Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ropings galore, Labor Day fun, ranch rodeos, bronc riding, and more

We’ve finally had some August temps, so it must be summer. The humidity has been quite high here in the usually low humidity country, so there’s been some fog. If the old timer’s 90 days from fog to moisture holds true, you probably oughta get your groceries laid in by mid-November.

There will be Team Roping Jackpots every Tuesday night, starting Aug. 29, at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. They will run through December. Only the Sept. 19 roping will be at a different arena, which is to be announced. It’s enter at 6 p.m,. rope at 6:30. For more info, call Levi O’Keeffe at 701-721-9248 or Lindsey O’Keeffe at 307-401-2555.

Stadheim Arena Ropings will have two more ropings at their arena north of Fruitdale, east of Belle Fourche, S.D. They will be Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, enter at 6 p.m., rope at 7. You might want to bring your umbrella. They’ve had a doozy of a time having ropings this summer what with all the rain!

A Match Tournament Style Breakaway Roping will be at Buffalo, S.D. on Sept. 2, 2 p.m. It’s $125 to enter, $500 added. They’ll take the first 25 entries, but have a waiting list too. To pre-enter, call Jessica at 605-641-5301 or Jamie at 605-641-2942. The check-in will be at 1 p.m. with the roping to start at 2 p.m.

The Buffalo Labor Day Celebration will continue on the 2nd with the match bulldogging, a steer roping, live music, and more. On Sunday there will be cowboy church, rodeo slack, kids rodeo events, SDRA/NRCA rodeo and more. On Labor Day, there’s a paraade, community BBQ, the rodeo and much more. Something for everyone!

The J.D. Mutchler Memorial Team Roping and Breakaway will be Sept. 3 at Newell, S.D. It’s enter at 9 a.m., breakaway will run at 10, then at 11 will be the drawpot team roping. Both events are progressive after one head. For more information, contact Preston Novak at 605-499-9651.

Entries will open Sept. 4 and close Oct. 1, for the Hazer Mercantile Youth Barrel and Pole Classic on Oct. 8 at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. Online entries can be done at http://www.hazerhorsewear.com . No late entries will be taken. For more info, contact Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555.

The 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic will be Sept. 9 at the CamPlex in Gillette, Wyo.There will be a 2D Breakaway Futurity, $1000 added;Open Breakaway, $500 added; and under 15 breakaway. A 2D Tie Down Roping futurity will have $100 added, Open TDR $500 added. There will also be breakaway sidepots, all girl, 40 and over, 19 and under, owner/rider, as well. For entry link and to see rules, go to http://www.tharranchproductions.com/fixx-bom-roping/ . You can also find it on Facebook under Fizz Bomb Classic.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club’s September practice date has been changed to Sept. 10 at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

L and S Ranch Rodeo, Ponca City, Neb., will be Sept. 23, starting at noon. There will be doctoring, trailer loading, and penning events. There’s $1000 added. It’s $350/team, three person team. Pre-entries are due by Sept. 10. For more info, call or text Grant at 402-841-1715 or Jesse at 712-261-0453.

The Mike Fish Memorial Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Ride will be Sept. 10 at Wibaux, Mont. There will be a bronc futurity, ranch broncs, saddle broncs, team doctoring, and double mugging.Entries are open now, $300/team, $100 to broncs. Contact Blake Arnold at 406-478-7085.

The Sitting Bull College Bronc Match has added a stray gathering to the Sept. 16 event. They’ll take 20 entries in the broncs, $100 entry fee. The two man stray gathering is limited to eight teams, $100 fee. There’s 100% payout on the events. To enter, call or text Sophie at 605-848-9037. Entries will close Sept. 12. This will be at the Prairie Knights Casino Arena, about 12 miles north of Ft. Yates, N.D.

Be getting your horse into shape for the South Dakota Top Hand Challenge, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., at Artesian, S.D. It’s one horse and one rider doing five ranch type events. There are three divisions with the entry for Cowboy and Cowgirl divisions $75, then Lil Britches is $50. Open to anyone, but limited to 100 entries. You must pre-register at 920-495-9001. Go to their Facebook page for more details.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope you’ve gotten rain if you needed it, sunshine if you needed it, and I hope your week is good. Please pray for our country and May God bless America. •

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: August 26, 2023

> Stadheim Arena Team Roping, Aug. 30, 6 p.m., Stadheim Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D

> SDRCHA Road to Texas Show, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> Ranch Sort Clinic, Sept. 1, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> CRST Youth Playday, Sept. 1, 9 a.m., CRST Arena, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Romey Gunville Memorial Chute Out, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., CRST Arena, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> PRQHBRA Show and Sale, Sept. 1-3, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Buffalo Labor Day Match Tournament Style Breakaway, Sept. 2, 2 p.m., Buffalo, S.D.

> Buffalo Labor Day Celebration, Sept. 2-4, Buffalo, S.D.

> Hells A Roarin’ Outfitters Reduction Horse, mule, equipment sale, Sept. 2, Gardiner, Mont.

> Newell Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 2, Newell. S.D.

> J.D. Mutchler Memorial Team Roping and Breakaway, Sept. 2, 9 a.m., Newell, S.D.

> 35th Annual Don King Days, Sept. 3-4, 11 a.m., Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn, Wyo.

> Energy Capital Junior Rodeo, Sept. 2-3, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Ryan Lovendahl Barrel Clinic, Sept. 2-3, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 6th Annual Invitational Bronc Match, Sept. 3, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> Newell Labor Day Rodeo, Sept. 4, 1 p.m., Newell, S.D.

> Stadheim Arena Team Roping, Sept. 6, 6 p.m., Stadheim Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 24th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Production Horse Sale, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Mobridge, S.D.

> 8th Annual Bucking On The River, Sept. 9, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Ches Meyer Benefit Team Roping, Sept. 9, Ekalaka, Mont.

> 1st Annual Fizz Bomb Rope Horse Classic, Sept. 9, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Mike Fisher Memorial Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Ride, Sept. 10, Fairgrounds, Wibaux, Mont.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 2nd Annual AK Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Black Hills Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 26th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 12-13, Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D.

> River Ludemann Memorial Team Roping, Sept. 16, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Real Deal Ranch Bronc School, Sept. 16-17, Potter, Neb.

> Sitting Bull College Broncs Match/Stray Gathering,Sept.16, Prairie Knights Casino, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> 21st Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Sale, Sept. 17, Sheridan Co. Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Legend Buttes Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 22, Crawford, Neb.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

> L and S Ranch Rodeo, Sept. 23, noon, Ponca, Neb.

> 26th Annual Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 23, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Draft Horse Clinic, Sept. 26-29, Smith’s Longhorn Ranch, Hermosa, S.D.

> Fall Bull Bash and Kids Events, Sept. 30, Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D.

> Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale, Sept. 30, Bowman, N.D.

> No Excuses Connie Combs Barrel Clinic, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Sundance Youth Summer Rodeo Series Awards Banquet, Oct.1,2 p.m., Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc Ride, Oct. 6-7, 4 Bears Casino and Lodge, New Town, N.D.

> Badlands NHSRA Challenge, Oct. 6-8, Bowman, N.D.

> Historic Saddle Club Open Horse Show, Oct. 7, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> VBA Fall Race Meet, Oct. 7-8, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> South Dakota Top Hand Challenge, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., Artesian, S.D.

> Hazer MercantileYouth Pole Bending and Barrel Racing Classic, Oct. 8, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Oct. 15, 10 a.m, Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Broncs in the Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Watford City, N.D.

August 26, 2023 Event Series:

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Oct. 8, Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>GRITTIN’ ALL IN RODEO n RANCH BRONC SERIES: Sept. 8 at Oelrichs, S.D.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

IC SADDLE CLUB RUN AND ROPE SERIES: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, except for Sept. 19, location TBA., Spearfish, S.D.