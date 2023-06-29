Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rain, bucking ponies, trail challenge, ranch rodeos, Indian relays, horse sale deadlines

It’s still raining nearly every day here in my part of the country. There’s hay down that has been laying in soggy windrows for over two weeks now. It has to be discouraging to have so much hay and not be able to get it put up right. It’s a problem but I still believe a drought is a worse problem, as the grass is just amazing for the livestock and sooner than later, it will stop raining.

Entries are open now for the July Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies events. July 7-8 will be at Lemmon, S.D. and entry deadline for it is July 4. To enter it, text Kerry at 701-880-8372. The July 12 Richardton, N.D. entries close July 9. Elgin, N.D. Will be on July 15 and entries close July 12 for it.

A NVRHA-Wyo Ranch Horse Fun Day will be July 8 at West Wind Equestrian, Casper, Wyo. Classes are $15/each. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with the show starting at 9. It’s family friendly with divisions and classes for everyone, and both English and western riders too. For more information, contact Heather at 307-277-1419 or Kim at 307-277-3564.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will have the next Trail Challenge on July 9. From 9 a.m. to noon is practice, for $15/horse. The Challenge Run will start at noon and be $40/horse and have a jackpot. Go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com for more information.

There are more Horse Nations Indian Relays coming up! July 9 will be the NAID Relays at Browning, Mont.; July 29-30 will be at Wyoming Downs, Evanston, Wyo.; Aug. 5-6 will be Run With The Warriors, Pine Ridge, S.D.; Aug. 5 will be Phillips Co. Fair, Dodson, Mont.; Aug. 12-13 will be at Lower Brule, S.D.; and Aug. 18-20 will be Crow Fair, Crow Agency, Mont. For details, go to http://www.horsenationsindianrelay.com .

The Historic Saddle Club, Scottsbluff, Neb., has it’s next horse show on July 9. The June 24 show has been rescheduled to July 16. June 24 entries will roll over or be refunded, as you wish.

Ekalaka Track and Arena Youth and Ranch Rodeos will be July 15. Youth Rodeo check-in is at 8 a.m. and starts at 10. You can enter it at http://www.ekalakatrackandarena.com until midnight, July 10. Ranch Rodeo check-in will be at 3 p.m., with the calcutta to follow the contestant’s meeting at 4 p.m. Learn more at the website.

The next Open Horse Sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will be July 11, 2 p.m. Call 308-282-1171 with questions.

Entry deadline is July 11 for the Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride, July 14, and the Ranch Rodeo, July 15. To enter the broncs, call Sharon Connor at 605-516-0090. To enter the ranch rodeo, call Sharon, or Levi at 605-530-3115. There also Kid’s Mini Broncs and Mutton Busting! All at Murdo, S.D. Ranch Rodeo calcutta will be at 4:30 CDT, the ranch broncs calcutta at 7:30, event to follow.

You’ll probably want to get signed up right away for the Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic being held at Worden, Mont., Aug. 5-7. Auditors are also welcome. For more info, contact Jimmie Wolter at 806-777-2766 or Scott Grosskopf at 406-861-4558.

Mercer Co. Ranch Rodeo at Beulah, N.D. Will be July 14, calcutta at 6 p.m., event to follow. It’s 100% payback, plus $5000 cash and prizes. Also, there will be youth ranch broncs, barebacks, saddle broncs, and mini broncs and mutton bustin’, with live music to follow.

The 7th Annual Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo has been postponed to Friday, July 14, 6 p.m.

The Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, Big Horn Edition, will be at Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, Wyo., on Sept. 8. Consignment deadline is July 14. Forms can be gotten at http://www.fullhousehorsesale.com . You can learn more from Craig at 307-746-5690 or at Buffalo Livestock at 307-684-0789.

Well, that’s my soggy circle for this week. I hope you’re getting rain if you need it, sunshine if you need it, and are being blessed daily. Please pray for our nation and May God Bless America, greatest nation on earth! The Independence Day celebration on July 4th has real meaning. We may need to do it again, so keep your powder dry.

Schedule of Events: July 1, 2023

> 104th Black Hills Roundup PRCA Rodeo, July 1-4, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> Black Hills Roundup WPRA Timed Event Slack, July 1-2, 8 a.m., Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Black Hills Roundup PRCA Timed Event Slack, July 3, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Roping for a Reason Benefit Team Roping, July 4, Clint Cobb Arena, Red Owl, S.D.

> Moorcroft Jubilee Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Match, July 7, 6 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo.

> Buzzard Bair Bucking Ponies, July 7-8, Boss Cowman Rodeo, Lemmon, S.D.

> Buffalo Gap Blowout Youth Rodeo/Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, July 7-8, Buffalo Gap, S.D.

> NVRHA-Wyo Ranch Horse Fun Day, July 8, West Wind Equestrian, Casper, Wyo.

> Riverside Ranch Bronc Ride and Stray Gathering, July 8, Moorcroft, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies, July 9, Richardton, N.D.

> KPH Arena Trail Challenge, July 9, Gillette, Wyo.

> NAID Indian Relays, July 9, Browning, Mont.

> Historic Saddle Club Open Horse Show, July 9, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, July 11, Gordon, Neb.

> RESCHEDULED Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo, July 14, Moorcroft, Wyo.

> Mercer Co. Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, July 14, 4 p.m., Beulah, N.D.

> Eagle Butte Hometown Days Bull Riding, July 14, 6 p.m., Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride and Ranch Rodeo, July 14-15, Murdo, S.D.

> Ekalaka Track and Arena Youth Rodeo, July 15, 10 a.m., Ekalaka, Mont.

> Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies, July 15, Elgin, N.D.

> RESCHEDULE/June 24 Historic Saddle Club Show, July 16, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Converse Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo and Match Broncs, July 22, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.

> Jordan Ranch Rodeo, July 22, 11 a.m., Jordan, Mont.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Powder River Working Horse Show Ranch Horse Competition, July 26, 9 a.m.,Broadus, Mont.

> South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale, July 29, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Platte Co. Fair Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo, July 29, Wheatland, Wyo.

> Kelby George Indergard Memorial Team Roping, July 29, Sidney, Mont.

> Broncs and Barrels on the Big Horn, July 29, 7 p.m., Hardin, Mont.

> HNIR Indian Relays, July 29-30, Wyoming Downs, Evanston, Wyo.

> Weston Co. Junior Rodeo, July 29-30, 8:45 a.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> HNIR Phillips Co. Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 5, Dodson, Mont.

> 67th Annual Home On The Ranch Champions Ride Bronc Match, Aug. 5, Sentinel Butte, N.D.

> HNIR Run with the Warriors Indian Relays, Aug. 5-6, Pine Ridge, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Arthur Co. Fairgrounds, Arthur, Neb.

> Custer Co. Fair Open Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 11, 9 a.m., Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> Days of 85 Open Rodeo, Aug. 12-13, Ekalaka, Mont.

> HNIR Crow Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 18-20, Crow Agency, Mont.

> Lazy JS Annual Horse Sale, Aug. 19, Bowman, N.D.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> CANCELED: BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Horsin’ Around Club Open Horse Show, Aug. 26, Bray Arena, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic, Sept. 9, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Black Hills Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

July 1, 2023

EVENT SERIES:

>BARREL RACING JACKPOT SERIES: July 18, Aug. 22, Amidon, N.D.

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: July 6 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>BORDERTOWN ARENA TIMED EVENT RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., July 12, 19, 26; Aug. 9, 16, 23; Kilgore, Neb.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: July 7, 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HETTINGER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m., July 20, Aug. 2, Hettinger, N.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL CHALLENGE: July 9; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., June 29; July 6, 13, 21; Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: June 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., Aug.3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: 6:30 p.m.CT, June 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: June 26; July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB PLAAYDAY SERIES: June 27; July 6, 11 (finals), New Underwood, S.D.

>OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 1, 4p.m.; Oelrichs, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m.,June 27; July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES:July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.