Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: PRCA news, SDHSRA info, wild pony racers needed, clinics and schools, series

Well then, how’s that for a change of weather? No hard freeze here until last night and the cold front brought in a winter storm! Not as much snow here as other places, but welcome moisture, even with the inconvenience. The wind is sure blowing as I write this and visibility is down to about a half mile on this hill. It’s a nice day to have an inside job to do.

The PRCA has appointed Wyoming native Tom Glause to be the CEO of the association. He has been acting as interim CEO since August, so already has some time in. Glause is not only a business and marketing person with extensive experience, but has experience in professional rodeo itself, so should be an excellent fit for the organization.

You SDHSRA students, the 20X invite rodeo contestants list is up and with all the forms to enter if you’re on it. Go to http://www.sdhsra.com to check. The 20X is held during the Black Hills Stock Show.

Also, SDHSRA people, your annual membership is due by Nov. 1. All three forms must be completed and signed, then uploaded. That might take more than a minute, so you should probably get that done now. Those forms can be found on http://www.nhsra.com .

The NILE in Billings, Mont., is seeking kid teams for their Wild Pony Races to be held during the PRCA rodeo performances the nights of Oct. 21-23. The team requires three kids, 13 and under, under 120 lbs. Entry fee is $75 and they need 12 teams, with four teams competing each performance. Entry forms can be found at http://www.myemail.contestantcontact.com/Wild-Pony-Races .

Johnny and Sharon Holloway want to invite you all to the 14th Annual Cowboy Reunion on Oct. 23. It will be at the First Gold Hotel and Casino, Deadwood, S.D. Happy hour will start at 5 p.m., supper at 6 p.m., general bull session to follow. There’s a block of rooms there at a good price, so plan on spending the night!

The Hustle Home For The Holidays Barrel Series at Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. have set the dates. They are Oct.23, Nov. 13, Dec. 18, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar. 19, April 9 and May 14. For info, call or text Carrie at 605-759-0135.

Montana Barrel Daze is Oct. 23-24 at Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. This is an American qualifier with $7700 added. Online entries are due by Oct. 18. You can enter at http://www.rodeorigs.com or http://www.millershorsepalace.org . Info, call Valie at 406- 672-3265.

Hammond Roping Club has rescheduled the 8 Steer Roping at Broadus, Mont., to Oct. 23-24. Enter at 9, rope at 10. They’re using Wrangler numbers.

There’s going to be a breakaway roping school on Oct. 23-24 at Chadron, Neb. Instructors are Brandy Schaack and Shawn Patras. It’s $250 for both days. For questions or to get your name on the list, text Brandy at 308-458-8144 of Shawn at 308-539-0468.

A Sam Flannery “Understanding the Feel” Barrel clinic will be Oct. 28, Broken Bow, Neb. It’s limited to 10 riders, $350/horse, $150 non-refundable deposit required. For more information, call Becky at 308-870-2526.

The 2021 SDCHA Spooktacular will be Oct. 29-31, at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There will also be a costume cutting with prizes for best costume. On Saturday night there will be the year end awards banquet, plus the annual membership meeting. If you want to practice on some fresh cattle and take in a clinic on Thursday, call Susie at 406-599-1086. She’s the one to call for general information as well.

The Winter Playdays at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D., will be held Oct. 30, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 16, and May 21. They will start at 10 a.m. It’s $10/rider, cash only.

A Ranch Versatility Clinic with Greg Robinson will be Oct. 30-31 at Thermopolis, Wyo. It’s $300 for the two day clinic, $150 required to hold your spot. Call Danyell Hadfield at 719-515-2292 for info and to get on the list.

Kluz Performance Horses Fall Funday Series will be Oct. 30, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. It’s at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. They’ll have barrels, poles and other fun playday events for all ages. For more information, call 307-680-5362 or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

If you got in on this wonderful moisture, be aware that warm weather can make those cool season grasses sprout up, thus providing a tasty treat for your horses. If you have a horse that has previously foundered, keep an eye on them, as it doesn’t take much to have it happen.

Well, that’s my snowy, windy, melty, windy circle for this week. Thank God for the moisture. Please pray for our nation.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Nov. 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar.13,Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Nov. 19-21; Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >GOLLIHER ARENA FALL BARRELS Oct. 23, 30 Belle Fourche, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB FALL GYMKHANAS Oct. 19, 23, Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series Oct.23, Nov.13, Dec.18, Jan.8, Feb.12, March 19, Apr.9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SHOWS, Nov. 6: Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAYS SERIES Nov. 20,Dec. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Oct. 30-31; Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Oct.30, Nov.20, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar. 12, April 16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >YELLOW JACKET RODEO Breakaway and Goat Tying Jackpot Series, Oct. 29 and Nov. 6, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.