Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch roping practice, rodeo team banquet, Vezain fundraiser, clinics clinics clinics

It’s snowing today as I write this, but it’s supposed to clear up and be up in the 40s and 50s in a day or so. I’m in favor of that. There’s plenty of time for winter and snow, but the longer it waits, the closer it is to green grass again. I can wait.

There will be a ranch roping practice, using breakaway hondos, at the Fallon County Fairgrounds in Baker, Mont., at 3 p.m., Feb. 15. They’ll have the paperwork you need to fill out for a membership and suchlike there.

The Vezain Sort Horse Versatility Sale has added a Three Man Doctoring event to be held after the sale. The sale is on Feb. 15, the doctoring will probably kick off around 4:30. All the proceeds for the event and a percentage of the horse sale money will go to help J.R. Vezain get continuing therapy to help him recover from the wreck that broke his back. If you want to enter the event at Bridger, Mont., call Rylee at 307-254-1900. Entry fee for the doctoring is $100/team.

Buc’s, Boots and Buckles Banquet, hosted by the Dawson Community College rodeo team, Glendive, Mont., will be Feb. 22, 6 p.m., with good food, and live and silent auctions, all for raising funds for the rodeo team and program. It’s $25/person, $175 for a table for eight, $ 15 for kids 12 and under. Call 406-852-4846 for tickets.

These next three items are clinics that I’m sure you’d better get your name on the list early for or you won’t get in. First, Bobby Harris is having a team roping clinic on Mar. 21-22 at the Ford Pavillion, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.. It’s limited to 8 headers/8 heelers. Call or message Lisa at 307-391-0555.

There will be a Brent Lewis Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinic at Newcastle, Wyo. March 27 will be the breakaway clinic, $150 deposit/$250; March 28-29 will be the calf roping clinic $200/reserve, $500 for clinic. Call or text Craig Devereaux at 307-746-5690 to reserve your spot and get deposit information.

Haven Meged, reigning World Champion College and PRCA tie down roper, will be having a breakaway and tie down roping clinic at Broadus, Mont. Breakaway will be April 9-10, $400/$100 deposit; tie down roping will be April 11-12, $500/$100 deposit. Text 406-951-3004 to get your name on the list, then send your deposit to Haven Meged, P.O. Box 280, Miles City, MT 59301.

There will be a Building Champions Rough Stock School on March 20-22 at Miles City Community College, Miles City, Mont. The lineup of instructors is positively a WNFR roster, including Tom Reeves, the brain and force behind these schools. They’ll be offering barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls and it is FREE. No signup necessary, just be there. All ages and levels are welcome. For more info, call Tom Reeves at 918-964-9551.

The Timed Event Championship and Jr. Ironman competition have been on my bucket list for a while, and it’s coming up again March 13-15 at the Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Okla. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.LAZYE.com. The lineup of competitors is great and includes many from our northern plains region.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., has the dates set for the Spring Funday Series. They are March 28, April 25 and May 30. Enter before 8 a.m., starts at 9. It’s $35/day or $8/class. Ages groups are 5 and under, 6-12, 13-18, and adult. Events include barrels, poles, suitcase race, keyhole, leap frog, turn’n’burn, Big M, Washington poles, butterfly pole and a surprise event. Info can be had by calling 307-680-5362. Go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com for a complete list of this and other events they’re holding.

Another clinic you’ll want your name on the list early for is the Joe Wolter Clinic at Baker, Mont., on July 11-12 at the Fallon County Fairgrounds. The clinic is for horsemanship and ranch roping. Call Eric Dougherty at 908-377-7167 or email ropingonfaith19@gmail for info. Joe does a fantastic clinic, is a man without ego or arrogance, and is a true horseman.

With the weather being so mild, it would be an excellent time to get those colts gelded that you have standing around. It won’t be long and the sap will be rising in them and you’ll have to seperate them from the fillies, so if they’re gelded before then, no worries. For anyone who thinks a yearling stud can’t breed a mare or that a yearling filly can’t get bred, I can relate some stories, so it really can and will happen.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope you make it to the BHSS and enjoy all that it has to offer. I’m planning to be there for some of it, so maybe we’ll get to chat in person.