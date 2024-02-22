Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Strangles, SDHSRA calendar deadline, schools, clinics, jackpot ropings

The weather has been just beautiful this week. The snow is about gone here and the sun has been shining. Those who are calving, lambing and foaling are sure enjoying the nice days and nights. Foaling reports seem to indicate that these early born foals are running long on stud colts. Usually it’s fillies first, but maybe this will be one of those stud colt years. It’s odd how that sometimes happens.

Well, there’s bad news to report. Strangles, aka equine distemper, is in Butte County, S.D. Besler’s barn near Belle Fourche is currently in quarantine. Strangles is not usually fatal unless a horse is already compromised health wise or very old. But, it’s miserable for the horses and also the owners, as it’s kind of a “wear it out” situation and must run it’s course. Support therapy is about the only option, and it takes time. It is very contagious and is spread through nasal discharge and saliva. Direct contact with an infected horse plus the shared use of buckets, tack, feed pans is the way it’s spread. Since there is no preventative vaccination, being diligent about not letting your horses come in contact with other horses is the only course of prevention. I will keep you updated with any other outbreaks in the region.

The deadline for SDHSRA calendar sales is Mar. 1! You must sell at least six calendars and have your receipts turned in by March 1 or you will not be eligible to rodeo. It won’t matter who you are or who your parents are, that’s the rule and it is enforced.

Don’t forget that the BFHS Rodeo Team Banquet and Fundraiser auction will be Mar. 2, at the Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. Social hour will open at 4 p.m., the steak dinner will be at 5 p.m. with both a silent and live auction. You can contact any Belle Fourche rodeo team member to get tickets.

Sheridan College Rodeo will be holding jackpot breakaway and team roping on Mar. 3 and 31. Entries will open at 9 a.m., roping will start with youth breakaway at 10, then open. The team roping is mixed and drawpot. Both will be held at the AgriPark, Sheridan, Wyo. For more info, contact Kelsey at 406-202-1312.

The 34th Annual Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School will be Mar. 28-30 at the Keith County Fairgrounds, Ogalalla, Neb. Tuition is $450, chute dogging only is $225. A $100 deposit is required by Mar. 8. Registration/release forms and more can be found under Files on the Facebook page. For more info, call 402-768-1570 or email dru_m@hotmail.com . Checks can be sent to Dru Melvin, 6041 Road K, Hebron, NE 68370.

The Annual Harding County Steer Wrestling School will be Mar. 29-30 at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. It’s free of charge for jr. high and high school students. To get signed up or for general information, contact Colt Floyd at 605-645-1005.

It’s early for this, but I know it will fill really fast, so get signed up. There will be a Ryan Loverdale/KC Groves Barrel Clinic at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D., on April 27-28. It’s limited to 15 riders and costs $600/horse, with a non-refundable $300 deposit to hold your spot. All ages and levels are welcome. Contact Darcy Tolley at 701-667-8999 to learn more.

Bothwell Bucking Bulls will be holding a Bull Riding and Bull Fighting School April 5-7 at Rapid City, S.D. Senior and Junior bulls will be $350, bullfighting $350. Bull Riding instructors will be Brett Stall, Clayton Savage and Mason Moody. Bullfighter instructor is Gus Kronberg. To register, call Thad Bothwell or Michelle Peterson at 605-381-9166 or 605-393-7752.

The catalog deadline for the Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale is April 5. The sale will be held on May 5 at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb. Forms are available at http://www.gordonlivestock.com . For more info, call Patsy Tines at 605-441-8544 or Ryan Sexson at 402-389-1671.

The Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale at Buffalo, Wyo., will be April 13, with the preview April 12. To get more information on consignments, call Ellen 307-751-8969 or Kay Lynn 406-697-5882.

I don’t think I’ve reminded you lately to get those stud colts gelded before their thoughts turn to fancy. Gelded now, they can keep running with the fillies and be turned out with the mixed herd. Don’t doubt for a minute that a yearling stud colt can breed a mare. It happens.

Well, that’s my circle for this last week of February. Please pray for our nation, our border, and our troops. May God Bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

February 24, 2024

> 17 and under Roughstock and Barrels, Feb. 25, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Tom Reeves Bareback,Saddle Bronc, Pickup Man School, Feb. 26-27, Rapid City, S.D.

> Bareback/Saddlebronc Clinic, Feb. 27; 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Open Consignment Horse Sale, Feb. 27, 2 p.m., Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> 40th Cinch Iron Man Timed Event Championship, Feb. 29-Mar.2, Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Okla.

> BHSU Open Breakaway, Mar. 1, 6 p.m., Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Women Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 1-3, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Outside The Turn Barrel Clinic, Mar. 1-3, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Mar. 2, Lazy Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D.

> Belle Fourche High School Rodeo Dinner/Auction, Mar. 2, 5p.m. Branding Iron, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Sheridan College Rodeo Breakaway and Team Roping, Mar. 3, 9 a.m., AgriPark, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Bareback/Saddle Bronc Clinic Mar. 5, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. > Draft Horse Clinic, Mar. 5-7, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. > BHSU Barrel Jackpot, Mar. 8, 4:30 p.m., Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding School, Mar. 8-10, Bozeman, Mont. > Bareback/Saddlebronc Clinic, Mar. 12, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 15-17, CamPlex,, Gillette, Wyo. > Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 15-17, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid, S.D. > Gillette College Muley Roping Jackpot, Mar. 16, 4 p.m., E. Pav., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Presho Livestock Open Horse Sale, Mar. 16, 1 p.m.,Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D.

> Bucking Horse School, Mar. 16-17, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 16-17, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 16-17, Bar Star Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

> Gillette College Rodeo Muley Slide/Breakaway Jackpot, Mar. 17, College Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> PRCA Extreme Bares and Broncs, Mar. 17, 7 p.m.,McKenzie Co. Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> Bareback/Saddle Bronc Clinic, Mar.19, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> World Class Bareback,Saddle Bronc School, Mar. 22-23, Ag. Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Mar. 22-24, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 14th Annual Abrahamson Rodeo Co. Bullriding,Bullfighting, Clown School,Mar.22-24, Stanley, N.D.

> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Mar. 23, 1 p.m., Presho, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Mar. 23, Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.

> New Under Rodeo Team Steak Feed and Auction, Mar. 23, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.

> Faster Feet,FasterHands Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, Hippodrome, SD State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting resch. Jan. sort, Mar. 23-24,. J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Bareback/Saddlebronc Clinic, Mar. 26, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Jason Schaffer Breakaway School, Mar. 28, Broadus, Mont.

> 32nd Annual Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 28-30, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 34th Ann. Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 28-30, Keith Co. Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb.

> Harding County Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 29-30, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Jason Schaffer Calf Roping School, Mar. 29-30, Broadus, Mont.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 29-30, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Gary Cooper Horsemanship Clinic, Mar. 30-31, Thermopolis, Wyo.

> Sheridan College Breakaway and Team Roping, Mar. 31, 9 a.m., AgriPark, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Clinics, Apr. 1-2, Merrick Co. Fairgrounds, Central City, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 5-6, Sackett Lookin’ Up Arena, Alcester, S.D.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Apr.5-7, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Bothwell Bull Riding and Bull Fighting Schools, Apr. 5-7, Rapid City, S.D.

> Jordan Thurston-Miller Goat Tying Clinic, Apr. 6. Crook Co. Fairgrounds Barn, Sundance, Wyo.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Apr. 6, Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

> Youth Horse Judging Clinic and Judging School, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Holzer Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale, April 13, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 13-14, Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Ranch Horse Show Clinic, Apr. 21, Ag/Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, open and slot race, April 27, Bowman, N.D.

> Onward and Upward BullRiding, Goat Tying, Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, DEX, Huron, S.D.

>Ryan Cloverdale/KC Groves Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> Carole Hollers Breakaway Clinic, May. 3-5, Zoll, S.D.

> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, May 5, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, May 10-12, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> TyTuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 21-22, Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

> Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo.

> Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP BREAKAWAY ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: Mar. 9, 23; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Mar. 9 and 30(resch. from January), April 13; Worden, Mont.

>COWBOY STATE STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION PRACTICES: 1-4 p.m., Mar. 10, 24; LOTRA Arena, Lander, Wyo.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS:Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.;Mar. 2, 16, 30; Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>FROZEN UP NORTH 4D BARRELS: Mar. 23; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO SPRING EVENT JACKPOT SERIES: 1 p.m., Goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, team roping; Feb. 25 Mar. 3, 10; Gillette College Indoor Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>HEALING HORSE RANCH BAREBACK AND SADDLE BRONC CLINICS: Feb.27; Mar. 5, 12, 19, 26, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 14, 21, 28, rain date May 26; Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

>JOBMAN’S LAZY E7 ARENA TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Enter at 6/rope at 7 p.m.; Feb 28; Bayard, Neb.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAY SERIES: Mar. 23, Apr. 20, May 18; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., April 13, May 4, June 15; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>NORTH COUNTRY STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION VRH WINTER SERIES: 8:30 a.m. start, Feb. 23-24, Mar.22-23, April 27-28; 406 Arena, Vaughn, Mont.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>THE WINNERS CLUB BREAKAWAY, CALF ROPING, BIBLE STUDY: Wednesdays, starting Feb. 21, 4 p.m. Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.