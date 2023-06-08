Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Playdays, series, consignments open, team roping clinics

The grass sure looks good over a bunch of the country, though there are still pockets that are awfully dry. Grasshoppers are becoming a big concern for many, as are alfalfa weevils. If it’s not one thing it’s four more in the livestock business.

The New Underwood Roping Club Playday dates are June 13, 20, 27; July 6, 11 (finals), at New Underwood, S.D. Go to the Facebook page for details.

Bobby Harris will be holding weekly Team Roping clinics at the ranch near Recluse, Wyo., every Tuesday throughout the summer, starting June 13. It’s limited to five headers and five heelers, for $275, and go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch provided. Call or text Colleen at 605-871-9737 to sign up.

An Intro to Cow Work clinic with Morgan Pennington will be June 17 at Soaring H Ranch, Casper, Wyo. It’s $200, 10 spots available, and $100 deposit to hold your spot. Contact Heather to sign up at 307-277-1419.

Consignments are open now through July 1, for the Powder River Quarter Horse Breeders Association sale in Broadus, Mont. The show and sale will be Sept. 1-3. Forms can be found on their Facebook page or http://www.prqhbra.com .

The Bordertown Arena Timed Event series at Kilgore, Neb., has set the dates. They will all be enter there at 4, event starts at 5 p.m. Dates are June 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 9, 16, 23. There will also be a Ride In The Box Team Roping each week. For more info, call Josh Whipple at 402-389-1534 or LeAnn Huhman at 308-750-4276.

The Rising Rock Rodeo Bible Camp at Sioux Falls, S.D. will be June 15-18, for kids 8-12 years of age. It’s $300/camper with nine classes offered. For the form and details, go to http://www.risingrockrbc.com .

June 17 is the 4th Annual Grindstone Cattle Co. Pasture Roping at Daniel, Wyo. You can enter at 8:30, roping will start at noon. It will have Open and Switch Ender divisions plus a Bedroll Race (I don’t know what that it either). No tie downs and Open must use a slick horn. It’s a fundraiser to help families in need and has thus far raised over $26,5000 for that worthy cause. To learn more, call TJ Horton at 307-231-0263.

Niobrara Roping Club is holding a Father’s Day team roping at Lusk, Wyo., on June 18. Enter at 8:30 a.m., rope at 9:30. Call Justin at 307-340-0724 or Tye at 307-340-0691 for details.

Entries will be open June 15-July 21 for the WSRRA Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs on Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo. They’ll take 12 four man teams at $500, and 12 ranch broncs at $250. To enter online to go to http://www.tomhorndays.com or call Brandon Puckett at 307-439-9537 or Rand Selle at 307-710-3133.

Jordan Ranch Rodeo, Jordan, Wyo, is July 22. Call ins will be June 20, 6 p.m. They’re taking four man teams for the five events. For more info and entry number, call 406-557-2476.

Murdo Playdays will be starting soon. Dates are June 21, 28; July 5, 19. Signup is at 6:30 p.m., CT and the event starts at 7 p.m. The six and unders will go first, all ages welcomes, free will donation to enter.

The Sandhills Summer Series at Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb., will be June 21, 28; July 12, 26; Aug. 2, exhibitions at 4 p.m., events at 5. There will be youth (14 and under) and open breakaway, and peewee, youth and open barrels. For more information, call Kelley at 970-485-1013.

The Roundup Open Horse Show at Ridge Riders Arena, Roundup, Mont., will be June 24. Register at 8 a.m., starts at 9. Events are halter, pleasure, ranch horse, trail, and pony/mini division. Low all day fee. Call Susan at 406-323-1782 for further details.

Owl Bonnet Roughstock Shoot Out will be June 24, 2 p.m., at St. Francis, S.D. There will be $1000 added to barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls, $500 added for ranch broncs. There’s also Jr. barebacks and Jr. Wild Horse Race. For more info, call John Yellow Hawk at 605-657-9581. Stock furnished by Hawk Rodeos, Gunville and CnC Rodeo.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please keep praying for rain for those who are in need, for our nation and may God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

June 10, 2023

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> Rapid City Boots & Saddles Playday, June 11, 8:30 a.m., Central States Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Celebrity Bull Riding, June 12, 7 p.m., Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, June 13, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies and Barrels, June 14, Richardton, N.D.

> Barrel Jackpot, June 15, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Rising Rock Rodeo Bible Camp, June 15-18, Sioux Falls, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 16, Crawford, Neb.

> Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, June 16-17, Bottineau, N.D.

> 4th Annual Grindstone Pasture Roping, June 17, noon, Daniel, Wyo.

> Bobby Felton Memorial Benefit Bull Riding, June 17, 5 p.m., Crawford, Neb.

> Intro to Cow Work Clinic w/Morgan Pennington, June 17, Soaring H Ranch, Casper, Wyo.

> 8th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding, June 17, Rapid City, S.D.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, June 17-18, White Earth, N.D.

> Niobrara Roping Club Father’s Day Team Roping, June 18, 8:30 a.m., Lusk, Wyo.

> Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo, June 18, 1 p.m., Camp Crook, S.D.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18, Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Cowgirl Heaven Camp, June 19-21, Timber Lake, S.D.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 23-24, Richey, Mont.

> Owl Bonnet Roughstock Shoot Out, June 24, 2 p.m., St. Francis, S.D.

> Roundup Open Horse Show, June 24, 8 a.m., Ridge Riders Arena, Roundup, Mont.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> Ernest Tooke Mem. Match Broncs, futurity, ranch broncs, stray gathering, June 25, Ekalaka, Mont.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Eagle Butte Hometown Days Bull Riding, July 14, 6 p.m., Eagle Butte, S.D.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Jordan Ranch Rodeo, July 22, 11 a.m., Jordan, Mont.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.