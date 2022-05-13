Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood Rodeo: Rodeo series, ranch rodeos, Indian relays, clinics, grass founder

There’s been some much needed rain in this area and it’s sure amazing what the grass can do with a bit of water. Much of our ranch and farm country still needs moisture in a big way, but at least we know the sky can still rain.

The Youngins Rodeo Club Youth Series has set their dates. The events will be held at the Niobrara Arena, Lusk, Wyo. Dates are: May 17, 31; June 14, 28; July 12. Pre-entry is encouraged. There will be barrels, poles, goat tying and flag races.

The 6th Annual Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo will be June 24, 6 p.m. Entries are open now for it, so get entered as it is pre-entry only. It’s for ages 0-18 so fun for all the kiddos. You can find entry forms on http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com . For more info, call Toby at 307-756-2195 or Sean 307-660-5299.

Anyone who reads this column probably knows I’m just nuts about Indian Relay racing. If you go watch them yourself you’ll know why too! The next ones are at Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo., on May 29 at 4:30. This is also a weekend of regular horse racing too, so make it a big weekend and watch some fast horses and amazing riders.

Kimball Ranch Rodeo will be June 11, 5:30 p.m., at Kimball, Neb. It’s a WSRRA sanctioned rodeo, with $200 added to each event. Entry fee is $500/team. Entry fee/signup deadline is June 1. For more details or to enter, call Alex Engstrom at 308-241-1760.

The Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo at Richey, Mont., will be June 25. Call in entries for it open on June 1, 6 p.m. by calling Shania aat 406-480-1203 or Kristy at 406-489-1074.

A Three Event Rodeo Clinic will be June 1-2 at the Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D. The instructors are Robert Sperry and Kayla (Nelson) Spickelmier and will have breakaway, calf roping and goat tying offered. It’s $275 per event, with 20 students accepted. A $100 deposit will hold your spot. Call Robert to sign up at 701-565-2013.

The PRCA Rodeo Academy school will be at the Cody Night Rodeo June 1 through July 30. There’s an incredible lineup of NFR instructors every night and it’s free of charge. Free lodging is also available. For more information call Maury Tate at 580-512-1791.

There will be a Buck Brannaman Colt Starting Clinic at his Houlihan Ranch near Sheridan, Wyo., June 2-5. It’s a little different deal as you can have your colt started there for $600 or start it yourself for $800. To audit is $30/day. Go to http://www.houlihanranch.com for further info.

The Pruitt Arena Thursday Night Barrel Series at Gering, Neb., will be June 2 to Aug. 25. Cash only entry, cash payout. Peewee to open 4D and Senior 2D divisions, Contact Martee Pruitt at 308-641-8821 for details.

The Truck Defender Summer Horse Sale will be Aug. 21, 9 a.m., at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Consignment deadline is June 3 and are open now. It’s held in conjunction with the Central States Fair, so lots of people will attend. Call for consignment forms at 605-355-3861.

Kaycee Friday Night Rodeo series, Kaycee, Wyo., will be June 3, 17, 18 (Chris LeDoux Days), July 1, 15, 29, Aug. 19, 26. For more informaton call 307-421-4750.

The 73rd Annual SDHSR Finals will be June 14-19 at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

The North Dakota Horse Fair will be June 3-5 at the N.D. State Fairgrounds, Minot, N.D.

A Cliff Schadt Clinic will be June 3-6 at Buffalo Stampede Arena, Kadoke, S.D. There will be colt starting, horsemanship, and behavior correction offered. Call Jacque Weller at 605-381-7404 for details.

The Casey Tibbs Match of Champions bronc riding will be June 4 at Ft. Pierre, S.D. Tickets are on sale now. Call 605-494-1094 for more information.

Watch out for grass founder folks! I’ve heard of some horses succumbing to it. This fresh green grass and cool mornings sets the stage for founder. If you see your horse laying down when nothing else is, standing with the forefeet extended, or just acting “off”, get them off that grass, give them some Bute and call your vet.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Pray for continuing rain, and for our nation. God bless America!

UPCOMING EVENTS: > FREE Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, May 18-19, Ogallala, Neb. > World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 19-20, Miles City, Mont. > SDJrHS State Finals, May 20-21, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Powder River Ladies Roping, May 21, 9 a.m., Kaycee, Wyo. > Matt Dean Memorial Roping, May 21-22, Saddle Club Arena, Geddes, S.D. > Open Consignment Horse Sale, May 22, Bowman Livestock, Bowman, N.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 24-25, Buffalo, S.D. > Sitting Bull College Youth Rodeo, May 25, 1 p.m., Ft. Yates, N.D. > Cody Ward Ranch Sorting Clinic, May 27, 5:30 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Clinic, May 27-29, Spearfish, S.D. > Open Ladies Breakaway, May 28, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive, May 28, Gardiner, Mont. > Cowgirl Up Women’s Ranch Rodeo, May 28, Hamilton, Mont. > 13th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale, May 28, Newcastle, Wyo. > OK Spring Shootout Steer Wrestling Jackpot, May 28, Dupree, S.D. > Youth Bronc Riding School, May 28-30, Poplar Rodeo Grounds, Poplar, Mont. > Indian Relay Races, May 29, 4:30 p.m., Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. > Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 29-30, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Elsabe Hausauer Horsemanship Clinic, May 28-29, Schantz Ranch, Glenn Ullin, N.D. > Dane Kissack-Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway school, May 29-June 2, Sturgis, S.D. > Buck Brannaman Colt Starting Clinic, June 2-5, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 3, Parshall, N.D. > North Dakota Horse Fair. June 3-5, N.D. State Fairgrounds, Minot, N.D. > Rusty’s Saloon Bulls and Ranch Broncs, June 4, St. Anthony, N.D. > Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 4, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > FunDay Shows, June 4-5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 6-9, Meteetsee, Wyo. > NDHSRA State Finals, June 8-12, Bowman, N.D. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > Gridiron Barrel and Pole Futurity, June 9-11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Prairie Village Bull Riding and Mini Bull Riding, June 10, Madison, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 10-11, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Kimball WSRRA Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Kimball, Neb. > Custer Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Custer, Mont. > 75th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 11-12, Hulett, Wyo. > Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, June 13-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 73rd Annual SDHSRA Finals, June 14-19, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > NWBRA Finals, June 17-19, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > 7th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Mem.Bull Riding, June 18, Bothwells, Rapid City, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, June 18, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Sitting Bull Stampede Indian Relays, June 18-19, Mobridge, S.D. > 53rd Annual Jordan Xtreme Broncs, June 19, Jordan, Mont. > 6th Annual Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo, June 24, Moorcroft, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Hadley McCormick Memorial Roping, June 25, Harrison, Neb. > Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 25, Richey, Mont. > NHSRA Finals, July 17-23, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > Wyoming Ranch Bronc Challenge, July 21, Douglas, Wyo. > Team Branding, July 23, 6 p.m., Ag Center, Big Piney, Wyo. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D.