Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Sundell update, Lockwood #2, Cowboy Reunion, ropings, clinics, shows, horse teeth

In typical northern plains fashion, it was 75 one day and snowing and 20 degrees the next. It’s a blustery, cold day here, but not as much snow as predicted, which is fine by me, and an occasional peek at the sun. I think it is safe to predict that the worst of the fly season is over.

I had someone ask what I’d heard about Wade Sundell’s recovery. I asked a friend who would know and was told that he is finally out of the hospital and recovering at home. With badly damaged liver and spleen, plus broken ribs, that alone will take a while. He was on the respirator for so long in the hospital that he will undoubtedly need to do respiratory therapy to get his breathing back to normal too. He’s got a long road ahead but being at home in the loving care of his family has got to help the healing move faster.

Jess Lockwood, Volberg, Mont., made his eighth 90+ point ride of the season with a 91.5 on Bad Beagle (Phenom Genetics/SpurWest LLC/Sankey ProRodeo) at the Unleash The Beast PBR event in Minneapolis, Minn. He’s in a solid #2 position in the PBR.

Johnny and Sharon Holloway’s Cowboy Reunion will be Oct. 19 at the First Gold, Deadwood, S.D. The social will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The special feature this year will be the after dinner Roast with Gerald McInerney the “honored” guest. Get your Gerald stories gathered up and be ready to laugh a lot! There are special room rates offered by First Gold for the Reunion, so be sure and ask.

Saturday, October 19 will be the Maurer Harvest Roping at Bordertown Arena, Kilgore, Neb. You’ll enter at noon and rope at 1 p.m., MST. Open breakaway is $100/3 hd; Jr Breakaway $60/3 hd; Team Roping Round Robin $150/person and can enter both ends, with 80% payback. You must pre-enter the Round Robin, so call or text Katie Jo Morgan at 402-389-1404.

PBR fans, the Rapid City Rumble Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour bull riding will be Sat. Oct. 26 at the Barnett Arena, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. Tickets are on sale now.

There will be a Breakaway Roping School with Cierra Erickson on October 26-27, 9 a.m., at Sheridan, Wyo. Agripark. It’s $350 tuition with $100 deposit required to hold your spot. Call Kelsey Ferguson at 406-202-1312 to reserve yours.

Central Wyoming College, Riverton, Wyo., will be having a Ranch Horse Versatility Series Winter show. The shows are scheduled for November 8 and 10; December 6 and 8; January 10, 12, and 31; February 2. Exhibition Fridays start at 8 a.m., with open arena, trail and cow work. Show Saturdays start at 8:30 a.m. With cow work and reining; Show Sundays are 8:30 with trail and ranch pleasure. Enter one class or all. For Friday exhibitions call Kirsten at 717-327-6599, as you must call and reserve space. Entry forms are available at http://www.cwc.edu/ranchhorseseries/. For more info email jcole@cwc.edu.

Miss Rodeo Wyoming’s Miss Rodeo America sendoff party will be November 9 at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church, Sheridan, Wyo., at 7 p.m. Admission is free, just bring a dessert to share. Miss Hannah Ostheimer is quite a young woman and will represent Wyoming very well at Las Vegas in December.

The consignment deadline for the BHSS Horse Sale is November 15. The sale on January 31-February 1, will be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. for the first time. For info, go to http://www.BlackHillsStockShow.com or call 605-355-3861.

If you, like me, have a horse that is having a little trouble keeping weight on, winter is a grim prospect. All horses need their mouths gone through by a good equine dental practitioner, but the old horses can really have problems if they’ve never had much done with their teeth. My normally chubby 22 year old grandboy’s horse is in good but not obese condition, which is highly unusual for her. I will be getting her in to have her mouth worked on right away, thus ensuring her the ability to eat the feed that is put in front of her. Horses will put up with an amazing amount of misery and still do their jobs, but it doesn’t mean they should have to.

Well, that's my circle for another week. Be sure and send me any events or items of interest you have.