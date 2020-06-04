Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rancher fundraiser, clinics, schools, lots of fun events to go to!

My goodness. What a mess the nation as a whole is in right now. Our rural areas aren’t as likely to be bothered by rioters, but, that said, it could happen. However, I think the idea that everyone is armed and most can shoot a prairie dog in the head at 300 yards might be somewhat of a deterrent. I hope it doesn’t come down to having to defend property with weapons. I hope I never have to.

A wonderful man and his family have been struck by tragedy in recent weeks. Kenny Matt, , Elm Springs, S.D., was in a ranch accident and suffered a severe head injury. He was taken to Colorado to a trauma center there and is doing better, but it’s going to be a long old road. Kenny’s wife, Cindy is staying there with him while their family and neighbors keep the ranch running. If you’d like to send Kenny a card, please send it to Swedish Medical Center, Attn: Kenny Matt, 501 E. Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113. Since medical care and just being there with him is so costly, there’s been an account set up for donations. Makes checks to Kenny Matt fund, and send to First Interstate Bank, Kenny Matt Fund, Box 98, New Underwood, SD 57761. Please help if you can and lift them up in prayer. There, but for the grace of God, go any one of us.

I heard that H.L. Hutcheson, SDSU rodeo advisor for 37 years, has passed away at age 82. He was a well respected, honorable man who did so much for college rodeo and the people in it.

Since so many events have been cancelled, Rand Selle of Laramie/Bosler, Wyo., has decided to try to put on a ranch cowboy event at his place near Bosler. It’s called Tom Horn Days and the date is August 15. There’s an online Facebook fundraiser with auction items going on now through June 20 to raise money to help the event happen. You can find the auction on Facebook at Tom Horn Days Fundraiser page. Please bid on items and donate if you can.

There will be an Allen Bach Roping School June 23-25 at Thermopolis, Wyo. First day will be for beginners only. It’s $300/student and taking 10 students. The June 1 deadline to sign up has been extended, so get signed up right away. Call Heather Jones at 307-864-5179.

There will be a FREE youth rodeo Queen clinic on June 11, 1-5, at the Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. It’s for ages 8-19 and is limited to 12 students. Coaches will be 2020 Miss Rodeo South Dakota Martina Loobey and 2006 Miss Rodeo South Dakota Sorrel Muscat. They will instruct on horsemanship, interview and speech skills. Deadline to get signed up is June 7, 8 p.m., so text 605-381-0244 to sign up, and you can email Tracy at tracyheitsch@gmail.com.

There will be a playday at the Geddes Arena, Geddes, S.D. on June 13. Register at 11 a.m., starts at noon. All ages and lots of fun events so is great for the whole family. Call April Herbst at 605-999-6997 for details.

I’m happy to say that the 73rd Annual Hulett Rodeo at beautiful Hulett, Wyo., is going to be held June 13-14, 1:30 and 4:30 respectively. It will have lots of events happening including a parade, rodeo, kids events and lots of good visiting. Entries for the NRCA events will be at 8 a.m. On Monday, June 8. Call Terry Goodvin at 307-467-5668 or Karen Dirks at 307-467-5929. I sure hope to see you at the rodeo!

The Best of the Dakotas Horse Sale is in Bismarck, N.D. On June 13, 10 a.m., open and loose horses to follow. For catalog consignment or a catalog, call 701-955-0522 or 701-527-8849.

Historic Saddle Club, Scottsbluff, Neb., will be having Open Horse Shows on June 14 and July 12. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m., halter class at 9 a.m. All ages can compete and most regular show events will be offered. They follow the Nebraska 4-H judging guidelines. Pre-registration packets are available at hsc.horseshow@gmail.com. It must be emailed by midnight the Thursday before the show. For info, text Julie at 808-681-5252.

On June 14, there will be a Calf Roping and Breakaway roping at the White Arena, Hazen, N.D. Calf roping will begin at 10 a.m., breakaway at noon. There will be Open, and Jr. Calf Roping (18 and under), and Ladies and Youth Breakaway (girls under 18, boys under 14). Entries open June 8 and close June 12. Call Brandi White at 701-721-4736.

The 1st Adon Ranch Productions series race will be June 16 at the E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Exhibition pole bending will be 1:15-2, open poles at 2:15. Barrel exhibitions will be 2:45 to 5:30, peewees at 6, open 4D at 6:30. Late entries close at 6:30. To text pre-entries on June 15, 6-9 p.m., go to 307-299-3771.

The NWBRA Finals will be June 19-21 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Friday 10 a.m., double header, Saturday 10 a.m.

The 10th Annual Miles City Ranch rodeo will be June 19-20 at Miles City, Mont. There are rules in place for the current situation, so check it all out on Facebook at Miles City Ranch Rodeo. Call Kyle at 406-223-5419 or Roxanne at 406-951-4735 for entry info.

Nebraska’s State High School Finals is ON in beautiful Burwell, Neb.! It will be June 18-20.

Lincoln, Neb. Has withdrawn from hosting the NHSFR in July. So, the NHSRA committee is scrambling for a different host city that can accommodate a crowd like that, albeit will be smaller due to many states not even having high school rodeos this spring. I’ll keep you posted as soon as I can. I don’t envy the hosting committee that gets chosen—they’ll have a big job ahead of them!

If you want to rope at the Custer Ranch Rodeo, Custer, Mont., Muley Roping, you can enter there on June 20. It will be right after the ranch rodeo. You can enter the open up to three times; Mixed (rubber on horn, kids, ladies, seniors, one open roper) three times; New partner each run. It’s $100/run. Call or text to reserve runs at 406-851-1741.

The Camp Crook Junior Rodeo will be at 1 p.m., Camp Crook, S.D. There will be a jackpot team roping at 10 a.m. For entry info, call Carmen at 701-206-1413.

Lady Generals Breakaway and Goat Tying Clinic will be June 20-21 at the Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s $180 and limited to 12, 9 a.m. Both days. Coaches will be Faith Carter and Tymber Taylor. For signup, call Kelsey Ferguson at 406-202-1312.

There will be a Buster and Sheryl McLaury Clinic June 25-28 at Geneva, Neb. The classes will be Foundation Horsemanship, Horsemanship 2 w/cattle, and colt starting. Auditors are welcome. I highly recommend this clinic. Call Colleen Parmenter at 402-427-5244.

The 152nd Belmont Stakes will be run on June 20! It will have no spectators, just necessary personel, and of course, fast, beautiful horses. It’s also been shortened to 1 1/8 miles instead of the usual 1 ½ mile race. This will actually be the first leg of the Triple Crown races. The Kentucky Derby will finally be run on Sept. 5 and the Preakness Stakes on Oct. 3.

The Newell Family Playday Series has set dates: June 22, 29; July 6 and 13. There will be events for kids of all ages, including stickhorse events, dummy roping, breakaway for the two oldest age groups. Contact Shannon Dirk on Facebook for more info and to find out how you can help with this wonderful event.

Ekalaka, Mont., is the place to be on June 28 for the Ernest Tooke Match Bronc Ride and W.F.A. Futurity. The futurity will be at noon, calcutta at 2 p.m., broncs to follow. There will also be ranch bronc riding, which is WSRRA approved. It’s $100 for both broncs and ranch broncs and you’ll need to call Mac Tooke at 406-975-6288 before June 22 to enter.

Same day, same place, will be a Steer Wrestling jackpot. It’s $100/ two steers. Enter by June 22 by calling Clay Smith at 307-340-0717.

Well, that was quite a long circle we loped today. I think it’s time to put my horse up and give him a rest. Have a splendid week.