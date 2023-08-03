Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, clinics, fundraisers, long dog races, horse salesOutside Circle by Jan Swan Wood:

Congrats to the area hands who won at Cheyenne! Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo., won the steer roping, Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., won the breakaway and Eli Lord, Piedmont, S.D. won the steer wrestling.

The 5th Annual Ranchorama Rodeo, Medora, N.D., will have Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, tour stop #5. Entries are open now for that. Text 817-915-6839 to enter.

There will be a Jake Rinehart Steer Wrestling Clinic on Aug. 12 at Blunt, S.D. Call or text Jake at 605-870-2031 to get signed up.

August 19 is the White River Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, White River, S.D. The calcutta will start it off at 6 p.m. It’s $400/team for ranch rodeo, taking 15. The entry fee for ranch broncs is $50, calcutta on broncs. There’s $500 added to each event. There are also kids events which are Mini Broncs, ages 6-14, $20 fee, plus pig wrestling with a $50 cash prize. To enter, call Matt Hight at 605-685-5601 or Donna Green at 605-530-0989.

The final show of the season for the S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse will be August 27, 9 a.m.. There will be a clinic on the 26th, 9 a.m. Entry deposit for the show is due by Aug. 19. This will all be at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. For more info, call Sherry at 605-381-3781.

The Cowboys Against Cancer Ranch Rodeo Benefit will be Aug. 19, 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Sheridan, Wyo. There will also be Ranch Broncs and kids can do mutton busting and a wild stick horse buck off. Silent and live auctions will also be held. All proceeds from this event will go to help patients at Welch Cancer Center from Sheridan and Johnson Counties. It’s a great event for a good cause. If you’d like to donate items for the auction, please call Brandon at 307-439-9537.

The PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals will be Aug. 20, 7 p.m., at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. It will feature the top broncs and bronc riders in pro rodeo.

Newell Labor Day rodeo entries are going to be Aug. 21, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can enter online at http://www.newellcommunityclub.com or call/text Cheyenne at 605=515-1137. Details and events can be found on the Facebook page Newell Labor Day Rodeo.

Catalog consignment deadline for the Legend Buttes Fall Horse Sale at Crawford, Neb., is Aug. 21. The sale it Sept. 22. Info and consignment sheets can be found at http://www.legendbuttes.com/catalog-info/ .

Get your wiener dog pulled into shape for the 2nd Annual Wiener Race on Aug. 25 at the Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy weekend in Hulett, Wyo. The long dog elimination races will follow the goat roping with the main heat during the rodeo on Aug. 26.

Speaking of the Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy event, it will be on Aug. 26 in Hulett, Wyo. This year’s beneficiaries are Ronnie Johnson, Marla Wauch, and Greg and Michelle Davis. The event can sure use more sponsors and auciton items for the fundraiser. To donate, call Chanda Snook at 307-290-0400. The Bronc Match will be at 1 p.m. with 25 bronc riders, top five back for the short round in the Wace Snook Memorial Bronc Ride. There’s also going to be a BBQ, the auctions, and a dance to Sam Munsick that evening. For more info, go to http://www.rideahorsefeedacowboy.com .

On Aug. 25 there will be the Sam Boldon fundraiser with jackpot barrels and breakaway. The benefit will be to help Sam with medical bills during her battle with cancer. The jackpot will start at 1 p.m., followed by a silent and live auction, dinner and music. For more info onhow to donate, contact Jim or Denise Baker at 605-390-7253, Matt or megan Harkless at 605-890-0959 or Cort Baker at 605-787-2034.

The Horsin’ Around Club Open Horse Show will be Aug. 26 at the Bray Arena, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

The catalogs are out now for the 23rd Annual RQHBA sale Aug. 27, 1 p.m., at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. For more info, call Gary Mailloux at 605-347-1949 or Susan Riesland at 605-639-9482.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be safe out there and don’t forget to pray for our nation. May God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

August 5, 2023

> Cherry County Fair Open Horse Show, Aug. 7, 10 a.m., Valentine, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Monthly Horse Sale, Aug. 8, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> Faith Stock Show and Rodeo, Aug. 8-12, Faith, S.D.

> Royal Crown Barrels, Breakaway, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Aug. 8-17, Rock Springs, Wyo.

> Bennett Co. Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 9, 5:30 p.m., Martin, S.D.

> Advanced Bull Riding Clinic, Aug. 9-10, Bierema Ranch, White River, S.D.

> Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Arthur Co. Fairgrounds, Arthur, Neb.

> Custer Co. Fair Open Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 11, 9 a.m., Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> 5th Annual Ranchorama Rodeo Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, Aug. 11-12, Medora, N.D.

> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 11-13, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.

> Jake Rinehart Steer Wrestling School, Aug. 12, Blunt, S.D.

> Cowboy States Reining Association Fun Day, Aug. 12, 9 a.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> Spur of the Moment Women’s and Jr. Premier Ranch Rodeos, Aug. 12, Terry, Mont.

> 24th Annual Terry Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 12, Terry, Mont.

> Faith FFA Goat Team Roping, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Livestock Barn, Faith, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Ranch Sort, Aug. 12, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

> Indian Relay Races, Aug. 12-13, Faith, S.D.

> Sperry Quarter Horses Performance, Production, Invitational Horse Sale, Aug. 12-13, Beach, N.D.

> Days of 85 Open Rodeo, Aug. 12-13, Ekalaka, Mont.

> NRHA Show. Aug. 13, 8:30 a.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> Ranch Boss Kids Rodeo, Aug. 15, 9 a.m., Union Center, S.D.

> 10th Annual Cammack Ranch Supply Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 16, 2:30 p.m., Union Center, S.D.

> Harding County Fair, Aug. 18-20, Camp Crook, S.D.

> HNIR Crow Fair Indian Relays, Aug. 18-20, Crow Agency, Mont.

> 64th Annual Lazy JS Annual Production Sale, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., Bowman, N.D.

> All State High School Rodeo Timed Event Challenge, Aug. 19, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit Ranch Rodeo/Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, Sheridan, Wyo.

> White River Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Aug. 19, 6 p.m., White River, S.D.

> Cowboys Against Cancer Ranch Rodeo Benefit, Aug. 19, Sheridan Co. Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo.

> 43rd Annual Dakota West Barrel Race, Aug. 19-20, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Xtreme Broncs Final, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> CANCELED: BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy Goat Roping and Wiener Dog Races, Aug.24, Hulett, Wyo.

> Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy Bronc Ride, BBQ, Auction, Dance, Aug. 25, Hulett, Wyo.

> Sam Boldon Barrel and Breakaway Benefit Jackpot, Aug. 25, Hermosa, S.D.

> Sandhill Ranch Bronc Ride and Steer Roping, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m., Valentine, Neb.

> All Grit No Quit Bullriding Regional Finals, Aug. 26, Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> Horsin’ Around Club Open Horse Show, Aug. 26, Bray Arena, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> Get The Green 4D Barrel Race, Aug. 26-27, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 23rd Annual RQHBA Horse Sale, Aug. 27, 1 p.m., Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> SDRCHA Road to Texas Show, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Newell Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 2, Newell. S.D.

> 6th Annual Invitational Bronc Match, Sept. 3, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> Newell Labor Day Rodeo, Sept. 4, 1 p.m., Newell, S.D.

> Energy Capital Junior Rodeo, Sept. 2-3, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Ryan Lovendahl Barrel Clinic, Sept. 2-3, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 24th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Production Horse Sale, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Mobridge, S.D.

> 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic, Sept. 9, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Black Hills Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 26th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 12-13, Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D.

> Real Deal Ranch Bronc School, Sept. 16-17, Potter, Neb.

> 21st Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Sale, Sept. 17, Sheridan Co. Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Sept. 17, 10 a.m., Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Crawford, Neb.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> 26th Annual Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 23, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Draft Horse Clinic, Sept. 26-29, Smith’s Longhorn Ranch, Hermosa, S.D.

> Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 30, Bowman, N.D.

> Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc Ride, Oct. 6-7, 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, New Town, N.D.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Oct. 15, 10 a.m, Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Broncs in the Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Watford City, N.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>BARREL RACING JACKPOT SERIES: Aug. 22, Amidon, N.D.

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9, 23; Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>BORDERTOWN ARENA TIMED EVENT RODEO SERIES: 5 p.m.,Aug. 9, 16, 23; Kilgore, Neb.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: Aug. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GRITTIN’ ALL IN RODEO n RANCH BRONC SERIES: Aug. 11 at Hermosa, S.D.; Sept. 8 at Oelrichs, S.D.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: Aug. 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

<HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN AND ROPE SERIES: Aug. 12, 9 a.m., 6 p.m.,; Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LONGMIRE DAYS RODEO SERIES: 7 p.m., Aug. 10, Buffalo, Wyo..

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: Aug.16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

>MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: 6 p.m., Aug. 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES: Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: Aug. 10;Sheridan, Wyo.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m., Aug.15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: Aug.9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: Aug. 8 (rain date Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.