Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ropings, barrels, family fun events, ranch roping, Sundell benefit

Fall is marching right along. Folks are getting the fall work done whether the weather cooperates or not. My cows will be preg checked by the time you read this and the heifer calves weaned. The weather forecast is for a cool day with some wind, so that will be normal. At least it won’t be down in the single digits with snow.

The Jeff Fleming Memorial Roping will be at Jobman’s Lazy E7 Arena, Bayard, Neb., on Dec. 1, noon. It’s $250/20 runs, limited to 20 headers/20 heelers. It’s a round robin roping with pre-entries only. Call Steve at 308-631-0673, Sherry at 308-631-1646, or Spencer at 308-641-8576.

Gillette College’s winter roping series has kicked off at the college arena in Gillette, Wyo. They’ll have breakaway roping at 11 a.m., tie down roping to follow that and team roping won’t start until at least 1 p.m. It’s cash only for entries. Dates are Nov. 24; Dec. 1 and 8; Feb. 8, 15, 22; March 1, 7 and 14. Call Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755 for info. Always check if it’s stormy in case it’s cancelled.

The Sheridan Cowgirl’s Association Winter Family Equine Series has also kicked off at the college barn, Sheridan, Wyo. Nov. 24 is the only date for 2019, but then it will be Jan. 5, 12, 19, and 26; Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23; March 1, 8, 15; May 3 and 10. All ages and timed events, plus steer and calf riding. You can enter on site. Call Gary Medford at 307-751-2962 for more info.

Entries will open Dec. 1at 8 a.m. for the Big Sky Ranch rodeo Benefit and Scholarship Fund Roping at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. The roping will be on January 18. It’s $150/team, head-heel-string in three minutes, you can enter twice. Also, there will be a youth roing and maybe a muley roping that’s limited to 30 teams at $100 team. Call or text Toby Abel at 406-671-8339.

A Mock NFR Jackpot Barrel Race will be Dec. 7 at the DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. It’s a double header with exhibitions at 8:30, then peewees, open and youth starting at 10 a.m. Call Lisa Heiser at 701-290-0293 or Jade Boote at 701-789-9593.

There will be a Farrier Clinic and Jackpot Forging contest Dec. 6-7 at the Double Doc Ranch, Cody, Wyo. Clinician and judge will be Gerard Laverty. Clinic is $100, contest is $100. Clinic is on Friday and starts at 8:30 a.m. The jackpot forging contest will be Sat., at 9 a.m. Call Kyd Kelly at 406-451-6433 to learn more.

The 24th Annual Medora’s Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas will be Dec. 6-8. Friday’s show will be at 5 p.m., Satuday’s at 10 a.m.,and Sunday’s at 9 a.m. There will be shopping, a dance, entertainment including cowboy poetry and more. It will all be in the beautiful badlands town of Medora, N.D.

The All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D., will be the place to be for the $500 added NFR barrel race on Dec. 14. Exhibitions will be from 10:30 to 12:30, with the race at 1 p.m. It will be run on the NFR pattern. They need 40 contestants to hold it, so you’ll need to pre-enter on Dec. 10 from 6:30-9 p.m. at 701-690-2109. If it’s not at least 20 degrees out, they won’t have it, so check before hauling. For info call Shausta Blodgett at 701-240-7172.

For those going to the WNFR, there will be a benefit live auction for 2018 World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Wade Sundell on Thursday, Dec. 12, 9:15 p.m. It will be in the Brunswick Room at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. All proceeds will go to Wade to help defray medical expenses and to help him pay bills until he can ride again. Email buck4wade@gmail.com for more info and to learn more about the great items that have been donated to the auction.

Well, that about wraps up my circle for another week. I hope you all have a blessed Thanksgiving wherever you are. We who get to live out here in the country, breathing the fresh air and away from the rat race really are blessed people and should be thankful every day, not just once a year, for the privilege of being placed out here by almighty God. I sure am grateful. Have a fabulous week.