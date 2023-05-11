Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rodeo and playday series, roping practice, steer wrestling school, clinics, doggin’ jackpot

There’s been some much needed rain over areas that had nearly forgotten what it felt like. I’m so glad. Hopefully the wetter pattern persists and we can have a good year over all the ranching and farming areas.

The grass is green and alfalfa looks great in my area.

The Wagner Practice High School Rodeo, Wagner, S.D., has been canceled. Entries that have already been received will be returned.

I’m trying to get the summer rodeo and playday series in here as they get close, but may not have your favorite in the column yet. You can check on Event Series in this publication to see if it’s there.

There will be Tuesday and Thursday Roping practice at Justin Scofield’s, Wessington Springs, S.D. all summer. They’ll be held from 5 p.m. until too dark to rope. Breakaway is $20/horse, tie down roping $30/horse. For more info, call 605-864-1345.

Stadheim’s Tuesday Night Team Ropings will be starting this week. Dates are May 16, 23; June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22. It’s enter at 6 p.m., rope at 7. They’ll be held at Stadheim’s on Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D. Call Lynn Stadheim at 605-430-1543 with questions.

Jake Rinehart will be holding a steer wrestling school on May 20, 9 a.m., at the Blunt Arena, Blunt, S.D. To sign up or learn more, call Jake at 605-870-2031.

The SBC Youth Rodeo Series at Prairie Knights Casino Arena, north of Ft. Yates, N.D., has set the dates. They are May 24, June 21, July 12, Aug. 9, 1 p.m., central time. There will be four divisions from peewees to college age, and all events, including mini roughstock. To enter, call Sophie at 701-455-1161.

Dates are set for the Summer Rodeo Nights series at the Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. May 25, June 1, 4, 8, 22, 29, starting exhibitions at 5 p.m.,Tiny Tots at 5:30 and rodeo at 6 p.m. For more info, call Jordan Ann at 307-340,0029.

There will be a Ranch Horse/Ranch Roping Clinic May 27, 9 a.m., at Flat Broke Performance Horses, Carlile, Wyo. The clinic is $275. You can sign up at http://www.wymindfulhorsemanship.com .

The OK Livestock Spring Shootout Steer Wrestling Jackpot will be May 27 at the rodeo grounds in Dupree, S.D. There’s a total of $14,000 added! The Ote Berry Jr. World Qualifier has $1000 added and entries for 18 and under in it will be 9:30 a.m., doggin’ starts at 10. It will be two head and a short go, jackpot fee and Qualifier fees are each $100, you may enter twice. The Open Jackpot entries will be from 11:30 to noon and starts at noon. It’s three head for $500, 80% payback. The Cinch Shootout is the top 7 in the average, plus the three go around winners from the open. It will start at 5 p.m., with five rounds, and two slowest times eliminated each round. First in it pays $10,000, 2nd $3000, 3rd and 4th $500 each. The Champions Match will follow the Shootout with five men, five steers, winner take all for $4000. Top steer wrestlers, many NFR, will be there. For more info, call Kody Woodward at 605-200-1658.

The Horse Nations Indian Relays will be running May 20-21 at Ft. Pierre, and May 27-29 at Energy Downs, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Gillette starts live horse racing at 1:30, the Indian Relays will follow them.

Bison Gala Days will be holding the 2nd Annual Match Bronc Ride June 16 at Bison, S.D. Calcutta at 6 p.m., match to follow. There’s $5500 added! You can enter on May 31, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 605-685-4783, $200 entry fee.

The 8th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding will be June 17 at Bothwell’s Arena, Rapid City, S.D. Calcutta will be at 6:30, bull riding at 7. There will also be Mutton Bustin’ and live music at the event. There’s $6000 added, $100 entry fee, taking 40 entries. Entries will open at 5:30 p.m. on May 31. To enter, call Allen Weischedel at 605-222-4456.

Well, that’s my rainy circle for this week. Keep praying for more rain, for our nation, and may God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

May 13, 2023

> Ranch Sorting Clinic/Keith Hall, May 19, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> WRA Member Drive Rodeo, May 19-20, Wright, Wyo.

> CSSHA Spring Training Shows 1 & 2, May 19-21, Riverton, Wyo.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, May 20-21, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 307 Chariot Racing Invitational, May 20-21, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, May 20-21, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Open Consignment Horse Sale, May 21, Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, N.D.

> Jones Co. 4-H Livestock Literacy Safety Class, May 23, 9:30 a.m., Murdo, S.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D.

> Buffalo Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, May 24, Buffalo, Wyo.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> OK Livestock Spring ShootOut Steer Wrestling, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Dupree, S.D.

> WSRRA Ranch Bronc Riding, May 27, 6:30 p.m., Potter, Neb.

> Open Ladies Breakaway Jackpost, May 27, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Hell’s A Roarin’ Horse Driver and Veteran’s Track Chair Fundraiser, May 27, Gardiner, Mont.

> Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls Stache Bash, May 27, 6 p.m., Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Breakaway Roping, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 14th Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, May 27, 1 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> WJRA Rodeo, May 27-28, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 28, Deadwood, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc Riding Clinic, May 28-29, Poplar, Mont.

> 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Breakaway and Tie Down Clinic, May 29-June 1,Sturgis,S.D.

> Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Roughstock Camp, May 30-31, Faith, S.D.

> Jacey Milligan Goat Tying/Breakaway Clinics, May 31-June 1, Historic Saddle Club,Scottsbluff,Neb.

> Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Ranch Bronc Riding, June 2, St. Anthony, N.D.

> Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> SDQHA Show, June 3, 8:30 a.m., Aberdeen, S.D.

> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Broncs, June 3, 4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Top Hand Challenge, June 3, 10 a.m., Hartford, S.D.

> NVRHA-WY Clinic/Show, June 3-4, Lusk, Wyo.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 3-4, Mobridge, S.D.

> Sillks and Spurs Bronc Match, June 4, Energy Downs, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> Lee Smith Horsemanship/Cow Work clinic, June 9-11, DX Ranch, Gettysburg, S.D.

> 76th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 10-11, Hulett, Wyo.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, June 10-11, Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Barrel Jackpot, June 15, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 16, Crawford, Neb.

> 8th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding, June 17, Rapid City, S.D.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18, Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Cowgirl Heaven Camp, June 19-21, Timber Lake, S.D.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 23-24, Richey, Mont.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp, July 24-27, Kadoka, S.D.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show, Aug. 26-27, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

May 13, 2023 SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 24, 31; June 6, 7; July 12 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>GRAHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY BUCKLE SERIES: May 26; Arlee, Mont.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: May 21; June 2, 11, 23; July 7, 28; Aug. 4, 18, finals 27; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: May 27, July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: May 20, June 10, Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>INTERIOR PLAYDAY SERIES: June 7, 14, 28; July 12, 19; Aug 2 finals; 5 p.m. Interior, S.D.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 20; June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: May 24; June 7, 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: May 25; June 1, 4, 8, 22, 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

>NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: June 19, 26; July 10, 17, 28; Newell, S.D.

>OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 7, 21, 6 p.m.; July 1, 4p.m.; Oelrichs, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.



> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

>SBC YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 24, June21, July 12, Aug. 9, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>SPRING FLING MULEY JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: May 28, June 4; Fairgrounds indoor arena, Broadus, Mont.

>STADHEIMS TUES. NIGHT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6 p.m., May 16, 23; June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 25; Aug. 1, 15, 22; at Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale Rd, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 14, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.