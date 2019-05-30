Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rodeos, bull riding, horse sales, summer series, Indian relays

It’s finally feeling like spring time here on my branch of the creek. After days on end of cloudy skies and rain, the sun is shining brightly and the grass is growing so fast you can nearly see getting taller. People are finally getting some branding done, as well as those poor souls who were waiting to shear for so long. It’s been a wet, wet time with flooding over much of the midwest and and northern plains states. I sure feel for those that are dealing with that mess.

It’s going to be a busy month of June with so many great events happening I don’t know how anyone can decide what to go to! On June 16 will be the Roy Open rodeo at Roy, Mont. Entries open at 8 a.m. On June 6 and you call Lisa at 406-464-2135 to enter. They’ll have all the usual great rodeo events, plus ranch broncs, dally ribbon roping, kids barrels and kids breakaway. There will be calcuttas on the saddle bronc top five and on the team roping and barrels. You can get all the info you need off of Facebook at Roy Open Rodeo.

The SDHSRA Finals will be June 11-15 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. There are cowhorse events, and lots of rodeo action going on during the day and evening. You can check out the new grandstands while you’re there too.

There will be an open horse sale at Gordon Livestock Market June 11, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb. Call Link at 308-282-9998 or Dick at 308-360-0427. Online it’s http://www.gordonlivestock.dvauction.com.

The Camp Crook Junior Rodeo will be June 16, 1 p.m., at beautiful Camp Crook, S.D. There’ll be four divisions ranging in age from 0-18. To enter, call or text 605-210-1767 or 605-210 0215 by June 12. There will also be a jackpot team roping at 10 a.m., enter at 9.

Entries for the Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Ridding open June 14. The event will be June 22, 5 p.m., at the Thad bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. There’s $7500 added money, 40 entries with $100 fee, Junior bulls for $50 with 10 entries. There will be mutton busting too, plus an exhibition ride between Meade County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Torres and U.S. Marshall Dave Trautman. They’ll top all that off with live music too!

The $100,000 Team Challenge PBR event will be June 14-15 in Bismarck, N.D. At the Bismarck Event Center. Tickets are on sale now at 800-514-3849.

June 14-15 will be the Miles City Ranch Rodeo. Entries opened up May 1 but you can still call 406-951-4735 to try to get in. There will be youth, women’s and open divisions, plus ranch broncs, so good watching for the whole family.

This would be a beautiful ride if you like seeing pretty country from the back of a horse or mule. It’s Ride the Ridge at Ft. Robinson State Park, Crawford, Neb., on June 15. You can pre-register the Friday before from 5-7 p.m. or on Saturday 8-9 a.m. It’s not only beautiful country but very historic and was a hug cavalry horse post in it’s day. For info call Don at 308-432-3841 or Tom at 308-430-5333. You can check out all the details on the Facebook page called Ride The Ridge.

The 9th Annual Christ LeDoux Days will be June 15-16 at Kaycee, Wyo. The rodeo will be at 2 p.m., street dance with great music, including Ned LeDoux, that night. Tickets are available at http://www.chrisledoux.com.

There will be a Sandhills Summer Series at Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb. With dates scheduled as June 20, July 11 and 18, August 1 and 15. There will be youth breakaway, open breakaway, peewee, youth and open barrels. Exhibitions are at 4 p.m., roping at 5, barrels after that. Call Kelley Haythorn at 970-485-1013 for info.

June 19 there will be an Open Horse Sale at Rushville, Neb., 1 p.m. You can get further info at http://www.sheridanlivestock.com.

Barrel racers! There will be a Trula Churchill barrel clinic at Eden, S.D. on June 21-22. For more information on how to get signed up, call 605-228-8856.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Enjoy the sunshine and the green grass.