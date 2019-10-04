Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Snow, WNFR timeys qualify, JJ hurt, camps, schools, clinics, ropings

That was some storm that hit northern Montana. It’s an awful mess and there’s reports coming in of livestock losses. Some of that snow will stay through the winter too. Other areas got some snow but nothing damaging, which I’m glad to hear. Just rain where I’m at, which was welcome with antelope hunters all over, dragging hot mufflers through the tall, dry sweet clover. The fire danger is awfully high anywhere the sweet clover was big. Kind of worrisome.

Congratulations to Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., on qualifying for the WNFR in the steer wrestling. We don’t often get northern plains cowboys qualified in the steer wrestling, though there have been several from N.D. Also, tie down ropers Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., and Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., will be representing the northern plains at the WNFR. Again, we get lots of rough stock riders to the WNFR, but the timed event guys just have some trouble with the winter travel.

Speaking of roughstock riders, saddle bronc rider J.J. Elshere has a bit to overcome before heading to the WNFR. He was on the great saddle bronc Broken Angel at Mitchell, S.D. and she bucked down the fence, hooking his foot on an upright. He knew something was wrong when she turned off and he couldn’t make his foot work right. He bailed off so he could land on his shoulders, not realizing he’d made the whistle and had scored an 84.5. He was taken to the hospital where they did surgery to set the tibia and fibula bones that were broken just above the ankle. His doctor says if he behaves himself and follows orders he will probably be able to ride at the WNFR. When he does, he’ll celebrate his 40th birthday on the opening night! Congrats JJ, and mend fast.

Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies and K8 Mini Bucking Bulls will be starting their series Oct. 13 at the DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. Mini barebacks and saddle broncs and mini bulls will be offerred and it starts at 1 p.m. To enter on the ponies message or text to 701-880-8372; for the bulls call Hunter Kluver at 612-223-0759.

There will be a Bronc and Bullriding camp Oct. 19, 8 a.m., at the Rorey Lemmel Arena, Whitewood, S.D. It’s a ground work only camp, no live stock, but will have bucking machine, spur board, drop barrels and barrels, plus lots of instruction. This camp is a senior project for two good rodeo cowboys from South Dakota, Clint Donaldson and Kane Grant. To sign up for the saddle broncs call 605-490-3309, for bulls 605-490-5317.

There will be a Luke Branquinho steer wrestling School at the Diamond S Arena, Almont, N.D. on Oct. 19-20. It’s $450 for two days and they’ll have 18 spots. You need to send full payment to hold your place, so call Tyler Schau at 701-425-4791 to find out more.

Oct. 26-27 will be the Ben Reynolds Memorial Roping at Sheridan, Wyo. It’s $2500 added and will have team roping, tie down roping and breakaway. It’s also a Wrangler Team Roping Championship qualifier.

There will be a Lisa Lockhart Barrel Clinic Oct. 28-29 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It’s $600 with a $300 non-refundable deposit to hold your spot. They are taking 12 riders. Auditing is available. Call Lindsey O’Keeffe at 307-401-2555 to get details.

The Cowboy Relief organization is a good bunch who have helped a lot of people in the ranching/cowboy world in recent years. One of the people who has helped with that a lot is Jack Blankenship. Well, this year, the Cowboy Relief Roping will be Nov. 2 at Miller’s Horse Palace, Laurel, Mont., and the recipient this year is Jack. He’s having hip surgery and will be out of work while he heals up and gets through physical therapy. So, he needs some help with paying the bills until he can get back to work. There will be muley roping, 3 man doctoring, prizes only as the money goes to the benefit. They are needing donations for prizes and also donations for the silent auction. You can send donations to Cowboy Relief, 406 Lane 9, Lovell, WY 82431.

I’m going to remind you that since we’ve had a hard freeze, it would be a good time to geld those stud colts you have on hand. It’s sure easier on them to do them as weanlings, plus you can brand them and probably remove their wolf teeth while they’re off in lala land being gelded. Makes them nicer to run over the winter with the fillies with no worries about having to do it in the spring before you turn them out.

Have a great week and be careful out there.