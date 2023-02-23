Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Sundell back!, Asmussen set record, banquets, clinics, annual meetings

nd Ann. Rodeo To Riches Fundraiser, Mar. 11, Comm. Center, Wall, S.D. > 1st Annual Goat Roping, Mar. 17, 6 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Niobrara Co. High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser, Mar. 17,6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. > Extreme Bar Bull Riding, Mar. 18, 6 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 17-19, CamPlex Central Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, Mar. 24-26, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice sort, Mar. 25, 10 a.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > UW Ranch Horse Team Team Branding, Mar. 25, 10 a.m., Hanson Arena, Laramie, Wyo. > SDSU Rodeo Buckles and Blind Fundraiser, Mar. 30, Club 71, Brookings, S.D. > No Excuses Connie Combs Barrel Clinic, April 1-2, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. > 33rd Annual Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, April 6-8, Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 6-8, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Annual Harding Co. Bulldogging School, April 7-8, Buffalo, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, April 14-16, Zell, S.D. > Ranch Versatility Horse Show, April 15, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Mark Guynn Ranch Versatility Clinic, April 16, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School, May 12-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, May 26-27, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 31st Ann. Hollers-Golliher Breakaway School Adult Ladies, June 10-11, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > Cowboy States Reining Horse Assoc. Year End Awards/Meeting, Apr. 29, Big Horn, Wyo. > EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. > Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race, May 5-6, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Beginner/10 and under Goat Tying Clinic, May 6, Pierre, S.D. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. > Three Mile Creek Youth Timed Event School and Rodeo, May 13-14, Kyle, S.D. > Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show, May 19-21, Sheridan, Wyo. > Three Mile Creek Youth Roughstock School and Rodeo, May 20-21, Kyle, S.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 23-24, Buffalo, S.D. > Full House Horse Sale, May. 27, Newcastle, Wyo. > Indian Relays, May 27-29, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Colt Clinic, June 1-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic, June 2-4, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > 24th Ann. Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 5-8, Meeteetsee, Wyo. > Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic, June 7, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. Goat Tying Clinic, June 10-11, Blunt, S.D. EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Mar. 4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >BARREL AND BREAKAWAY JACKPOT: noon, Mar. 5, 19; Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS; March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: Mar. 4, 11; April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. >GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE SHOWS: April 16 Hairy Horse Training show; May 7, June 11 Open Shows; Dally-Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. >GILLETTE COLLEGE SPRING JACKPOT breakaway, tie down roping, team roping series: Mar. 5, 12; Gillette College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAYS: playday events, Mar. 25, April 22, May 20, 8 a.m.,Gillette, Wyo. >MHA Youth Rodeo Series: Mini barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls; noon, March 15, 19, Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > THORNTON ARENA TEAM ROPING SERIES: Mar. 5, 18, 26; April 8, Sidney, Mont. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >TRIPLE R TACK SPRING BARREL SERIES: Mar. 19, 25, April 2, 30(makeup date); Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. Well, that was a rather crisp snow storm that came through. The east/northeast wind was, as usual, awful. The snow sure covered a big area too. It even snowed in the valleys on the west coast where I have some family. Believe me, three inches of snow is a big thing for them. I hear that Wyoming is close to breaking its all time record snowfall amount. I’m sure they’d as soon miss that distinction.

Speaking of snow and the misery of trying to keep it moved to take care of stock, the 88 Ranch Kids Rodeo Series at Wright, Wyo., has been canceled for the rest of the season. It’s just not possible to get the ranch work done and put on the rodeo too. Hopefully they can do it again next year with a bit less snow.

I’m thrilled to see that the amazing Wade Sundell is back to riding and on top of the game once again. He split a round at San Antonio on the great saddle bronc Palindrome of Carr ProRodeo. Wade put on a beautiful ride, as is his usual style. He must be one of the all time toughest rodeo cowboys to ever live. I hope he has a trouble free season ahead.

South Dakota native son, Steve Asmussen, holds the all time record in the U.S.A. For race victories. On Feb. 18 he saddled his 10,000th Thoroughbred winner, and then followed it up a few hours later in saddling his 10,001st winner! Steve’s wife Julie is also a South Dakota girl.

Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will have their Mid-Winter Horse Sale on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m. For more info, call the office at 308-282-1171 or Link at 308-282-9998. Many of the consigned horses are on-line or on their Facebook page to be viewed.

The SunCatcher Shamrock Gala and Benefit Art Auction will be Mar. 11, 6 p.m., at the Hotel Alex Johnson Ballroom, Rapid City, S.D. It’s an Irish themed dinner, so wear your green, and there will also be live music. SunCatcher is a non-profit therapeutic horsemanship program serving people of all ages with disabilities in the Black Hills Area. It’s a wonderful place and I personally know people who have benefited from the therapy. Tickets for the Gala are on sale now at http://www.suncatcher-shamrock-gala-eventbrite.com .

Triple R Tack Spring Barrel Series just kicked off this past weekend. The remaining dates are Mar. 19, 25, April 2 and April 30 is the makeup date. Exhibitions will run at 11 a.m., the open at 1 p.m., and there will be a Youth 3D sidepot too. You’ll need to enter onsite before 12:30. It’s at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. For more info, go to http://www.cloverleafbarrelracing.com .

Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will hold the next practice sort on Mar. 25 at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. The sort starts at 10 a.m. and you enter there before the sort.

The Cowboy States Reining Horse Association Year End Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting will be April 29 at the Big Horn Woman’s Club, Big Horn, Wyo. Social hour will be 5-6 p.m., then a Mexican style buffet dinner will be at 6, followed by a short meeting and then the awards. They need silent auction items brought if you are attending. An RSVP must be in, along with payment for the meal, by April 1. Call Nancy Pfeiffer at 402-641-4163 or email her at npfeiffer1@gmail.com .

The Annual Harding County Bulldogging School will be held April 7-8 at Buffalo, S.D. It’s free of charge for jr. high and high school kids. Lunch is provided both days. To learn more or get signed up, call Colt Floyd at 605-645-1005.

You’ll want to get signed up right away if you want in the Buck Brannaman Horsemanship 2 Clinic to be held June 2-4 at the Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s $750/rider with very limited spots open. It’s $30/person to watch each day. To get signed up, call Reata at 307-752-7987.

On a less than five mile drive last week I spotted four big wads of net wrap that had apparently fallen off of someone’s bale bed pickup. While in a local ranch supply story, I saw that they carried gunny sacks for $3.49. How hard would it be to hang one of those on the headache rack of the pickup and put that net wrap in there until you can dump it in the burn barrel at home? One gunny sack would last all winter I’ll bet. Come on people, we can do better than just letting it fall along the highway.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be safe out there and pray harder than ever for our nation. May God bless America.