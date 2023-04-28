Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Stache Bash, entry deadlines, shows, practices, clinics, horse sale at Bowman, Mule Days

It’s raining off and on and the wind is howling today. We need the moisture, like nearly everyone else, as the wind has really dried things out after the snow melted. I hope you were fortunate enough to get to see the amazing Northern Lights last week. I’ve never seen them more vivid or active. It was a real blessing to have clear skies so they could put on a show.

Entries will be open starting May 1 for the Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls Stache Bash on May 27, 6 p.m. There will be saddle broncs, bulls and for your enjoyment, trick riding and clown acts. There’s $1000 added in the broncs and bulls both with a $50 entry fee, 100% payback. Go to their Facebook page to find the entry forms.

The Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs call-in entry is May 3, 6-8 p.m. for the June 17 rodeo. Call Roxanne at 406-951-4735 or Elle at 406-620-7360. They’ll take 14 open teams for $500/team, women’s team for $400, youth team $200. Ranch broncs are $150. All have 100% payout.

Lutter/Salonen Breakaway practice nights will be at Zell, S.D., 6:30-9:30, come when you can. It’s $40/roper, rope as many as you want. Dates are May 10, 24; June 7, 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16.

The CSSHA Spring Training Shows will be May 20-21. The 20th Annual Greatest Show on Dirt, Versatility Ranch Horse and Club series #1 and #2 will be at the Fremont Co. Fairgrounds, Riverton, Wyo. For more information, call Pam Rivers at 307-856-9704.

There will be an Open Consignment Horse Sale at Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, N.D., on May 21 at noon. There will be a preview of riding horses in the morning at All Seasons Arena. For more info, call Harry at 701-523-6711 or Scott Kleemann at 605-390-5906.

MJ Productions Summer Rodeo Nights Timed Event Series for all ages will be at the Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There will be six divisions from itty bitty to open. Exhibitions will be at 5 p.m., rodeo starts at 6 p.m. Dates are May 25, June 1, 4, 8, 22, 29. Form more details, call or text Jordan at 307-340-0029.

Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D., is hosting an Open Ladies Breakaway Jackpot May 27. Enter at 10, rope at 11. You’ll get two head and a chance at the short go for $150, can enter twice on the samehorse. Entries are cash only. For more information, call Jay at 605-920-1532 or Bodie at 605-920-1137.

This is on my bucket list! The Hell’s A Roarin’ Horse Drive at Gardiner, Mont., is May 27. The Hell’s A Roarin’ horses will be trailed home from Gardiner to Jardine Rodeo Grounds. There will be a dance, BBQ, live and silent auction, and a raffle. All proceeds go for the Action Track Chairs for disabled veterans. It’s a great event for an even greater cause. If you have questions, call 406-848-7578. You can check it all out, including the auction items, on their Facebook page.

If you’re longing for some all day rodeo action, get tickets in your pocket for the Back When They Bucked all day rodeo at Deadwood, S.D. There will be high school to professional competitors. Get more info and your tickets at http://www.BackWhenTheyBucked.org .

The Legend Butte Horse Sale at Crawford, Neb., will be Friday, June 16. Preview 9 a.m., sale at 2 p.m. The consignment deadline if May 15.Email legendbuttehorsesale@gmail.com or call Robin at 308-360-3583 or Cody at 308-430-0528 for consignment sheets.

Jake Clark’s Mule Days will be June 13-18 at Ralston, Wyo. There will not only be the big mule sale, but also an all mule rodeo, mule races, and various other event, plus a parade. It’s a fun event to go to and I highly recommend it.

There will be a Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinic at Buffalo, S.D. on June 8-9. Breakaway is $400, Tie Down is $450. Both require $100 deposit. Call Amy Johnson at 605-890-2162 to get signed up.

Well, that’s my blustery circle for this week. I hope you’re getting some rain where you need it, sun where you need it, and that the grass is coming on. Pray for our beloved country, please, and may God Bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

April 29, 2023

> Gordon Livestock Old Fashioned Horse Equipment Auction, May 5, Gordon, Neb.

> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, May 6, Gordon, Neb.

> CANCELED! Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race, May 5-6, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Colt Starting Clinic, May 5-7, Acord’s, Weston, Wyo.

> Beginner/10 and under Goat Tying Clinic, May 6, Pierre, S.D.

> Breakaway Roping, May 7, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Rope For Riches Breakaway and TieDown Roping, May 13-14, Hoar Arena, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting/Cutting Club Sort, May 14, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> WRA Member Drive Rodeo, May 19-20, Wright, Wyo.

> CSSHA Spring Training Shows 1 & 2, May 19-21, Riverton, Wyo.

> 307 Chariot Racing Invitational, May 20-21, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, May 20-21, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Open Consignment Horse Sale, May 21, Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, N.D.

> Jones Co. 4-H Livestock Literacy Safety Class, May 23, 9:30 a.m., Murdo, S.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D.

> Buffalo Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, May 24, Buffalo, Wyo.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Open Ladies Breakaway Jackpost, May 27, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Hell’s A Roarin’ Horse Driver and Veteran’s Track Chair Fundraiser, May 27, Gardiner, Mont.

> Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls Stache Bash, May 27, 6 p.m., Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Breakaway Roping, May 27, 9:30 a.m., Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> 14th Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, May 27, 1 p.m., Newcastle, Wyo.

> WJRA Rodeo, May 27-28, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 28, Deadwood, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc Riding Clinic, May 28-29, Poplar, Mont.

> 16th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Breakaway and Tie Down Clinic, May 29-June 1,Sturgis,S.D.

> Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Roughstock Camp, May 30-31, Faith, S.D.

> Jacey Milligan Goat Tying/Breakaway Clinics, May 31-June 1, Historic Saddle Club,Scottsbluff,Neb.

> Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Ranch Bronc Riding, June 2, St. Anthony, N.D.

> Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Broncs, June 3, 4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Top Hand Challenge, June 3, 10 a.m., Hartford, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 3-4, Mobridge, S.D.

> 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

> PRCA Rodeo Academy FREE Roughstock Schools, June 5-29, Cody, Wyo.

> Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic, June 6-7, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinics, June 8-9, Buffalo, S.D.

> Lee Smith Horsemanship/Cow Work clinic, June 9-11, DX Ranch, Gettysburg, S.D.

> 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D.

> 26th Annual Jake Clark’s Mule Days, June 12-18, Ralston, Wyo.

> SDHSRA Finals, June 13-18, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 16, Crawford, Neb.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo/Bill Harding Mem. Ranch Bronc Ride, June 17, Miles City, Mont.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18, Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Rope Horse Classic Horse Sale, June 22, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA, June 24-25, Wright, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 1-2, Sundance, Wyo.

> WJRA, July 8-9, Buffalo, Wyo.

> WJRA finals, July 21-23, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 5-7, Worden, Mont.

> BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 20, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 22-24, Casper, Wyo.

April 29, 2023 SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 11, 24, 31; June 6, 7; July 12 (rain date), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 5, 12, 19, 26 (finals); Faith, S.D.

> DUBOIS FRIDAY NIGHT RODEO SERIES: June 9, 16, 23, 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 11, 18; 7:30 p.m., Dubois, Wyo.

>GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

>GRAHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY BUCKLE SERIES: May 26; Arlee, Mont.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: June 9, 30; July 7, 14; Aug. 25; Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: May 27, July 7, Aug. 26, Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RANCH SORTING SERIES: May 20, June 10, Sept. 2-3; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 30; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo.

> JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS RODEO SERIES; June 4, 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25 27; Buffalo, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo.

> LAZY YS JACKPOT SUMMER SERIES: June 28; July 26; Aug.9; Chadron, Neb

>LI’L WRANGLER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 20; June 29; July 15 finals; Watford City, N.D.

> LUTTER/SOLONEN BREAKAWAY PRACTICE NIGHTS: May 10, 24; June 7, 21; July 5, 19; Aug. 2, 16; 6:30-9:30; Zell, S.D.

MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS TIMED EVENT SERIES: May 25; June 1, 4, 8, 22, 29; 5 p.m., Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

>MURDO PLAYDAY SERIES: June 21, 28; July 5, 19; Murdo, S.D.

> PALMER GULCH RODEO SERIES: June 10, 17; Aug. 3, 19, 26; Hill City, S.D.



> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 21, 28; July 12, 26, Aug. 2; Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb.

> SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOCIATION RODEO SERIES: June 8, 15, 22, 29; July 20; Aug. 10; makeup rain dates July 27; Sheridan, Wyo.

>SPRING FLING MULEY JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: May 7, 28, June 4; Fairgrounds indoor arena, Broadus, Mont.

>SUNDANCE RODEO CLUB YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 13, 27; July 11; Aug.1 (rain date), fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.



>TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D.

>WEDNESDAY NIGHT BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: June 14, 21; July 19; Aug. 2, 9, 16; DeLancey’s Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: June 6, 20; July 6; Aug. 8 (raindates July 18 and Aug. 3), Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.