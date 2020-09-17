Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Smokey tirade, BHSS is ON, Denver Stock Show cancelled, RNCFR results, ropings, steer wrestling

UPCOMING EVENTS: > PRCA Tour Finale Rodeo, Sept. 23-26, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Logan Lemmel Slam Fest Steer Wrestling, Jr World Qualifier, Sept. 26, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D. > Team Roping, Sept. 25-26, WW Grandstand Arena CSFG, Rapid City, S.D. > Taylen Nelson Benefit Broncs & Ranch Broncs, Team Roping, Bkaway, Sept. 25-26, Wibaux,Mont. > NDRA Finals, Sept. 25-26. Watford City, N.D. > Richard Real Bird Benefit Buckin’ Horse Futurity & Ranch Broncs, Sept. 25-26, Sheridan, Wyo. > Little Chaos Range Roping, Sept. 26, Grass Range, Mont. > Ranch Class Show, Sept. 26, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 26, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Apache Ranch Cattle Cutting, Sept. 26-27, Hyannis, Neb. > High School Extravaganza Rodeo, Oct. 3, W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. > Broncs and Big Loops, Oct. 3, Northeast Mont. Fairgrounds, Glasgow, Mont. > Horse Racing, Oct. 3-4, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Cowkids, Critters and Christ Rodeo Bible Camp, Oct. 4, Wright, Wyo. > NHSRA Western Legacy Series Badlands Challenge, Oct. 9-11, Bowman, N.D. > Ranch Class Show, Oct. 10, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs In The Bakken Bucking Horse Futurity, Oct. 17, Watford City, N.D. > Rancher’s Relief Range Roping, Oct. 18, Noyes Ranch, Tullock Creek, Mont. > Ranch Class Show, Nov. 7, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Last Out First Out Barrel Race and Pole Bending, Nov. 14-15, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rodeo Bible Camp, Nov. 20-22, MCCC, Miles City, Mont. > WNFR, Dec. 3-12, Arlington, Texas > WNFR Cowtown Christmas, Dec. 3-12, Ft. Worth, Texas > New Year’s Buck and Ball, Dec. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

I can’t imagine how bad the smoke is on the west side of the Rockies. The visibility was about three miles here this morning before the breeze picked up and I can smell the pine on it. It’s so tragic that lack of management of the forests have led to these catastrophic fires. Environmentalists, such as the Sierra Club, have caused this mess and ought to be sued for damages, in my opinion. I remember over the past 30 plus years how the “management” of the national forests has changed. There used to be thriving lumber mills and busy loggers, plus livestock grazing and actual management of forests. Not anymore. Now it’s doghair timber, needle duff inches deep, dead brown trees from the beetles, and no logging roads maintained to get into the forests, hence no access for fire equipment. It’s a tragedy on many fronts, and lives have been lost, ruined, animals killed or displaced, and it’s being blamed on the non-existant global warming? Blame can be placed squarely on the shoulders of the environmentalists and liberal governors and they need to be held accountable. I’ll get off my smouldering tree stump now.

Sutton Rodeos says that the Black Hills Stock Show is on schedule! I’m sure glad to hear that. Sadly, the powers that be in Colorado have decided that the 115th National Western Stock Show in Denver can’t be held in 2021.

Calendar sales for the SDHSRA will be kicking off on September 26. The sales by the high school members raise money for the Nationals team and are pretty neat calendars. You can also win money back when you buy one. So, if a bright faced S.D. rodeo kid wants to sell you a calendar, please buy one. If they want to sell me one, they need to ask me, not have their Mom or Dad do it. I don’t buy from parents, just so you know.

The RAM National Circuit Finals was recently held at Greeley, Colorado. Barebacks had Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., coming out on top. Saddle Broncs were absolutely dominated by Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., as he split first in the first round, won the second round, won the average and semi-finals, and split first on the finals round. For those of you wondering, Shorty is the nephew of WNFR bareback riders Marvin and Mark Garrett. Buffalo, S.D.’s Jessica Routier won the second round of barrels, was first in the average, fourth in the semi-finals and third in the finals. As a sidenote, they may have to make bullriding a timed event as many rounds only had a few qualified rides. Those bulls are rank! Anyway, congrats to our northern plains contestants! We’re proud of you!

The Rapid City Team Roping will be Sept. 25-26 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. It’s enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m. Open is $150/man, enter three times, four steers; 13 Slide is $75/man, enter four times. Cash only. They’re using TRIAD numbers. Call Lynn Stadheim at 605-430-1543 for info.

Also at the Central States Fairgrounds will be the Logan Lemmel Slam Fest Steer Wrestling Ote Berry Jr. Steer Wrestling World Championship Qualifier on Sept. 26, 9 a.m. Enter there, can enter twice, at $250/run. There’s $1500 added. It’s at the WW Grandstand Arena.

The Little Chaos Range Roping will be Sept. 26 at Grass Range, Mont. It’s a three person team event, $50/person entry fee, cash only, with 100% payout. Limited to 30 teams, you can enter twice but have to switch out one team member. It’s a six minute event with rope/tie one, rope/tie/brand one, and sorting/penning of “worked” cattle. Entries are open now, so call to enter at 406-390-2057.

Just a reminder, this would be an excellent time to geld those weanling colts. They’ll heal up quickly and won’t be plagued with those stud horse thoughts and actions. You can brand them and check their mouths for wolf teeth at the same time.

These cooler days and crisp nights are sure pleasant. I hope you’re enjoying your days of fall works and take time to appreciate living where you do. Be careful out there and have a great week. Please pray for rain or snow on the western fires, and strength and safety for those who are fighting them and living in them. That winds up my circle for another week.