Hermosa, S.D.

Terry, Mont. will be a great place to be for a full day of great ranch rodeo fun. The Spur of the Moment Women’s and Junior Premier Ranch Rodeos will be taking four women’s teams at $400, and 4 youth teams at $200. To enter, call 406-951-4735. The 24th Annual Terry Ranch Rodeo is the same day, and will be taking 16 entries.

There will be Indian Relay Races at the Faith Stock Show on Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m., and Aug. 13, 1 p.m.

The Ranch Boss Kids Rodeo will be Aug. 16, 9 a.m., at Union Center, S.D. Entries are free and you must be entered by Aug. 14. If you have questions, call Melissa at 605-515-0165. For the entry link, go to the Cammack Ranch Supply Facebook page.

Aug. 16 is also the 10th Annual Cammack Ranch Supply Ranch Rodeo at 2:30 p.m., Union Center, S.D.There’s $4000 added, $200/team and limited to 12 teams. To enter, call or text Melissa at 605-515-0165.

The Sandhill Ranch Bronc Ride and Steer Roping, Valentine, Neb., will be Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., calcutta at 5:30. There’s $2000 added per event. Ranch Broncs will take 30 entries. Call Brandon at 402-389-1081 to enter the broncs. The steer roping is NSRA approved and you can enter through Clete Scheer at 620-290-0679.

The Harding Co. Fair at beautiful Camp Crook, S.D. will be Aug. 18-20.

The 65th Annual Lazy JS Production Sale will be Aug. 19, 6 p.m., at Bowman, N.D. They have a great lineup of prospects, plus have some very select consignors in the sale. You can look it all over at http://www.lazyjsranch.com .

The 43rd Annual Dakota West Barrel Race at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D., will be Aug. 19-20, with open 5D, 2D futurity, 2D maturity/derby, youth 3D. For more info, call ZeAnn at 605-641-2926.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

July 29, 2023

> Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair, July 31-Aug. 5, Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D.

> Fall River County Fair, Aug. 2-6, Edgemont, S.D.

> Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D.

> Underground Bullriders Youth and Open Bullriding, Aug. 3, Morningside Park, Gillette, Wyo.

> Campbell Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 3, 5 p.m., Morningside Park, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Isabel Ranch Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’, Ranch Broncs, Aug. 4, Isabel, S.D.

> Nisland Youth Rodeo, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m., Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D.

> HNIR Phillips Co. Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 5, Dodson, Mont.

> 67th Annual Home On The Ranch Champions Ride Bronc Match, Aug. 5, Sentinel Butte, N.D.

> HNIR Run with the Warriors Indian Relays, Aug. 5-6, Pine Ridge, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> Oglala Lakota Nation Open Rodeo, Aug. 6, 2 p.m., Pine Ridge, S.D.

> Cheyenne River Cowboy Church Bucking The Bull Bullriding and Camp, Aug. 6, Edgemont, S.D.

> Price Family Team Roping, Aug. 6, noon, Price Ranch, Buffalo, S.D.

> Cherry County Fair Open Horse Show, Aug. 7, 10 a.m., Valentine, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Monthly Horse Sale, Aug. 8, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> Faith Stock Show and Rodeo, Aug. 8-12, Faith, S.D.

> Royal Crown Barrels, Breakaway, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Aug. 8-17, Rock Springs, Wyo.

> Bennett Co. Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m., Martin, S.D.

> Advanced Bull Riding Clinic, Aug. 9-10, Bierema Ranch, White River, S.D.

> Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Arthur Co. Fairgrounds, Arthur, Neb.

> Custer Co. Fair Open Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 11, 9 a.m., Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 11-13, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.

> Cowboy States Reining Association Fun Day, Aug. 12, 9 a.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> Spur of the Moment Women’s and Jr. Premier Ranch Rodeos, Aug. 12, Terry, Mont.

> 24th Annual Terry Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 12, Terry, Mont.

> Faith FFA Goat Team Roping, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Livestock Barn, Faith, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Ranch Sort, Aug. 12, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> Indian Relay Races, Aug. 12-13, Faith, S.D.

> Sperry Quarter Horses Performance, Production, Invitational Horse Sale, Aug. 12-13, Beach, N.D.

> Days of 85 Open Rodeo, Aug. 12-13, Ekalaka, Mont.

> NRHA Show. Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> Ranch Boss Kids Rodeo, Aug. 15, 9 a.m., Union Center, S.D.

> 10th Annual Cammack Ranch Supply Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 16, 2:30 p.m., Union Center, S.D.

> Harding County Fair, Aug. 18-20, Camp Crook, S.D.

> HNIR Crow Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 18-20, Crow Agency, Mont.

> 64th Annual Lazy JS Annual Production Sale, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., Bowman, N.D.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> 43rd Annual Dakota West Barrel Race, Aug. 19-20, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Xtreme Broncs Final, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> CANCELED: BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy Goat Roping and Wiener Dog Races, Aug.24, Hulett, Wyo.

> Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy Bronc Ride, BBQ, Auction, Dance, Aug. 25, Hulett, Wyo.

> Sam Boldon Barrel and Breakaway Benefit Jackpot, Aug. 25, Hermosa, S.D.

> Sandhill Ranch Bronc Ride and Steer Roping, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m., Valentine, Neb.

> Horsin’ Around Club Open Horse Show, Aug. 26, Bray Arena, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 23rd Annual RQHBA Horse Sale, Aug. 27, 1 p.m., Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Energy Capital Junior Rodeo, Sept. 2-3, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Ryan Lovendahl Barrel Clinic, Sept. 2-3, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 24th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Production Horse Sale, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Mobridge, S.D.

> 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic, Sept. 9, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Black Hills Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 26th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 12-13, Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D.

> 21st Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Sale, Sept. 17, Sheridan Co. Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Sept. 17, 10 a.m., Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Crawford, Neb.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> Draft Horse Clinic, Sept. 26-29, Smith’s Longhorn Ranch, Hermosa, S.D.

> Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 30, Bowman, N.D.

> Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc Ride, Oct. 6-7, 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, New Town, N.D.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Oct. 15, 10 a.m, Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Broncs in the Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Watford City, N.D.