Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Sundell needs our help, fall series of all sorts, inductions

I took a little drive around the area this week and am just amazed at how green it still is out on the prairie and in the Hills. I only remember one other year that it stayed this green so late and that was 1993. Lots of folks are still working on getting the abundant hay put up between rains, then have lots of bales to get gathered up before snowfall. As usual, time is flying by.

World Champion Saddle Bronc rider Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, is still in the hospital recovering from a severe injury he incurred at the Mission Rancho Viejo rodeo in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., on August 24. He suffered a lacerated liver and collapsed lung when he was jammed into the swells of his saddle. The injury to his liver caused him to bleed out two to three units of blood into his abdomen. He had surgery immediately to stop the bleeding and was left packed full of sponges to soak it up. A second surgery replaced those sponges before a third surgery closed him up. He was placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks while his body healed, plus has been on a ventilator to help him breath while his lung healed. He’s still on trach so they can clear his lungs to prevent pneumonia. He is able to get up and move around a little, but it’s going to be a long recovery with an estimated year before he can return to “work”, which is riding broncs in the PRCA. Meanwhile, he and Shelby and their little son Rankan need to pay medical bills and continue to live, so, a Paypal account has been set up to go directly to them to use as needed. If you could contribute to that, go to wadesundell@yahoo.com.

The Fall Funday Series at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be Sept. 28, Oct. 19, and Nov. 2 with fun events for all ages. You can enter before 8 a.m. And the events will start at 9. Call 307-680-5362 for more information.

September 28 is the day of the Darleen Swanson Memorial 4D barrel race at Weiser’s Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. It will start with exhibitions at 11 a.m., then peewees at 1, and open 4D and youth 3D to follow. For details, call 307-359-0578.

This is a reminder from the South Dakota Department of Transportation: October 1 is the deadline for removing hay bales from the highway road ditches. I’m sure other states have a similar deadline, so you might want to check it out.

The Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner nominees have recently been named and the dinner to honor them will be Nov. 2 at the Rodeo Center in Ft. Pierre. You must have advance tickets to attend this fun evening and those tickets go on sale on Oct. 1. To get yours, call 605-494-1094.

BHSU has started their Thursday night jackpots but there are still two more to go on Oct. 3 and 10. They’ll do breakaway at 6 p.m. with the goats to follow. Entries close at 5:45, on site, cash only. These are held at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

Golliher Arena Fall Series will start soon. Dates are Oct. 5, 19, 20; Nov. 2, finals Nov. 9. For more info call Jerry and Sue at 605-642-5363 or Zeann at 605-641-2926. This is always a fun series to go watch too.

The 4th Annual West River Rodeo Bible Camp barrel race benefit will be Oct. 6 at New Salem, N.D. Church will be at 10 a.m.. Divisions are peewee, youth, open and men’s. To pre-register and for time slots, text Amy at 701-391-3340. For general info, call Jody at 701-214-2179.

Bonanza Productions presents a breakaway and tie down roping jackpot Oct. 19 at the Riata Ranch Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. Ladies breakaway will have a $250 entry fees with two full rounds and a short go, you can enter twice. There’s a $350 entry for the American qualifier sidepot. The tie down roping has $300 entry fee, two rounds and a short go, with the American sidepot entry $500. A UC membership is required for the American qualifier. Pre-entries must be postmarked by Oct. 10. Call Stuart Hoar at 307-630-7628 or Charity Hoar at 970-218-2283. You can email too at charitybeckett@hotmail. There’s a $50 late entry charge.

Well, that wraps up my circle for another week. If you have an event or item you’d like for me to share here, be sure and send it to the email at the top of this column. I’m always glad to help promote regional events. Have a great week.