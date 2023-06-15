Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Playdays, barrels, breakaway, Tooke Memorial, rodeos, shows

It’s raining lightly as I write this. I’m glad for the rain in most ways, but I sure feel sorry for those who either have hay down or need to get started. A few folks slid in between rains and got some hay baled and off the fields, but not many. It’s wonderful to have both the rain and the hay. I hope some of you who are needing rain will get some soon.

Newell Family Summer Playday Series dates have been set. They are June 19, 26; July 10, 17, 23 (awards night). All at the Newell Arena, Newell, S.D. It’s a fun playday for kids of all ages and skills. You must register online and the playday starts at 5 p.m.

The final Belle Jackpot Association date is July 6.

I’m happy to tell you that the VBA Fall Races at Ft. Pierre, S.D. have been approved for Oct. 7-8.

A Barrel Jackpot Series at Amidon, N.D. Will be June 20, July 18, and Aug. 22. You can pre-enter up to 3 p.m. the day of the race by texting 701-240-7172. Open 4D and Youth 3D are $40,$5. Exhibitons run from 5-6:30 p.m., race starts at 7 p.m.

Laubach Arena Breakaway Jackpot will be June 24, 7 p.m., at Canton, S.D. It’s $150 to enter, cash only, 70% payback. Pre-enter or on-site entries. It will have two rounds and a short go. Call/text Kaden Laubach at 605-929-3330 to enter.

The Longmire Rodeo Series at Buffalo, Wyo., dates are June 22, 29; July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10. There are both roughstock and timed events. You enter the Tuesday before the event, 6-9 p.m., by call 307-217-0217. Gates open at 5, rodeo starts at 7 p.m.

June 24 is the Jeff Strock/Aaron Guffey Memorial Team Roping and Ranch Rodeo. Ranch rodeo will start at 10 a.m., It’s $400/team, 18 teams, each team must have at least one woman or youth. The team roping will follow the ranch rodeo around 4 p.m. For info on these two events, call Sierra at 307-240-0197 or Dionne at 307-438-2388. One June 25 is the Memorial Kids Rodeo at 10 a.m. Four youth divisions and entries are open from no until June 25., 9:30 a.m. Enter with Sierra or Dionne for this as well. All events will be at Pavillion, Wyo.

The Ernest Tooke Memorial Match Bronc Ride and Futurity will be June 25. The dummy bucking futurity for 2s and 3s starts at noon. To enter your horses, call Mac at 406-975-6288. The calcutta for the Match Bronc Ride, Ranch Broncs and Stray Gathering will start at 2 p.m. To enter those events, call Mac or Michelle at 406-975-6289. There’s $7000 total money added too! Also, there will be live music that night. It all takes place in Ekalaka, Mont.

The Powder River Working Horse Show Ranch Horse competition will be held July 26, 9 a.m., in Broadus, Mont. This show is open to residents of Powder River, Carter, Custer, Rosebud, Big Horn or Campbell counties in Mont. and Wyo. Adult classes are cutting, steer stopping, cowhorse, ranch trail and ranch conformation. Youth has same, except breakaway instead of steer stopping. Winner of the adult division will get a custom built saddle. For more information or to enter, call Carson Martinson at 307-660-88469. Entry forms can be picked up at Broadus Boot and Tack, or off of the Facebook page. You can also email for one at gunsmokeponies@yahoo.com .

Chadron, Neb. is home to the Lazy YS Jackpots Summer Series June 28, July 26, and Aug. 9. Pre-entries are recommended with Danni Jo at 308-207- 5829. You must be entered before the 9 a.m. start of the event. There will be four youth divisions and adult division for 21 and over. For information, contact Cole Sittig at 308-430-3460, or Danni Jo.

The Hettinger Youth Rodeo Series will run June 29, July 20, and Aug. 2. Online entries ope one week prior to each rodeo. There are four divisions for ages 0-18. Payment checkin opens at 5 p.m., rodeo at 6 p.m., Hettinger, N.D.

July 1 is the deadline to enter the Weston Co. Junior Rodeo. The rodeo will be July 29-30, 8:45 a.m., at the Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. Rules and entry forms are on the Weston County Junior Rodeo Facebook page.

Well, that’s my rainy circle for the week. Have a great week, please pray for our nation harder than ever, and may God bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> Cowgirl Heaven Camp, June 19-21, Timber Lake, S.D.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 23-24, Richey, Mont.

> Laubach Arena Breakaway Jackpots, June 24, 7 p.m., Canton, S.D.

> Owl Bonnet Roughstock Shoot Out, June 24, 2 p.m., St. Francis, S.D.

> Roundup Open Horse Show, June 24, 8 a.m., Ridge Riders Arena, Roundup, Mont.

> JeffStrock/Aaron Gaffey Memorial Team Roping & Ranch Rodeo, June 24, 10 a.m., Pavillion, Wyo.

> Jeff Strock/Aaron Gaffey Memorial Kids Rodeo, June 25, 10 a.m., Pavillion, Wyo.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> Ernest Tooke Mem. Match Broncs, futurity, ranch broncs, stray gathering, June 25, Ekalaka, Mont.

> 14th Annual Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo, 7 p.m., Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Black Hills Roundup Steer Roping, July 1, 8 a.m., Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 104th Black Hills Roundup PRCA Rodeo, July 1-4, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> Black Hills Roundup WPRA Timed Event Slack, July 1-2, 8 a.m., Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Black Hills Roundup PRCA Timed Event Slack, July 3, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Roping for a Reason Benefit Team Roping, July 4, Clint Cobb Arena, Red Owl, S.D.

> Moorcroft Jubilee Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Match, July 7, 6 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo.

> Buffalo Gap Blowout Youth Rodeo/Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, July 7-8, Buffalo Gap, S.D.

> Riverside Ranch Bronc Ride and Stray Gathering, July 8, Moorcroft, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Eagle Butte Hometown Days Bull Riding, July 14, 6 p.m., Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride and Ranch Rodeo, July 14-15, Murdo, S.D.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Jordan Ranch Rodeo, July 22, 11 a.m., Jordan, Mont.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Powder River Working Horse Show Ranch Horse Competition, July 26, 9 a.m.,Broadus, Mont.

> Broncs and Barrels on the Big Horn, July 29, 7 p.m., Hardin, Mont.

> Weston Co. Junior Rodeo, July 29-30, 8:45 a.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic, Sept. 9, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>BARREL RACING JACKPOT SERIES: June 20, July 18, Aug. 22, Amidon, N.D.

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: July 6 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>BORDERTOWN ARENA TIMED EVENT RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., June 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 9, 16, 23; Kilgore, Neb.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: June 23; July 7, 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HETTINGER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., June 29, July 20, Aug. 2, Hettinger, N.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: June 28; July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL CHALLENGE: June 25; July 9; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., June 22, 29; July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: June 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: June 22, 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., Aug.3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: 6:30 p.m.CT, June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: June 19, 26; July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB PLAAYDAY SERIES: June 20, 27; July 6, 11 (finals), New Underwood, S.D.

>OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 21, 6 p.m.; July 1, 4p.m.; Oelrichs, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES:June21, July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m.,June 20, 27; July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.