Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ropings, ranch rodeos, bull riding, clinics, kids rodeos, series events

Maybe it’s just me, but is anyone else just flat tired out from the wind? It’s sure drying some of the region out that has been very short on spring moisture. I’m hoping that this cool front that rolled in today will bring the much needed rain.

Roping In The Badlands will be June 27-28 at Wall, S.D. On Saturday it will start at 9 a.m. with the open American Qualifier Tie Down Roping; noon will be the 19 and under tie down roping; 2 p.m. 19 and under girl’s breakaway; 6 p.m. the open ladies breakaway, then all girl tie down roping and all girl team roping. On Sunday it will start at 8:30 a.m. With the all girl tie down roping, then open ladies breakaway, all girl team roping and after noon, the 15 and under breakaway. There are bonuses, plus a 70% payout. Entries close on June 24 for this, so call/text 605-864-8529. It’s cash only on entries.

The Jubilee Ranch Rodeo entries are open now for the July 10 event at Moorcroft, Wyo. They’ll take 10 ranch rodeo teams, 12 ranch broncs, and 6 mutton busters. Go to http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com for entry forms.

The Extreme Bar Bullriding at the Knuckle Saloon is back! Gates will open at 5 p.m., calcutta at 7 p.m. and bullriding at 8 p.m. This is in Sturgis, S.D.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Lil Spurs Rodeo Series have set their dates. Entries for it are June 23. Dates are June 30, July 14, August 4, all at 5 p.m. at the Dakota Winds Arena, Bowman, N.D. Kids 0-14 are welcome with many fun events. Call Blaine Homelvig at 701-279-6338 for info. You can find entry forms on the Facebook page Lil Spurs Rodeo Series.

Courtney Taylor will be having a goat tying and barrel clinic at Faith, S.D. on July 18-19. Goats will be on the 18th, 10 a.m. To 5 p.m.; barrels on the 19th. There are 10 spots open on each, and the cost is $50/adults, $25/12 and under, $5 to watch and accompanying parents are free. Payment is due July 1. Call Courtney at 432-214-9844.

The Buffalo Night Rodeo is ON! Dates are July 1, 8, 15, 22; August 5, 12, 19, 26. You enter the Tuesday before 6-9 p.m. by calling 307-217-0220. This is at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo.

N Lazy J Arena is hosting a team penning and ranch sorting on July 4-5 at St. Regis, Mont. There’s $10,000 added and spots are filling fast, so call to enter at 406-207-6191.

The Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals meeting will be July 5, 1:30 p.m. at the Airport Inn, Miles City, Mont.

Walking U Arena, Hermosa, S.D. will be holding the Battle Creek Barrel Series on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 7, 9, 14, 16, Wed. 22, 23. Text entries to Teresa Tierney at 307-752-3561. You must pre-enter.

July 11 is the date for the Tim Malm Junior Rodeo at Albin, Wyo. Entries will open at 9 a.m., rodeo at 11. Ages 0-18 with many events, plus adult and junior team roping. General information can be gotten from Tabitha Hollinsworth at 308-250-0385, roping questions should be directed to Mike Shelit at 307-640-4590.

Since there won’t be a 4-H rodeo in Belle Fourche, S.D., they have decided to do the Butte County Open Youth Rodeo on July 12 at the Roundup Grounds instead. I’ll have more information on that as soon as it’s available.

A Breakaway and Goat Tying clinic will be held at the DeLancey Family Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo., on July 14-15. It’s $600 for both days of breakaway, $450 for both days of goats or $800 for both events, both days. Register on-line at http://www.goattyer.com Lynn Smith and Jackie Crawford will be the instructors. For general info call David at 307-321-5052 or Raegen at 307-630-4821.

Entries are open NOW for the Energy Capital Youth Rodeo at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo on August 14-15. Total payout for this big event will be $81,900! Entries can be found at http://www.tharranchproductions.com/2020-entry. If you have questions, ask Zane at 307-660-9501.

The Legends Buttes Catalog Horse Sale at Crawford, Neb., will be taking consignments until July 14 for the August 7 sale. Call Cody at 308-430-0528, Robin at 308-360-3583. You can also email them at legendbuttehorsesale@gmail.com.

Murdo Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride, Murdo, S.D., will be July 17, and Ranch Rodeo July 18, plus kids ranch rodeo events. For more information call Sharon Connot at 605-516-0090.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a great week and be careful out there.