Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Open riding offered, rodeo team fundraisers, clinics, geld those colts

nd Annual Gillette Skijoor Derby, Feb. 25,10 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Sheridan Team Branding, Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > SK Productions Barrel Race, Feb. 25, Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo. > NDHSRA 70th Anniversary Alumni and Friends Reunion, Feb. 25, Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. > BHSU Open Breakaway Jackpot, Mar. 3, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > CSC Rodeo Black Tie Calf Fry, Mar. 4, Dawes Co. Fairgrounds, Chadron, Neb. > ARP Spring Fling Barrels and Poles, Mar. 10-12, E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Wall High School Rodeo 2nd Ann. Rodeo To Riches Fundraiser, Mar. 11, Comm. Center, Wall, S.D. > 1st Annual Goat Roping, Mar. 17, 6 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Niobrara Co. High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser, Mar. 17,6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. > Extreme Bar Bull Riding, Mar. 18, 6 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 17-19, CamPlex Central Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, Mar. 24-26, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > UW Ranch Horse Team Team Branding, Mar. 25, 10 a.m., Hanson Arena, Laramie, Wyo. > SDSU Rodeo Buckles and Blind Fundraiser, Mar. 30, Club 71, Brookings, S.D. > No Excuses Connie Combs Barrel Clinic, April 1-2, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. > 33rd Annual Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, April 6-8, Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 6-8, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 14-16, Zell, S.D. > Ranch Versatility Horse Show, April 15, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Mark Guynn Ranch Versatility Clinic, April 16, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. > Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race, May 5-6, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. > Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D. > Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D. > Full House Horse Sale, May. 27, Newcastle, Wyo. > Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Mar. 4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >BARREL AND BREAKAWAY JACKPOT: noon, Mar. 5, 19; Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS; March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: Mar. 4, 11; April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. >GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: April 16 Hairy Horse Training show; May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. >GILLETTE COLLEGE SPRING JACKPOT breakaway, tie down roping, team roping series: Feb. 26, Mar. 5, 12; Gillette College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, Mar. 25, April 22, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo. >MHA Youth Rodeo Series: Mini barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls; noon, Feb. 26, March 15, 19, Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Feb. 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > THORNTON ARENA TEAM ROPING SERIES: Feb. 26; Mar. 5, 18, 26; April 8, Sidney, Mont. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Feb. 19; Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Feb. 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. It’s been a sunny, warm, cold, snowy, windy week. Must still be February on the northern plains. By the way folks act, it’s like they haven’t lived here before. I count it a victory if it stays above zero. That’s how long I’ve lived here.

Golliher Arena has open riding times available at $10 per horse. If you’re interested in getting in some non-icy, non-snowy riding, call Jerry to schedule a time slot. His number is 605-641-0698.

BHSU Rodeo Presidents Day Team Roping Jackpot will be Monday, Feb. 20, at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. It’s enter at 3:30, rope at 4 p.m., cash only. Sorry this is such short notice but some of you may see it in time. For more info, call 605-381-9531.

BHSU Rodeo will also be having an Open Breakaway Jackpot on Mar. 3 at Seven Down Arena. Entries will close at 5:45 and you’ll rope at 6 p.m. They’ll have two head with the top 10 back for the short go for $80. You can enter on more than one horse. Call the above number for info.

Chadron State College rodeo team is having their Black Tie Calf Fry fundraiser on Mar. 4. There will be a dinner and live and silent auctions. It’s all to be held at the Dawes County Fairgrounds, Chadron, Neb.

The Wall High School Rodeo Team 2nd Annual Rodeo To Riches Gala Fundraiser will be Mar. 11 at the Wall Community Center, Wall, S.D. It will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour, then dinner at 6, auction at 7 and a dance to follow. It’s $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Auction item donations can be dropper off at West River Electric.

If you think you’re a handy roper, test out your skills at the 1st Annual Goat Roping on Mar. 17 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. It will be at 6 p.m., $5/roper, $10/team. It will be held in conjunction with the other events during the Cowboy County Horse Sale and Trade Show.

KPH Arena Spring Fun Days will kick off Mar. 25 at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. Enter before 8 a.m., it starts at 9, and is $40 for the day or $10 per class. Classes are barrels, poles, tail spin, Big T, Cupid and Arrow, precision barrels, gated keyhole and one surprise class. Age groups are 8 and under, 9-12, 13-18 and adult. Other dates are April 22 and May 20. Go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com for event details, or call 307-680-5362.

The SDSU Rodeo Buckles and Bling Fundraiser will be Mar. 30 at Club 71, Brookings, S.D. A social hour will start at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

This clinic is a long way off but will fill very quickly, so am sharing it today. A Buck Brannaman Colt Starting clinic will be June 1-4 at the Houlihan Ranch near Sheridan, Wyo. If you want your colt started for you while you watch, it will cost $600. If you want to do that, you can line that up with Reata Clark by texting 307-752-7987 or email her at reataclarki@gmail.com . If you want to start the colt yourself, that is $800. You can also audit the clinic for $30/day, pay at the gate. Details and signup info can be found at http://www.houlihanranch.com or by texting Reata. They will be holding a fundraiser for Maysa Hagel during the clinic as well.

A Western Dressage Clinic with Jennifer Bull will be held at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., April 1-2. Jennifer has a background in reining and ranch versatility, so brings a lot to the clinic. Private lesson ir $180/hour, small groups of 2-3 will be $140/two hours. A 50% non-refundable deposit is required at signup. Call 307-680-5362 to sign up.

I seem to nag folks about the following pretty often, but am always willing to do so again. It’s getting toward the time of year when you’ll want to be separating your stud colts off from any mares or their filly friends. Stud colts can actually be fertile pretty early, as many have proven over the years. I have a friend that rode a really good gelding that was the result of a stud colt getting out with his own mother, who happened to be open that spring, and getting the job done. So, get the appointment made, and get those colts gelded. If you’re waiting to see if he’s a “stud prospect”, he probably isn’t, no offense. He’ll be a nicer citizen the earlier he’s gelded, plus he’ll get a little bigger and be less bulky in the neck and jaw.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray hard and steady for our nation. May God bless America.