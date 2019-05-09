Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Sheridan Leather Show, Clinics, Sorting Club, more clinics, bronc riding

The little bout of wintry spring weather has finally passed and it’s just beautiful here. The grass is taking advantage of that week of moisture and coming on strong. Looks like it will be a bountiful year throughout most of the region.

There are so many great events and clinics coming up that I don’t know how a person can pick what to go to! The 2019 Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show is in Sheridan, Wyo., May 17-19, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center. Whether you’re a leather crafter or not, there’s something of interest there for you if you so much as own a pair of bridle reins. Of course, Sheridan is always worth the trip.

The Wild Horses Building Champions Youth Program Western Lifestyles Rodeo School will be at White Shield, N.D., May 18-19, 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. It’s open to kids who want to learn to ride broncs, no fees, gear provided if needed. This very good program is put on by Tom Reeves and you can learn more by calling him at 918-964-9551.

The next practice sort with Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be May 19 at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. They’ll number cattle at 9 a.m., sort at 10. Potluck lunch as usual.

The 5th Annual Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Camp will be at the Faith Rodeo Grounds, Faith, S.D. on May 21-22. It’s open for kids up through college age. Get your release forms from Kyler Carmichael or go to the Facebook page for the event.

May 23 is the Jr. American Steer Wrestling Qualifier at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. The open Jr. will have two rounds and a short go for $150 entry, American sidepot. There will also be a Jace Melvin Steer Wrestling clinic 8 a.m. To 4 p.m. for $150. Call 605-222-9116 for info.

The OK Livestock Spring Shootout Steer Wrestling Jackpot will be May 24-25 at Dupree, S.D. There’s $13,000 added! On Friday will be the open round one at 5:30, 5 man match at 7:30 p.m., winner take all $5,000 purse. On Saturday will be the Ote Berry JNFR Qualifier at 10 a.m.; Open rounds two and three at 1 p.m.; three head $500 Cinch Shoot out at 5 p.m.. It’s cash only, enter there. You can get all the details on the OK Livestock facebook page.

May 26 will be the Building Bronc Riders Festival Rodeo school for all ages and levels, at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds, Hardin, Mont. On May 27, there will be a 70 head bronc riding at 1 p.m. Great weekend of bronc riding!

There will be a Memorial Day Breakaway Roping on May 27 at Tripp County Fairgrounds, Winner, S.D. At 1 p.m. will be the open ladies, two rounds and a short go, $100 fee, enter twice; 13 and under will have two rounds, $50 entry, enter twice. Call Digger at 605-350-3288 for more information.

A Tom Hagwood Bridle Horse Basics clinic will be in Casper, Wyo., June 1-2. Tom was the Mustang Million Champion, plus three time Mustang Makeover winner. He’s an incredible horseman and I’ve seen him at work with his horses. They are allowing 15 people and it’s filling fast. Cost is $370 with $100 deposit signup, balance due by May 27. Call Deidra at 307-262-2519 to get signed up.

The 2019 Dane Kissack and Jay Mattson Roping Clinic will be May 28-30 at Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. May 28 will be the breakaway clinic from 9 a.m. To 4 p.m., $250. May 29-30 will be the tie down roping clinic, same time, $400. A 50% deposit will hold your spot and there are only 16 spots open for each school. Send your deposit to 19460 Creekside Loop, Spearfish, SD 57783.

The Kirk Hall Cowhorse Clinic is coming up and you need to be getting your deposits in soon. The clinic is June 21-23 at the ranch, Edgemont, S.D. Cost if $500/person, $200 deposit to hold your spot. You can also audit for $40/day. Space is limited in the clinic. Call 605-431-3607 for more details.

That wraps up my circle for the week. Be sure and send me your events at the email at the head of this column. I’m always glad to share them here. Have a great week and enjoy the sunshine.