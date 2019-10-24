Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: SDHSRA membership, horse sales, horse games, jackpots, team roping, WRCA finals

It’s sure a busy time of year in the ranch country. I see bullracks daily on the highway, first going by empty and hours later, loaded, taking calves to market. Everyone’s calves I’ve seen just look fantastic, it’s just a shame they aren’t bringing more at market. Mine will be going next week, weather permitting. I already postponed them due to an early forecast for this week, then it turned out to be just fine. One just never knows this time of year.

This is a reminder for the SDHSRA membership: you must have your membership applications filled out, everything signed, and fees paid by November 1. You can get all the details on http://www.sdhsra.com.

The 2020 20X Extreme Rodeo entries also must be in by November 1. The 20X invites were emailed on October 8, so check your emails. There’s a contestant list on the website as well. If you didn’t get your emailed invite, download it from the website or email Kim Sutton at sutton@venturecomm.net.

There will be a horse sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., on November 3, noon. Call Link at 308-282-9998 or Gordon Livestock at 308-282-1171.

The Fall Fun Day Horse Games will be at Besler’s Cadillac Ranch near Belle Fourche, S.D. on November 9. Signup is at 10:30 a.m.. There will be riding games, bobbing for apples, costume contest, tack sale and a silent auction. This is all a fundraiser for Diane Olstad who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

BHSU Barrel Jackpots at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. on November 7 and 15. The 4D starts at 6 p.m., $40 entry, cash only. On November 15 only there will also be a $20 futurity sidepot.

The 24th WRCA Finals is coming up in Amarillo, Tex., on November 7-10. Tickets are on sale now and the Friday and Saturday tickets are only available by calling 806-378-3096. Besides the great ranch rodeo finals, there’s also the RHAA (Ranch Horse Association of America) ranch horse competition on November 8-9. There’s also a fabulous trade show and the whole deal is just great family entertainment.

The NRCA Finals will be November 8-10 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.. November 8 and 9 perfs will be at 6 p.m. with a dance to follow on Friday night. On November 10 there will be a barrel jackpot at 8 a.m. With the rodeo performance at 1 p.m. There’s a very good trade fair all three days.

There will also be a team roping during the NRCA finals on November 9 at the Event Center.. Enter at 8 a.m., rope at 9. Open handicap, #13, and draw handicap. All enter four times with progressive after one. Mixed roping after the draw if there’s time. Call Jim Tiltrum at 605-209-8064 of Les Tiltrum at 605-390-8407.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting will be November 16-17 at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. Entries open at 8 a.m., close at 8:30 and the sort starts at 9. Find details about the divisions on their Facebook page or call Zane at 307-660-9501.

The Wright Fall Roping will be November 17, enter at 11, sled roping starts at noon, #11 to follow. Cash only. It will be at the Ag Complex at Wright, Wyo. For details, call Clay or Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555.

Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls series has set their dates. They will start at 1 p.m. each time at the DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. Dates are November 17, December 15, and January 12. Call or text with questions to 701-880-8372.

Reinert Arena will be hosting a Team Roping Jackpot on November 17 at 10 a.m. The arena is off I-90, exit 116 near Wall, S.D. with an open 12 slide, followed by a mixed roping where one of them has to be female or under 13 years of age. It’s $50/person for all the ropings. You can enter three times each side. Enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10. Call Cole Reinert at 605-515-3575 or Allen Good 605-441-6898.

There will be a horse sale at Martin, S.D. on November 18. Call 605-407-7744 to find out details.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a great week and be careful out there. Be sure and send me any events or items or interest you want me to mention here.